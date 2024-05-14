Roblox Anime Crossover Defence Units Tier List 2024: Unlocking Deo.
Image by Fish Bean Studios via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides
Roblox

Anime Crossover Defense Units Tier List (May 2024)

Want to optimise your loadout for Anime Crossover Defense? We'll help you decide with this unit tier list.
Image of Finlay Cattanach
Finlay Cattanach
|
Published: May 14, 2024 10:38 am

Looking for an Anime Crossover Defense unit tier list? With a vast catalogue of characters inspired by anime and popular media, it can be difficult to choose a good loadout for endgame activities. So here, we’re going to walk you through our ranking of each unit based on their power, versatility, utility, and cost-effectiveness.

Recommended Videos

All Anime Crossover Defense Units Tier List

Here’s our tier list, ranking all the units currently in Anime Crossover Defense from best to worst. Keep in mind this is based largely on our own experiences with ACD, and the list may be subject to a bit of personal taste. Ultimately, we’d encourage you to experiment and find unique strategies too. Feel free to use this list as a baseline.

RankingUnit Name
SModoro, Time Maid, Broccoli, Rengogo, Butterfly
ADeo, Boulmi, Dark Invader, Bob, Byakari, White Moustache
BJoe, Curly Brows, Henry, Mosshead, Eric, Joe, Nirito
CSneaky Clone, Blossom, Peaceful Jeri, Ichytoe, Cat Burglar
Roblox Anime Crossover Defence Units Tier List 2024: Units in stasis pods
Image Source: Fish Bean Studios via Twinfinite

While lower tiers obviously mean less impressive units, that isn’t to suggest they’re hopeless. Here’s a quick overview of what each tier means for the units in it.

  • S tier – The units here have abilities that are so strong, it supercedes downsides like high costs and expensive upgrades. They’re the best options for endgame activities, and if you’ve got a well-rounded team together, it’s ideal to have at least a few of these units on it.
  • A tier – While excellent, these units lack particular abilities that make them stand out from the crowd. They’re still great choices, but individual downsides like expense, poor speed, or range limitations offer a little more pause for thought.
  • B tier – These units offer great mid-game and support options. Due to their shortcomings or lack of powerful abilities, though, they’re limited in their utility once you’re in the late game of a match or higher difficulty activities.
  • C tier – These units simply lack the necessary power to outweigh their downsides. That doesn’t mean they’re useless, though. During the early game, their relatively cheap costs and varied movesets make them highly cost-effective units.
Roblox Anime Crossover Defence Units Tier List 2024: A group of units defend against waves of enemies.
Image Source: Fish Bean Studios via Twinfinite

How To Get More Units in Anime Crossover Defense

At the moment, we don’t have any information on when we can expect a fresh infusion of new units to the game. Given that Fish Bean Studios only recently released the title, it seems fairly likely that we’ll be waiting a while before more characters land in the game.

That covers everything we’ve got for you on our Anime Crossover Defense unit tier list. We’ve got plenty more Roblox guides for the most popular titles, though. Whether you’re trying to rank up fast in Type Soul or need the latest Tower Defense Simulator codes, we’ve got you covered.

For more, have a look at the latest Superbox Siege Defense codes and Fruit Battlegrounds codes you can cash in for rewards.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Second Piece Trello Link
Second piece landing page two people
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Second Piece Trello Link
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 14, 2024
Read Article All Fortnite Dummy’s Joyride Wild Week Quests
fortnite wild weeks quests
Category: Guides
Guides
All Fortnite Dummy’s Joyride Wild Week Quests
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 14, 2024
Read Article How To Fix Mistplay Error 502
How to fix Mistplay error 502 - a 502 error message over Mistplay logo
Category: Guides
Guides
How To Fix Mistplay Error 502
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Second Piece Trello Link
Second piece landing page two people
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Second Piece Trello Link
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 14, 2024
Read Article All Fortnite Dummy’s Joyride Wild Week Quests
fortnite wild weeks quests
Category: Guides
Guides
All Fortnite Dummy’s Joyride Wild Week Quests
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 14, 2024
Read Article How To Fix Mistplay Error 502
How to fix Mistplay error 502 - a 502 error message over Mistplay logo
Category: Guides
Guides
How To Fix Mistplay Error 502
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 14, 2024
Author
Finlay Cattanach
Fin is a passionate writer and gamer, with plenty of experience in both areas. He's been writing seriously for close to a decade, working on various novels, short stories, and other associated fiction projects with the long-term aspiration of becoming a published author. He loves science-fiction and fantasy - both themes that come through strongly in his work. His writing and worldbuilding expertise have allowed him to hone his ability to communicate through written language. Where gaming is concerned, Fin plays across a broad variety of different genres. He's sunk thousands of hours into everything from Minecraft, Destiny 2 and Dark Souls 3 to Rust, Stellaris and Apex Legends. He's got a particular sweet spot for anything with an engaging narrative and compelling worldbuilding. He loves to get lost inside new worlds, immersing himself in escapism to really connect with an experience and the story it's trying to tell. After graduating Arts University Bournemouth with a degree in Creative Writing, he began building a career as a freelance writer, combining his two greatest passions into a job. He's written previously for both big and small outlets, from Startmenu.com to TheLoadout.com and VideoGamer.com. He currently works on a freelance basis with Twinfinite.com, where he enjoys a role working on guides, features, and more.