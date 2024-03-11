Top 5 Best Ghost Recon Wildlands Cheats

Seven years later and Ghost Recon Wildlands is still a benchmark in open-world tactical shooting gameplay. However, there may come a time when you want an easier experience. Today, we’re looking at the top five best Ghost Recon Wildlands cheats.

Depending on your difficulty setting, Ghost Recon Wildlands can be quite the brutal experience as you and your NPC squad tackle deadly objectives. This is especially true when the artificial intelligence of the gun-toting enemies can be surprisingly accurate with their weapons.

To find these cheats, Wemod is likely your best source and their ten free cheats can be accessed through the Wemod launcher, which is also free. With that said, the following cheats should be most helpful in situations when you need to turn the tables in your favor.

Best Ghost Recon Wildlands Cheats

No Recoil

In Ghost Recon Wildlands, guns have expectedly realistic recoil. You would need to normally take your shots carefully in short bursts to make sure said shots hit. The ‘No Recoil’ cheat allows you to eliminate the recoil that causes your aim to jump as you fire. With reduced recoil, firing your guns will almost feel like firing an always-accurate laser beam.

This is especially useful on guns that have much more recoil, or have been customized where benefits increase its lethality, accuracy, or range at the cost of increased recoil.

No Reload

No recoil is fun, but the ‘No Reload’ cheat is the perfect compliment to the previous cheat. No reload allows you to continuously fire your gun, with no need to take the time to stop firing. With no recoil you can continuously fire your always accurate shots if you decide to go loud and forgo stealth. Whether you’re using a rapid-fire LMG or semi-automatic sniper rifle, no reload will keep you in the action constantly and with no downtime.

Unlimited Ammo

Like the previous two cheats, ‘Unlimited Ammo’ is easy enough to understand. This cheat also pairs well with those other cheats too, since you’ll have perfect accuracy and won’t ever need to reload. This can also be a fun cheat to have when using Ghost Recon Wildland’s more powerful weapons that usually have less total ammunition.

Unlimited Grenades

Unlimited Grenades are just plain fun, because it means you get to make things go boom again and again and again. So, while your frag grenades can be continuously tossed to cause mass destruction for your enemies, there are other grenades worth tossing as well. For example, the flashbang grenade is useful for when you don’t want to go all guns blazing. An endless amount of those could still allow for some measure of stealthy gameplay as your foes stumble deaf, dumb, and blind.

God Mode

The cream of the crop of mods is the classic ‘God Mode’. This cheat gives you complete invulnerability. So, if you want to crawl toward your enemies out in the open with nothing but a knife while bullets are bouncing off your slowly moving body, this cheat can help with that. This kind of cheat opens up many more gameplay opportunities.

The cream of the crop of mods is the classic 'God Mode'. This cheat gives you complete invulnerability. So, if you want to crawl toward your enemies out in the open with nothing but a knife while bullets are bouncing off your slowly moving body, this cheat can help with that. This kind of cheat opens up many more gameplay opportunities.

Gameplay opportunities like plainly observing enemies from a position that would normally get you killed many times over. Alternatively, exploring and discovering secrets is easier to do when fall damage isn't a thing. You could even create storytelling or cinematic moments with the help of god mode's invincibility.

