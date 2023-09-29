Best M4 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

This loadout for the M4 makes it the best assault rifle and should have you racking up kills.

The M4 is a household name for Call of Duty fans. It has remained the gold standard for good assault rifles, and Warzone 2 and MW2’s Season 6 hasn’t changed that. Quite literally; many assault rifles were given adjustments, but eagle-eyed fans will notice that the M4 has gone unlisted. That is due to this weapon being in a perfect spot right now to become everyone’s first best assault rifle. So, let’s take a look at the best M4 loadouts in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best M4 Loadout in Warzone 2

The M4 delivers on the expectation that it’s a weapon anyone can pick up and use, featuring low recoil, high accuracy, and high time-to-kill. The kick and bounce of the recoil are extremely forgiving, and with the right attachments, we can improve the damage without harming that wonderful ease of use.

The best attachments and tuning are as follows:

Muzzle : Harbinger D20 Recoil smoothness +0.99oz Bullet velocity +0.39in

: Harbinger D20 Barrel : Hightower 20″ Barrel Recoil steadiness +0.37lb Damage range +0.28in

: Hightower 20″ Barrel Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper Recoil stabilization +0.33oz Aiming idle stability +0.09in

: FTAC Ripper Optic : Aim OP-V4 As always optics are a personal preference!

: Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

As promised, we have the Hightower 20″ Barrel and Harbinger D20 to improve the M4s damage range and TTK while slightly helping out the recoil. The FTAC Ripper picks up the rest of the slack decreasing recoil and increasing accuracy in one single attachment. All that’s left is to stick on a 60 Round Mag to gun down those pesky trio squads and an optic of your choice!

Best M4 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The M4 fits fairly neatly into the current META of MW2. It has high mobility and handling for an assault rifle, which allows it to thrive in the chaos. But we aren’t done just yet; with a couple of attachments, we can amplify its strengths and mitigate the weaknesses.

The best attachments and tuning are as follows:

Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser Sprint to fire speed -0.32oz Aim down sight speed -36.19ft

: FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper Recoil stabilization +0.33oz Aim walking speed -0.23in

: FTAC Ripper Optic : Cronen Mini Pro Again, Optics are personal preference!

: Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip : Phantom Grip Aim walking speed -0.65oz Sprint to fire speed -0.28in

: Phantom Grip Magazine : 60 Round Mag For a quicker reload and handling equip the 45 Round Mag as an alternative!

: 60 Round Mag

Maps are often small, and engagements very rarely enter into long range. As such, we’ll shave off some long-range power of the M4 to bolster its mobility. The FSS OLE-V Laser and Phantom Grip, meanwhile, allow you to draw the weapon from a sprint as fast as possible, giving you the edge if you run into an enemy combatant. Once again, the FTAC Ripper does everything to mitigate recoil and increase accuracy, strengthening the M4’s ease of use further.

Finally, the 60 Round Mag allows you to chew through an entire lobby without needing to reload!

That is everything you need to know about the best M4 loadout in Warzone 2 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to look over the links below for other guides that can help you keep taking those Warzone W’s and snagging the top spot on the leaderboard.