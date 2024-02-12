If there’s one thing that anime is known for, it would definitely be the elite fighters that have proven their worth in countless battles. So, to prepare you for your next brawl, here’s our Anime Dungeon Fighters fruit tier list.

What Are the Best Fruits in Anime Dungeon Fighters?

Once you begin your journey in this hit Roblox entry, you can head over to the ship’s bar and collect fruits from the store. Although One Piece features all kinds of different talents, this game only showcases a select few, and you can see which ones are worthwhile with our Anime Dungeon Fighters fruit tier list:

S Tier

Light

Darklord

A Tier

Fox

Love

B Tier

Ice

C Tier

Sand

The Darklord is one of the newest items, and it may be one of the best fruits in the game. Its design features the same attributes as Solo Leveling’s smiling statue, exhibiting powers with more sinister origins. For example, you’ll unlock Flood of Darkness and Living Shadow abilities. These skills can help tremendously in battle, either making your character move around faster or unleashing a robust attack.

One ability can even conjure up another fighter, who will attack all the enemies for you. Unfortunately, it will take some time to obtain the Darklord fruit in Anime Dungeon Fighters, but there’s a few more items you can grab during those beginning to mid-stages.

An excellent example is the Light fruit, which shines in everything offense. Due to the fruit’s versatile range, it doesn’t matter where the opponent is on the field. The item will almost always guarantee a hit, quickening the pace of the fight.

If you want to unleash your inner animalistic side, Fox is another good way to go as you pounce around the battlefield and claw your way to victory. Its value is within its name, where you’ll basically have all the talents of a fox, with a few added buffs that will blast enemies out of existence.

While Ice excels in long-range strikes and taking down foes within a radius, Sand doesn’t have much to write home about, especially with its limited movements. If you are still in the early stages or want some additional perks, you can take a look at our codes for the game.

That does it for our fruit-tier list of Anime Dungeon Fighters. For more content, check our guides for other Roblox anime content, including codes for Anime Frenzy Simulator.