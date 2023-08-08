Baldur’s Gate 3 Momentum Explained (BG3)

There are a lot of conditions, buffs, and effects to keep track of in Baldur’s Gate 3, so you wouldn’t be blamed if a few don’t make sense to you. Case in point: Some of your characters likely have Momentum active, but you’ve got zero clue what it does. We were in the same boat, and after doing some in-game research, we’ve come up with some answers.

What Does Momentum Do in Baldur’s Gate 3? Answered

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Momentum acts as a buff to your character’s movement distance. Those who have it active can move three more meters than normal during their turns in combat.

For example: If your character of choice normally has a movement limit of nine meters, they would be able to move 12 meters without needing to stop their turn and recharge. This would remain active for as long as the effect is applied to them, or until they’re debilitated through a spell or enemy ability that leaves them Prone or unable to move properly.

This buff can be applied through a variety of methods ranging from spells and abilities to bonuses granted by Feats and equipment. How long the effect lasts is likewise dependent on where it comes from, but effects gained through equipment and Feats usually last indefinitely.

Can Momentum Be Applied to Any Character?

Momentum is also available to every character in Baldur’s Gate 3, regardless of their class or race. It doesn’t matter if you’re a stealth-minded Drow Thief or a hammer-heaving Elven Barbarian. So long as you have a way to activate the effect, it can be applied and help you gin the upper hand in combat.

That last part is important to take note of though. Unlike some other effects, Momentum only really serves a purpose in combat. It won’t benefit you while you explore the overworld, so make sure you don’t waste charges of its application until a brawl kicks up.

That’s all we have to share regarding Momentum in Baldur’s Gate 3. There are many more mechanics and effects in the game though, so be sure to take a look at our other articles down below to see if we can help you figure them out.