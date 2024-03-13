Category:
Guides

Best Atomicrops Mods

How to make Atomicrops even more fun.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 10:21 am
Atomicrops art
Image Source: RAW FURY

There was a point in Atomicrops when I felt that I’d seen everything and that there was nothing more the game could offer. Then, I remembered that there are good folk out there who mod games. So, if you want to make this quirky farming simulator even cooler, here is our list of the best Atomicrops mods you should use.

Best Mods for Atomicrops

Atomicrops has a small modding community, but their creations are all high-quality. Here is our pick of the top five best mods they’ve made for Atomicrops so far:

SkipToNuclearWinter

As its name suggests, SkipToNuclearWinter lets you skip all the seasons and go straight to Nuclear Winter by holding F next to the helicopter in town. Additionally, you can return to the town at any time by simply tapping F again in case the fight is too hard.

CustomTimeCapsule

CustomTimeCapsule is one of the best quality-of-life mods for Atomicrops since it lets you bring additional items to the start of your playthrough. You only need to edit the files once, and you’ll get the items in every run after that. However, using it can be tricky as you’ll have to search and copy-paste stuff from the game files.

UnlimitedCopias

Like the one above, UnlimitedCopias is a mod that will make your runs a lot easier by giving you, well, unlimited Cornucopias. Using this might take away some of the fun from the game, as unlocking home improvements and cats will become trivial.

MultiBosses

MultiBosses is a great mod if you want to challenge yourself. It lets you fight two bosses at once during the next night in exchange for some HP regen. These bosses seem to be random, so the difficulty will be ramped up significantly.

Freeroam

Freeroam has to be one of the best Atomicorps mods, in my opinion. It stops the time progression, allowing you to explore and take as much time as you want while playing. I like the way it lets me experiment and try out different things in a single run. Also, you can progress to nighttime by clicking N, so you can use it to fight bosses over and over again. Pretty neat, all in all.

That does it for our list of the best Atomicrops mods. If you do like this guide and want to learn more about this and other rogue-like games, we have plenty more guides here on Twinfinite, including a list of the best builds in Balatro.

Author
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.