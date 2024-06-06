Best mythic unit in Anime Defenders - the Flame Dragon God with the logo of the game behind it
Category:
Guides
Roblox

What is the Best Mythic in Anime Defenders?

Who is the best mythic?
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 11:58 am

In Anime Defenders, all the units are ranked on the basis of their rarity. This also means you will have a harder time unlocking them. From rare to legendary, there are many units that one can choose from and which might be worth your time, or perhaps not. So, what is the best Mythic in Anime Defenders? We’ll give you the rundown so you know which ones to use!

Recommended Videos

Anime Defenders Best Mythic

From our experience, the best mythic unit in Anime Defenders is the Flame Dragon God, a classic meta unit as well.

There are several reasons for this choice. First of all, this is the cheapest mythic unit in the game so far, since you can get it by evolving the Flame Dragon King with a Fire Dragon Soul. Its overall cost is about 58k yen, which is definitely reasonable compared to other mythics.

Roblox character in a village with windmills
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

But, of course, that’s not all. The Fire Dragon God has a great fire attack, which can yield 30% of its original damage. It also sports an impressive range and a very quick cooldown. You can make quick work of many enemies with its attack, while not having to spend that much money and time to get this mythic unit.

But what about an alternative? You might want to also consider the Prime Carp. Based on the classic character from the One Piece series, this unit is more expensive than the Flame Dragon God but will bring some great DPS, through its many upgrades. Its final form can yield a maximum of 32.576 DPS, which is definitely quite an impressive number. But how do you obtain him? You can get Prince Carp by evolving the Carp with the Marine’s Hat.

That’s all we have for you on the best mythic unit in Anime Defenders. Still hungry for more information? Check out how to get the Pink Rockstar and all about the latest codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Preload Time and Download Size
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree miquella's arm in broken cocoon
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree miquella's arm in broken cocoon
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree miquella's arm in broken cocoon
Category: Guides
Guides
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Preload Time and Download Size
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Jun 6, 2024
Read Article How To Start Destiny 2 The Final Shape Salvation’s Edge Raid
Guardians exploring the Pale Heart.
Guardians exploring the Pale Heart.
Guardians exploring the Pale Heart.
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How To Start Destiny 2 The Final Shape Salvation’s Edge Raid
Shreyansh Katsura Shreyansh Katsura Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves Yinlin Companion Quest – How to Enter the Correct Password
Wuthering Waves Yinlin Companion Story Quest Solitary Path cutscene
Wuthering Waves Yinlin Companion Story Quest Solitary Path cutscene
Wuthering Waves Yinlin Companion Story Quest Solitary Path cutscene
Category: Guides
Guides
Wuthering Waves Yinlin Companion Quest – How to Enter the Correct Password
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Jun 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Preload Time and Download Size
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree miquella's arm in broken cocoon
Category: Guides
Guides
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Preload Time and Download Size
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Jun 6, 2024
Read Article How To Start Destiny 2 The Final Shape Salvation’s Edge Raid
Guardians exploring the Pale Heart.
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How To Start Destiny 2 The Final Shape Salvation’s Edge Raid
Shreyansh Katsura Shreyansh Katsura Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves Yinlin Companion Quest – How to Enter the Correct Password
Wuthering Waves Yinlin Companion Story Quest Solitary Path cutscene
Category: Guides
Guides
Wuthering Waves Yinlin Companion Quest – How to Enter the Correct Password
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Jun 6, 2024
Author
Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli is a gaming historian and freelance journalist, born with a faithful Commodore 64 by his side. He has been writing about games for 20+ years, with articles on gaming history published on Kotaku, PC Gamer, PcGamesN and Retro Gamer magazine. Say hi to him on Twitter at @damgentemp, or on his blog https://genesistemple.com (now dedicated to the history of video game design).