Top 9 Best Audiophile Headphones and IEMs for Gaming

Best Closed-Back Audiophile Headphones for Gaming

If you are playing with other people in the room, in tournaments, or just want sound isolation and excellent sound quality, closed-back headphones are for you. They are often cheaper than open-back ones and are easier to drive but are worse for music listening.

However, they often feature excellent microphones that you can even switch out. Additionally, they are great to wear in the gym or if you are riding public transport. So, here is our list of the best audiophile closed-back headphones for gaming.