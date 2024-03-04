Barret Build Guide in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – Best Materia, Weapon Skills, & More

The rough but soft-hearted Avalanche leader returns in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. If you wish to have him on your team, you can check out our handy guide to see the best build for Barret.

How to Build Barret in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Similar to Tifa, Barret is primarily a physical damage dealer with a ton of HP. He is basically a walking tank, but he is not very good as a spell caster. However, that doesn’t matter if you can gun down your enemies within seconds.

Weapon: Battle Cry

Weapon Skill: Gatling Gun and Barrage Blaster

Armor: Valkyrian Bangle

Accessory: Speed Demon Keychain

Materia: HP Up Precision Defense Focus First Strike Steadfast Block ATB Stagger

Folio Skill Cores: United Refocus Avalanche Two-Step Enhanced Overcharge Mad Dash Overload Overcharge Friendly Fire



Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The best weapon for Barret is Battle Cry, which can be found in the Corridor of Catastrophe at the Temple of the Ancients. Its Weapon Ability, Turbulent Spirit, can significantly boost your ATB charge rate for a limited time, but it can only be used once per battle.

If you prefer to use him as a tank, you can equip Barrage Blaster to get Lifesaver. This ability lets you temporarily increase your HP and take damage intended for other party members.

For Weapon Skills, I recommend equipping Gatling Gun to enhance Barret’s Overcharge and Barrage Blaster to boost his physical DEF. Another viable option is Calamitous Bazooka, which can increase his CRIT Rate and DMG.

I recommend equipping Valkyrian Bangle on Barret since it has 64 points for Physical DEF and six Materia slots. If you prefer more Magic DEF, you can select Cetran Bracer, which has eight Materia slots and offers 42 points for Physical and Magic DEF.

The best Accessory for Barret is Speed Demon Keychain, which you can obtain by beating Roche at Junon. This item can slightly replenish his ATB gauge after using a weapon ability. Another great option is Enhanced Draconic Ring, which increases his max HP by five percent and boosts his limit gauge charge rate when successfully blocking an attack.

That covers everything you need to know on how to build Barret.