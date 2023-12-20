Guides

Anime World Tower Defense Tier List

Defend your tower at all costs!

Characters in Anime World Tower Defense
Image Source: Lazy Cat Studio via Roblox

Choosing your character is one of the most important choices when playing Anime World Tower Defense. In order to make that process easier for you, we present you our Roblox Anime World Tower Defense characters tier list based on their abilities and skills.

Anime World Tower Defense Characters Tier List

Cover image for Anime World Tower Defense.
Image Source: Lazy Cat Studio via Roblox

To help you choose, we’ve divided the characters in Anime World Tower Defense on Roblox from the most powerful to the weakest ones, which should be avoided whenever possible.

  • S-Tier – The best and strongest characters available in the game. If you manage to obtain one of them, keep them at all costs.
  • A-Tier – Also one of the strongest in-game characters, very capable in battles. Since the S-Tier characters are extremely rare, the A-Tier are the ones you should be looking for.
  • B-Tier – They are useful if you are at the beginning of your journey in Anime World Defense Tower. If a B-Tier character is your choice, note that you should consider upgrading at some point.
  • C-Tier – Let’s be honest, these aren’t the best characters you can choose. You can be successful in battles if you are a skillful player, but consider the C-Tier characters as a minor upgrade of the basic ones.

Now that the tier list criteria have been explained, we present you the characters on a tier list in Anime World Tower Defense.

S-Tier

  • Lord Sombra
  • Unbreakable Hero
  • Shizaku
  • Permeation Hero
  • Hoku

A-Tier

  • DragonEye
  • Supersonic Ninja
  • Pinky
  • Father
  • Blood Demon
  • Vishikun
  • RedArcher
  • KreizerFullPower
  • SlimeLord
  • Manala
  • Dark Kongkun
  • Fear Symbol

B-Tier

  • Evil Kai
  • TheGrappler
  • King of Knights
  • Poseidon
  • VirtualSwordGirl
  • Scarlet Knight
  • Lion Heart
  • Veshita
  • NewYork-Jo
  • Pillarman Kazel
  • HunterKid
  • Thunder Boy
  • MageChild
  • Uchigo
  • Beserk Mecha
  • Royal Girl
  • DarkHollow
  • Virtual Swordman
  • Kroly
  • Mist Pillar Mui
  • Konghan
  • Cat Spirit
  • FalconEye
  • Barust

C-Tier

  • Boost
  • Franken Lady
  • King Colo
  • Manato
  • Holy Knight Almer
  • Arter
  • Gura
  • Seventeen
  • Hoku
  • Ground

We must emphasize that our tier list is made based on the experiences of a large number of Anime World Tower Defense players, the strength and skills of the characters, as well as our own gaming experiences. Consider the options, decide what’s best for you, and head for tower defense!

Related Posts

About the author

Nenad Milićević

Nenad Milićević (Nenad Milicevic) has been a staff writer at Twinfinite since late 2023. He has a BA in Journalism and more than seven years of professional experience in journalism and writing behind him, with recent focus on gaming niche. As a passionate sports fan and enjoyer of single player open world games, his expertise includes Assassin's Creed franchise, Football Manager, GTA. In his spare time, he likes to watch sports for countless hours, read books and spend lazy days watching TV shows and movies.

More Stories by Nenad Milićević

Comments