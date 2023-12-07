Becoming a true Na’vi takes more than just embracing your roots; players will also need to master the various disciplines that go into becoming a native in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The clearest representation of this is via the five main skill trees found in the game, as well as the final skill that can be obtained. This guide will showcase all the best Apex Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to help you plan your growth.

What are Apex Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Essentially, the Apex Skills are, as the name suggests, the ultimate incentive for all of your progress in a particular skill tree. Only by investing in all of the skills that come before it will the possibility of gaining an Apex Skill become available, and you will still have to complete an Apex Challenge just for good measure.

Just like the various skills trees, each of the Apex Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora caters to a particular approach to doing things on the alien moon. Here’s a ranking of each as well as the method of gaining access to each of them:

#5 Memories of the Hunter – Pandoran Harmony

Image Source: Ubisoft

With this skill, players will appear peaceful to wildlife when weapons are holstered. This means all non-predator wildlife will not react to your presence near them, allowing players to get up close and strike at their weak points much more reliably.

This is most useful if you are having trouble getting clean kills and getting parts with optimal bonuses on them, but other than that, it is not exactly something that will come in handy for the majority of the adventure.

Apex Challenge: Restoring Harmony

As an Apex Skill associated with wildlife, naturally, the Apex Challenge involves hunting. To get the skill, players will have to take down both the Hammerhead Titanothere and Soundblast Colossus with clean kills. That is easier said than done, which is probably why it’s better to try your hand at this once you have much better gear and understanding of your surroundings.

#4 Memories of the Rider – Hunter’s Boon

Image Source: Ubisoft

With the Ikran being an important companion throughout Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, having Hunter’s Boon can make light work of any pesky RDA aircraft that happens to be in your way. Performing a Flying Takedown will restore all of the Ikran’s stamina, as well as inflict stagger on all RDA units in the vicinity, making it easier to clear an area of opposition.

Since it’s only limited to when you take to the air, the Apex Skill has limited application. It’s useful in certain scenarios, but when you are on foot, it means little.

Apex Challenge: Death on Wings

To get Hunter’s Boon, players will have to ride their Ikran and perform flying takedowns on two of the RDA’s aircraft, the Samson Helicopter and the Scorpion Helicopter. Most reinforcements will come in these two flying vehicles, and they can also be found on more heavily defended installations.

To initiate a flying takedown, aim and damage the engines of the aircraft to stagger it, which makes it possible for the Ikran to do a takedown.

#3 Memories of the Maker – Master Crafter

Image Source: Ubisoft

Considering that your gear is what determines your combat efficiency, having gear that is made well and powerful will make life much easier on Pandora. With Master Crafter, all gear and weapon items crafted will become more powerful, dealing increased damage or granting increased health for the Na’vi using them.

Apex Challenge: The Bow Master

A much easier task compared to the rest, all you need to obtain Master Crafter is to gather the right materials in order to craft Energizing Longbow. Naturally, it is going to require more than your usual resource gathering, so be sure to consult the recipe and the Hunter’s Guide to find the correct locations in which the ingredients can be found. Craft the bow, gain the Apex Skill, and equip the weapon to become an even more fearsome force.

#2 Memories of the Warrior – Powerful Shots

Image Source: Ubisoft

As combat is an unavoidable aspect of life in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, being able to debilitate your enemies is an invaluable advantage. With Powerful Shots, there is always a chance to briefly disorient the target when you hit them with either a bow or spear-thrower. This will give you more of a fighting chance when going up against multiple foes, and make the RDA fear the Na’vi warrior who doesn’t even use guns.

Apex Challenge: Powerful Shots

Strap on your favorite bow; it is time to hunt down the RDA. The Apex Challenge will require players to defeat AMP Commandos by hitting only their weak points and armor, and the enemies in question are the AMP Commando Veteran and AMP Commando Elite.

These are two of the toughest enemies that the RDA can throw at you, so be prepared for an extended fight, especially if you are trying to hit only the required areas on the walking mechs. It is best to isolate the enemy, and check them off one by one.

#1 Memories of the Survivor – Second Wind

Image Source: Ubisoft

Second Wind allows players to get back up again immediately upon suffering fatal damage. When the skill activates, damage taken is also reduced by 100%, going down by 10% every second for the next 10 seconds. All it requires is that the player has at least 50% of their maximum energy remaining. Otherwise, Second Wind will not activate. Fighting against the RDA can be a daunting task, but having this safety net can make a world of difference.

Apex Challenge: The Perfect Hunt

The Apex Challenge required for Second Wind will see players having to test their hunting skills, going up against the beasts that are at the top of the food chain. The targets are the Feral Viperwolf and Feral Thanator, tougher versions than their normal counterparts.

More importantly, players must get clean kills, meaning only hitting the weak point of the predators. Be sure to approach stealthily, and make your shots count when hunting these beasts.

Now that you are all caught up on the best Apex Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, go forth and repel the RDA. For more help with the game, be sure to check out other relevant content below.