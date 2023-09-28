Top 30 Best 2 Player Racing Games to Play With Friends in 2023

Racing games are a special breed of entertainment, an ecosystem that’s surprisingly diverse for what essentially amounts to needing to go fast. There are silly arcade racing games that focus on ridiculous antics, racing sims, and even open-world experiences. Whatever your preference is, we’re going to focus on racing games that bring friends together. So, here are the best 2 player games you can play with friends!

30. Dirt Rally 2.0

Image Source: Codemasters

Be warned: Codemasters’ Dirt Rally 2.0 isn’t forgiving in the least. You can make your own championships from any stage in the game to create the perfect series of time trials to find out once and for all who is the best rally driver amongst your friends. If you’re interested, Dirt Rally 2.0 is available on PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

29. F1 2022

Image Source: Codemasters

Every year, Codemasters (yes, them again) prove that they’re the masters of racing sims, and the F1 titles are the best example of that. F1 2022 carries over everything that the series has done so well over the years – which is primarily its incredible driving mechanics – and includes all of the new vehicle models, designed around the latest major changes to the sport’s rules. These have allowed for much closer wheel-to-wheel action in races.



There’s also a two-player Career as well as a Real-Season Start feature that allows players to begin their careers at any race that has occurred in real life. You can pick up F1 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5, and PC.

28. Forza Horizon 5

Image Source: Playground Games

Forza Horizon 5 brings players to Mexico in one of, if not, the most varied and vibrant open-world playgrounds found in a racing game. There are hundreds of cars to drive as you traverse the country with friends. There are races, challenges, stunt events, and much more to participate in alone or as part of a group.



And this is one that can be played by both racing and curious non-racing fans alike thanks to its multitude of accessibility options and customization features that allow players to get exactly what they want out of the game. It’s available on Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

27. Need for Speed Heat

Image Source: EA Gothenburg

The Need for Speed series has had a tough time as of late. The 2015 reboot and Payback were rubbing, let’s be realistic, so it was nice to see Heat bring back some of the quality that had been missing.

The world might be a bit empty, but teaming up with a friend to escape the cops and rack up the dollars will forever be fun, even if it doesn’t quite match the magic of the Hot Pursuits and Undergrounds of the NFS world. It’s available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

26. Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled

Image Source: Beenox

For some people, Crash Team Racing is the best kart racer of all time, beating out even Mario Kart. Nitro Fueled gives CTR the Crash remake service, making it look better than anyone could have imagined.

It can be tough to do all the challenged, but if you’re looking for some fun, fast-paced multiplayer racing, it’s perfect. Also, unlike many other modern games, it can be played in split-screen from the comfort of your couch on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

25. Team Sonic Racing

Image Source: Sumo Digital

Kart Racers are some of the best multiplayer racers you can find and Sonic lovers have their own they can dive into if Mario Kart and CTR don’t tickle your fancy.

As you’d expect, there are plenty of multiplayer options and, since it is a team based game, you’ll have to work together to get an overall team win as well as try and come first. It’s also on a wide range of platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS.

24. Onrush

Image Source: Codemasters

Onrush is the best arcade racer of the last few years. It’s fast, action-packed, and taking out other racers is incredible fun. Also, since there are various themed events in the game, it’s as much about working as a team as it is finishing first.

You can join up with some friends online to take on which ever event you’d like, whether that be the Capture the Flag style events or straightforward races on either Xbox One or PS4.

23. Forza Motorsport 7

Image Source: Turn 10 Studios

If you want to impress a friend with how good video games can look, show them Forza Motorsport 7 on Xbox One or PC. And maybe once they’re done gawking at the graphics, you can have a race or two on a great-controlling and great-playing racing game.

22. Wipeout Omega Collection

Image Source: Clever Beans, Creative Vault Studios, XDev

If you’re more a fan of fast-paced racing games, then you can’t go wrong with Wipeout Omega Collection on the PlayStation 4. It’s one of the fastest racing games out there. With all of the racetracks from Wipeout HD, Fury, and 2048, there’s plenty of content to keep you and a friend occupied for a while.

21. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Image Source: Nintendo

The industry standard for arcade racing games. Mario Kart has never looked, sounded, or played better than it does in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. And with the Nintendo Switch coming with two Joy-Con controllers out of the box, the two-player mode has never been so accessible. This version also comes with a revamped battle mode!

20. Burnout Paradise Remastered

Image Source: Criterion Software, Stellar Entertainment, Stellar Entertainment Limited

Burnout Paradise makes its way to current gen consoles in the form of Burnout Paradise Remastered. With the ‘Easy Drive’ feature, you can easily invite your friends to a bunch of multiplayer modes in Burnout Paradise Remastered, such as Stunt Run, Road Rage, and Marked Man. Best of all, you can play it on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, so there are plenty of ways to jump behind the wheel.

19. The Crew 2

Image Source: Ivory Tower

Even the The Crew Motorfest is out, The Crew 2 earns place due to its easily accessible couch co-op. It features a persistent open world that allows a friend to hop into your world to compete in races and other challenges.

The Crew 2 puts a heavy emphasis on being able to connect with friends to play through the game’s many missions, so you’ll definitely want to bring a buddy along for the ride on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

18. Dirt 4

Image Source: Codemasters

Dirt is the premiere rallying franchise. Many realistic racing games see you driving around a circuit, but Dirt (which is a sub-series of the Colin McRae Rally games) sees you racing on tarmac and off-road terrain, and Dirt 4 is no exception. You can race online with friends in pre-determined tracks, but Dirt 4 also includes a custom track generator feature, allowing you and a friend to race on seemingly endless off-road tracks on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

17. Dirt 5

Image Source: Codemasters

Dirt 5 isn’t exactly as well-received as the previous entry, but it’s still a decent option for multiplayer racing action, especially with it being on PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. The game features 10 international locations that all look insanely good with the visual upgrades afforded by new hardware.

16. Flatout 4: Total Insanity

Image Source: Kylotonn

Flatout 4 is a pretty wacky racer, where its over-the-top, bombastic physics can be used against friends and others alike, and it’s totally encouraged. If you get bored of the racing, there are a number of mini-games that you may get a kick out of, including beer pong and billiards. If you’re looking for something a little, shall we say, “different,” then check out Flatout 4 on PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

15. Trackmania Turbo

Image Source: Nadeo

Trackmania Turbo is a fast-paced arcade stunt racer on Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. You can expect to be performing devilish jumps and riding around many a loop-de-loop. It’s a fun racing game that is certain to get a few laughs when you bang out the local multiplayer split-screen at a party. The leaps of faith at high speeds can get a little intense, though – this one isn’t for the faint of heart.

14. Redout

Image Source: 34BigThings

Redout is a futuristic high-speed racer that draws inspiration from Wipeout and F-Zero. And as such, it’s full of quick turns and daring jumps. It’s a great alternative to those aforementioned games if you’re looking for something similar, and it features both local and online multiplayer on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

13. Riptide GP: Renegade

Image Source: Vector Unit

Riptide GP: Renegade isn’t the most prettiest game, but it sure looks like something you’d see at an arcade, accompanied by a life-sized controller to match. Truthfully, it doesn’t need fancy graphics, given how much high-octane action it offers.

You’ll be zipping through water courses, performing sweet tricks off raps, and you can do all that with up to three other friends for 4-player local multiplayer fun! If you hung around arcades back in the day, it’ll feel like home. Best of all, it’s on Nintendo Switch, Android, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and iOS.

12. Ride 4

Image Source: Milestone

A majority of the games on this list use cars as their vehicle of choice. If you’re more of a two-wheeler person, Ride 4 has you covered. The choice of motorcycle and tracks are some of the best you can get in this entire industry, making it a definite choice for one of the best 2 player racing games around. Best of all, you have your choice of Ride 4 on Xbox One, PS4, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

11. NASCAR Arcade Rush

Image Source: Team6 Game Studios

If you love NASCAR and the whacky nature of arcade games, NASCAR Arcade Rush should be right up your alley. To be honest, given on the ramps, speed boosts, and curvy tracks, it’s NASCAR in name only. That’s not to see you can’t get behind the wheel of NASCAR-inspired vehicles—you totally can—but this is all goofy fun as opposed to a racing sim.

NASCAR Arcade Rush offers hundreds of customization options, in addition to vehicles dating back to the 1950s. You’ll even have the option to race on classic tracks like the Talladega Superspeedway and Daytona International Speedway! Considering it’s on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X and Series S, there’s no reason to try it out.

10. Fast RMX

Image Source: Shin’en Multimedia

If you’ve been longing for something similar to F-Zero on the Nintendo Switch, then might I suggest quenching your thirst with Fast RMX for the time being. Fast RMX has a unique mechanic where you are constantly switching colors to activate different boost panels. It can be enjoyed in two-player split-screen and maintains a smooth 60 FPS when doing so.

9. WRC Generation

Image Source: KT Racing

What if you’re in the mood for a rally sim? Well, then we’d highly recommend WRC Generation, the first WRC title to introduce hybrid vehicles. The physics is what really earned WRC Generation a spot. You’ll feel the weight of your vehicle as it drifts around corners, the transition from dirt to pavement, and all the while enjoying stunning graphics. Best of all, it’s available on PS5, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X and Series S

8. Project CARS 2

Image Source: Slightly Mad Studios

Slightly Mad Studios has worked closely with car manufacturers and race car drivers to help create an accurate driving simulation game, amounting to one the most realistic racing games of all time: Project CARS2. This one is for true car enthusiasts, but still stands as a fun game for those just looking to have a sweet race with their friends. If you own a PS4, Xbox One, or PC, you’re good to go!

7. Horizon Chase Turbo

Image Source: AQUIRIS

When you only have a few minutes to spare, you need something that’s respectful of your time. If you don’t mind a 16-bit retro look, like something from your childhood, Horizon Chase Turbo is by far one of the best 2 player racing games. It’s so easy to get a match going and finish, concentrating all its fun into a handful of minutes.

The best part of Horizon Chase Turbo is how welcoming it is to couch co-op. Every single game mode can be played with friends, allowing up to four players on a single system! You can pick up Horizon Chase Turbo on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Linux, PC, and Mac OS.

6. Trials Rising

Image Source: RedLynx, Ubisoft Kyiv, Ubisoft

In Trials Rising, it your job to navigate through a number of obstacles using a motorcycle. It gets pretty crazy sometimes and quiet challenging, too. Given that it’s a physics-based game, though, it’s intensely fun, especially against your friends. That’s why its earned its spot as one of the best 2 player racing games you can play on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

5. LEGO 2K Drive

Image Source: Visual Concepts

Most racing games are kid-friendly, but the love of high-performance machines comes with time. If you’re hoping to introduce racing games to, say, your kids, then what is undeniable one of the best 2 player facing games is LEGO 2K Drive.

It’s as if LEGO 2K Drive took the open-world experience of Forza Horizon 5 and the goofy, unserious tone of arcade games and gave it a LEGO makeover. That’s not an aesthetic choice, either. You can actually build your very own vehicle and switch between them at a moment’s notice, from flying to the water. The fun of this game honestly feels endless with that alone!

4. Assetto Corsa

Image Source: Kunos Simulazioni

Assetto Corsa strives to offer the most realistic driving experience possible, going so far as to recreate tire simulation on race tracks through laser-scanning technology. And it, of course, features an online multiplayer mode so that you can experience the realism with a friend on Xbox One, PC, and PS4, cementing its spot as one of the best 2 player racing games.

3. Gran Turismo Sport

Image Source: Polyphony Digital, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Japan Studio

The latest game in the long-running Gran Turismo series. It stands up there with Forza Motorsport 7 as one of the best-looking racing games of all time. Once you’ve achieved your best score on the daily race, you could always jump into a private lobby and have a race or two with a mate on PS4. Despite most of the game requiring an online connection, there is an offline arcade mode that can be played in split-screen. It was no question to include this as one of the best 2 player racing games around.

2. Circuit Superstars

Image Source: Original Fire Games

Circuit Superstars is, essentially, a much more modern version of R.C Pro-Am. It features multiple different kinds of vehicles from different motorsports along with pit stop strategies, seven tracks with alternate routes, customization, and more. And, of course, you can race locally or online with up to 11 other players on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

1. Gran Turismo 7

Image Source: Polyphony Digital

Gran Turismo 7 sees the series return to its roots in a number of ways. Not only do we have the classic story mode, but it’s all decked out with some of the best visuals available on PS5 right now—and looks great on PS4, too. Take on challenges to earn your Licenses, and a plethora of different cars to hop behind the wheel of.

While unlocking some of the best cars can feel like a serious grind, the gameplay here is still as good as it ever was. Gran Turismo 7 is up there as one of the best racing sim experiences you can buy, and it’s all the better when you take on a friend in split-screen or online multiplayer.

And that marks the last of the best 2 player racing games you can play with friends. With so many options available, it’s going to be tough finding the right one. Consider the style, like arcade or simulation, then move onto whether you want local co-op, online, or both!