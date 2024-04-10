Category:
Guides

Are You a Jedi in Star Wars Outlaws?

There's always a chance we'll see a lightsaber or two.
Image of Cameron Waldrop
Cameron Waldrop
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 03:02 pm
Are You a Jedi in Star Wars Outlaws?
Image Source: Ubisoft

As the recent box art and release date reveal for Star Wars Outlaws has solidified the game as a 2024 release, everyone is much hungrier for information. The biggest question seems to be whether Kay Vess is actually more than her smuggler appearance. So, to try to set things straight, this is everything we know regarding the possibility of Kay Vess being a Jedi in Star Wars Outlaws.

Recommended Videos

Is Kay Vess a Jedi in Star Wars Outlaws

According to Ubisoft, the story of Star Wars Outlaws occurs between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. As evidenced by those films, there aren’t too many Jedi still alive around the galaxy. If there are, they are like Obi-Wan Kenobi and exist far from civilization. From what we have seen of Outlaws and Kay Vess, she is far too young to be in a similar position as Cal Kestis, who survived Order 66 as a Padawan. So at this time, the best answer is that no, Kay Vess isn’t a Jedi.

Of course, it is entirely possible that Ubisoft is holding back a few more secrets to reveal closer to August. This means Kay Vess could certainly be a Jedi, but it’s somewhat unlikely she would be that established in the Order. A far more likely route would be for Outlaws to reveal that she is instead highly Force-sensitive, and future games will explore that further.

Will There Be Jedi in Star Wars Outlaws?

As Outlaws will be a journey across multiple planets, Kay Vess will probably travel through the wilds and less populated regions like a smuggler. As I pointed out with Obi-Wan, this gives her a solid chance of meeting at least one Jedi. This would probably be a new Jedi for the universe, just to give Kay Vess a little more freedom in the timeline. However, as this time period is slightly up in the air, it wouldn’t be too crazy to meet Luke Skywalker.

For now, this is everything we know about there being Jedi in Star Wars Outlaws. We will be sure to update this guide if Ubisoft lets a few things slip as we get closer to the release date.

Author
Cameron Waldrop
Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has been lucky enough to review many really great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs.