In Anime Defenders, all the units are ranked on the basis of their rarity. This also means you will have a harder time unlocking them. From rare to legendary, there are many units that one can choose from and which might be worth your time, or perhaps not. So, what is the best Mythic in Anime Defenders? We’ll give you the rundown so you know which ones to use!

Anime Defenders Best Mythic

From our experience, the best mythic unit in Anime Defenders is the Flame Dragon God, a classic meta unit as well.

There are several reasons for this choice. First of all, this is the cheapest mythic unit in the game so far, since you can get it by evolving the Flame Dragon King with a Fire Dragon Soul. Its overall cost is about 58k yen, which is definitely reasonable compared to other mythics.

But, of course, that’s not all. The Fire Dragon God has a great fire attack, which can yield 30% of its original damage. It also sports an impressive range and a very quick cooldown. You can make quick work of many enemies with its attack, while not having to spend that much money and time to get this mythic unit.

But what about an alternative? You might want to also consider the Prime Carp. Based on the classic character from the One Piece series, this unit is more expensive than the Flame Dragon God but will bring some great DPS, through its many upgrades. Its final form can yield a maximum of 32.576 DPS, which is definitely quite an impressive number. But how do you obtain him? You can get Prince Carp by evolving the Carp with the Marine’s Hat.

That's all we have for you on the best mythic unit in Anime Defenders.

