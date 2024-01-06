Arcane Season Two Release Date – When It’s Coming out, Plot and Cast, & More

Netflix changed the game last year with the release of Arcane, which is now considered the quintessential adaptation of Riot’s hugely popular League of Legends universe. But is Arcane season 2 coming out anytime soon?

Well, after months and years of anticipation, we finally have an answer.

When Is Arcane Season Two Coming Out?

In a teaser trailer released on Jan. 5, Netflix revealed that Arcane Season 2 is slated for release in November. An exact date hasn’t been given at this time, and likely won’t become apparent until we get closer to the season’s intended release window.

Not much else was revealed about the next cour of the series, but there was definitely some important shots of a returning character which you’ll want to see if you haven’t already.

It’s good news for fans of the animated League of Legends series. Prior to the trailer, Riot had only released a short teaser after the conclusion of Arcane’s first season to announce that a second season was in production.

Riot CEO Nicola Laurent eased some concerns on Twitter at the time by saying that fans wouldn’t have to endure the six-year process it took to bring Arcane’s first season to life, but in the same tweet confirmed that the series wouldn’t be coming anytime soon.

So yeah, we are working on #arcane season 2.

The good news: you won’t have to wait for 6 years (the time it took us to making season 1)

The bad news: it’s not coming in 2022 😢 https://t.co/IQoPyLnw1J — nicolo (@niiicolo) November 21, 2021

Which Characters Will Be in Arcane Season Two?

Based on the earlier teaser released by Riot, we have three confirmed cast members for Arcane Season 2 so far. Katie Leung is set to return as Caitlyn the Piltovan enforcer and marksman. Hailee Steinfeld, who is one of the biggest names in Hollywood right now, will also be returning as Vi. Also returning is Ella Purnell as Jinx, formerly known as Powder.

Arcane season 2 Plot Theories Explained

As for what might happen in Arcane Season 2, it’s safe to say most of it will revolve around the fallout of the frst season’s climactic conclusion.

Arcane’s first season very much revolved around the tension between the two nations of Zaun and Piltover due to the inequality and poverty impacting the people of Zaun. The ending of season one saw the Piltovan council pass a motion that would finally give Zaun its independence just as Jinx launched a terrorist attack on the council building.

There’s no doubt that Arcane’s second season will deal with the aftermath of Jinx’s attack on the council which could very well lead to an all-out war between Piltover and Zaun. Based on the teasers we have so far, it looks like Caitlyn and Vi are on a mission to finally take Jinx down for good.

The heart of the series has always been the relationship between Vi and Jinx/Powder. Arcane season one very much focused on Vi trying to bring Jinx back to the light but season two may have to see her come to terms that her sister could be beyond saving.

That’s everything we know so far about Arcane season two’s release date, plot, and cast. Be sure to check out the rest of our pop culture and entertainment coverage including our Top 15 Best PG-13 Scary Movies and our review of Netflix’s Resident Evil Series