Top 9 Best Audiophile Headphones and IEMs for Gaming

Sound quality is essential in every competitive game and can even make your single-player or casual gaming much more enjoyable. Therefore, we compiled a list of the best audiophile headphones for gaming that you should use to take your audio game to the next level.
Best IEMs for Gaming
In-ear monitors should be your go-to when it comes to earphones. They are quite a bit different from headphones, but if you are an audiophile and want something for gaming, they are perfect. Also, even if your budget is very low, you can find a pair of IEMs that are miles better than any standard earbuds in literally every aspect. Below are our recommendations for different price ranges, so take your pick.
Best Premium IEM Over $150 – 7Hertz Timeless AE
7Hertz Timeless AE is widely regarded as the best planar IEM on the market. It’s a refreshed version of the original Timeless with a couple of tweaks, and its current cost is around $220. Moreover, these monitors aren’t only the best for gaming but are great for audiophiles as well. So, if they fit your budget, Timeless AE is the way to go when it comes to gaming IEMs.
Best Value IEM Under $150 – LetShuoer S12
LetShuoer S12 is an excellent planar IEM priced around $110 right now. You can guess by now that planar IEMs will take every spot on this list since they offer the best separation, details, and soundstage, all crucial for gaming. For S12s, you might need to use an equalizer to really make them sound god-like, but even out of the box, they are the best you can get under $150 right now.
Best Budget IEM Under $50 – TRUTHEAR x Crinacle Zero
TRUTHEAR x Crinacle Zero are the best planar IEMs under $50 on the market, period. If you are a CS2 player like me and don’t want to break the bank on a pair of earphones, these will be perfect for you. If you don’t mind the punchy bass, they are great even for music without any EQ tweaks.
Audiophile Gaming IEMs Honorable Mention – Moondrop LAN
Moondrop LAN deserves an honorable mention because of its excellent price/performance ratio. Also, Moondrop CHU at $20 is another decent option with an even lower price tag. Ultimately, you can’t make a mistake by buying one of these two.
If you are unsure whether IEMs or headphones are for you, watch this guide by the legendary Crinacle himself. It explains various audio products on the market, not only headphones and earphones, so even if you are only interested in gaming and not an audiophile, watch it, and you will be a step closer to becoming one.
Best Open-Back Audiophile Headphones for Gaming
If you are an audiophile and enjoy gaming, having a pair of headphones that fill all your needs is very convenient. Open-back headphones are great for music and gaming but are lacking in the noise isolation department. With that in mind, here is our list of best audiophile open-back headphones for gaming.
Best Premium Open-Back Headphones Over $150 – Sennheiser HD560S
With Beyerdynamic DT 990 32 Ohm, the Sennheiser HD560S are the best audiophile gaming headphones you can find for around $200. The HD560S wins because of its better design and feel on the head and its all-around better performance. Furthermore, they are on a 35% sale at $150 now, so they beat the DT 990 with the price as well. In the end, buying any of these two is a great investment you will wish you made sooner.
Best Value Open-Back Headphones Under $150 – Philips Fidelio X2HR
There is a big competition for the number one spot under $150, and our pick goes to the Philips Fidelio X2HR. They require no amp, and you can use them with basically any device. They possess a very wide soundstage and outstanding build quality and performance balance. Ultimately, whether you use them for gaming or music, these headphones will satisfy your audiophile tastes.
Best Budget Open-Back Headphones Under $50 – Koss KSC75
The quirkiest pair of headphones on this list is, without a doubt, the Koss KSC75. At only $20, these are absolutely worth a try. You will be surprised at how good the KSC75s sound and how lightweight and comfortable they are. The big downside is a lack of bass, so if you just need something for FPS games to hear footsteps clearly, they are solid. However, for immersive adventures and RPGs, they aren’t that good.
Open-Back Audiophile Gaming Headphones Honorable Mention – HiFiMan Sundara
The HiFiMan Sundara is the most expensive open-back option on this list and for a reason. It offers superb soundstage and details but still doesn’t justify a 50-100% higher price than the HD560S or a DT 990. So, unless you have a big budget, it’s better you choose one of the options above.
Best Closed-Back Audiophile Headphones for Gaming
If you are playing with other people in the room, in tournaments, or just want sound isolation and excellent sound quality, closed-back headphones are for you. They are often cheaper than open-back ones and are easier to drive but are worse for music listening.
However, they often feature excellent microphones that you can even switch out. Additionally, they are great to wear in the gym or if you are riding public transport. So, here is our list of the best audiophile closed-back headphones for gaming.
Best Premium Closed-Back Headphones Over $150 – Audeze Maxwell
As an Escape From Tarkov player, I recommend the Audeze Maxwell because I can hear everything with these on. They are expensive, with a $300 price tag, but they are worth every penny. The microphone is detachable and of good quality, the separation and soundstage are excellent, and their build is outstanding. So, if you want to get the best gaming headphones available for $300, look no further.
Best Value Closed-Back Headphones Under $150 – Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO 32 Ohm
Under $150, the Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO is by far the best pair of closed-back gaming headphones. Go with the 32 Ohm version unless you have an amp, in which case the 250 Ohm is better. The only downsides of the DT 770 PRO are its cable and lack of a microphone. Otherwise, these headphones are perfect whether you are an audiophile or a gaming enthusiast.
Best Budget Closed-Back Headphones Under $50 – Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50
If you want a good quality headset for dirt cheap, the Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 is unbeatable. It’s even on sale now for $25. Everything about these headphones is solid, and they easily compete with the $100 headphones that brands such as HyperX and Logitech offer. If you have a store nearby that sells these, try them out, and you’ll be stunned.
Closed-Back Audiophile Gaming Headphones Honorable Mention – Audio-Technica ATH-M60x
Audio-Technica ATH-M60x is the honorable mention for audiophile closed-back gaming headphones. You can consider them a more flexible version of DT 770 PRO, with a detachable cable, better overall build, and similarly good soundstage and separation. With all that comes a $200 price tag, so if you know a store where you can try them on, do it and see whether you like them.
