Assassin’s Creed Mirage Notoriety Explained: How It Works, How to Get Rid Of It, & More

Assassin’s Creed Mirage invokes the vibes of the old-school games in the series, presenting players with a much smaller open-world to explore, and linear progression that emphasizes the story more than anything else. Several mechanics from the first few games make a return as well, so here’s everything you need to know about how notoriety works in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

What Notoriety Does in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Just like in the original games, you gain notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage as you break the law and get witnessed doing so. For instance, if you’re caught pickpocketing someone in broad daylight, or if you’re seen killing someone, the bar in the bottom right corner of the screen will slowly fill up.

There are three stages of notoriety, and the game’s NPCs will be more likely to recognize you and be quicker to attack you as you progress through those stages. This can make your life in Baghdad very difficult, which is why it’s advised that you try to be as sneaky as possible and keep your notoriety down.

How to Decrease Notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Just escaping guards’ attention till they give up isn’t enough to decrease your notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. There are two primary ways of managing notoriety, and we’ll go over both of them in more detail down below.

By Paying a Munadi

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

As you’re exploring Baghdad, you’ll inevitably come across several Munadi NPCs, who are basically like town criers. By giving them a Power token, they’ll decrease your notoriety by one level. They’re indicated on your map and compass, and are pretty much scattered all over the city, so you can’t miss them.

Power tokens can be obtained by either pickpocketing NPCs, completing contracts, or opening chests.

By Tearing Down Posters

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

If you’d prefer to save your Power tokens, though, there’s an easier way to decrease notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and that’s by tearing down your wanted posters. These will also show up on your compass as you’re running through the city, and all you have to do is tap the triangle or Y button to tear it down.

And that’s all you need to know about how notoriety works in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.