Anime World Tower Defense Tier List

Choosing your character is one of the most important choices when playing Anime World Tower Defense. In order to make that process easier for you, we present you our Roblox Anime World Tower Defense characters tier list based on their abilities and skills.

Anime World Tower Defense Characters Tier List

Image Source: Lazy Cat Studio via Roblox

To help you choose, we’ve divided the characters in Anime World Tower Defense on Roblox from the most powerful to the weakest ones, which should be avoided whenever possible.

S-Tier – The best and strongest characters available in the game. If you manage to obtain one of them, keep them at all costs.

– The best and strongest characters available in the game. If you manage to obtain one of them, keep them at all costs. A-Tier – Also one of the strongest in-game characters, very capable in battles. Since the S-Tier characters are extremely rare, the A-Tier are the ones you should be looking for.

– Also one of the strongest in-game characters, very capable in battles. Since the S-Tier characters are extremely rare, the A-Tier are the ones you should be looking for. B-Tier – They are useful if you are at the beginning of your journey in Anime World Defense Tower. If a B-Tier character is your choice, note that you should consider upgrading at some point.

– They are useful if you are at the beginning of your journey in Anime World Defense Tower. If a B-Tier character is your choice, note that you should consider upgrading at some point. C-Tier – Let’s be honest, these aren’t the best characters you can choose. You can be successful in battles if you are a skillful player, but consider the C-Tier characters as a minor upgrade of the basic ones.

Now that the tier list criteria have been explained, we present you the characters on a tier list in Anime World Tower Defense.

S-Tier

Lord Sombra

Unbreakable Hero

Shizaku

Permeation Hero

Hoku

A-Tier

DragonEye

Supersonic Ninja

Pinky

Father

Blood Demon

Vishikun

RedArcher

KreizerFullPower

SlimeLord

Manala

Dark Kongkun

Fear Symbol

B-Tier

Evil Kai

TheGrappler

King of Knights

Poseidon

VirtualSwordGirl

Scarlet Knight

Lion Heart

Veshita

NewYork-Jo

Pillarman Kazel

HunterKid

Thunder Boy

MageChild

Uchigo

Beserk Mecha

Royal Girl

DarkHollow

Virtual Swordman

Kroly

Mist Pillar Mui

Konghan

Cat Spirit

FalconEye

Barust

C-Tier

Boost

Franken Lady

King Colo

Manato

Holy Knight Almer

Arter

Gura

Seventeen

Hoku

Ground

We must emphasize that our tier list is made based on the experiences of a large number of Anime World Tower Defense players, the strength and skills of the characters, as well as our own gaming experiences. Consider the options, decide what’s best for you, and head for tower defense!