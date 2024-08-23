Anime Souls Simulator X Trello Link (August 2024)

Looking to become the anime hero you’ve always dreamed of? Then this Roblox game is just for you, but if you are looking for more information, you might need the Anime Souls Simulator X Trello link. By accessing the Trello board, you might find answers to the questions you have and find a resource of useful information.

Anime Souls Simulator X Trello Link

Click here to access the Anime Souls Simulator X Trello board. The board was last checked to be online and working on August 23, 2024.

The Trello board is also public, so this means that you can access it without registering your own Trello account. But should you decide to get one, you can add the Anime Souls Simulator X board to your dashboard for easy access, as opposed to simply bookmarking it on your browser.

What Is On The Anime Souls Simulator X Trello Board?

First, you will find all kinds of useful information on how the game works, along with codes, Battle and game passes, plus its basic mechanics, such as how souls, the primary currency in Anime Souls X, work. There is also a whole column on everything you will find in the lobby and what you can use them for, from the Portal to various dungeons and the Accessory Manager where you can pick your outfit.

Then there are very long columns on every passive companion in Anime Souls Simulator X, such as Strong III and Reaper II, plus weapon enhancements and season specific enhancements for Easter and Summer. In other columns, you will find useful details on mounts (such as the fast Scooter), relics, and how raids work.

Then, the board is filled with an incredible number of useful columns, detailing all the different locations in the game. You will find specific information on the main and side quests, plus the elements you can find in areas such as Ninja Village and Spirit Society.

That's all we have for you on the Anime Souls Simulator X Trello board.

