Anime Crossover Defense Units Tier List (May 2024)

Looking for an Anime Crossover Defense unit tier list? With a vast catalogue of characters inspired by anime and popular media, it can be difficult to choose a good loadout for endgame activities. So here, we’re going to walk you through our ranking of each unit based on their power, versatility, utility, and cost-effectiveness.

All Anime Crossover Defense Units Tier List

Here’s our tier list, ranking all the units currently in Anime Crossover Defense from best to worst. Keep in mind this is based largely on our own experiences with ACD, and the list may be subject to a bit of personal taste. Ultimately, we’d encourage you to experiment and find unique strategies too. Feel free to use this list as a baseline.

Ranking Unit Name S Modoro, Time Maid, Broccoli, Rengogo, Butterfly A Deo, Boulmi, Dark Invader, Bob, Byakari, White Moustache B Joe, Curly Brows, Henry, Mosshead, Eric, Joe, Nirito C Sneaky Clone, Blossom, Peaceful Jeri, Ichytoe, Cat Burglar

Image Source: Fish Bean Studios via Twinfinite

While lower tiers obviously mean less impressive units, that isn’t to suggest they’re hopeless. Here’s a quick overview of what each tier means for the units in it.

S tier – The units here have abilities that are so strong, it supercedes downsides like high costs and expensive upgrades. They’re the best options for endgame activities, and if you’ve got a well-rounded team together, it’s ideal to have at least a few of these units on it.

– The units here have abilities that are so strong, it supercedes downsides like high costs and expensive upgrades. They’re the best options for endgame activities, and if you’ve got a well-rounded team together, it’s ideal to have at least a few of these units on it. A tier – While excellent, these units lack particular abilities that make them stand out from the crowd. They’re still great choices, but individual downsides like expense, poor speed, or range limitations offer a little more pause for thought.

– While excellent, these units lack particular abilities that make them stand out from the crowd. They’re still great choices, but individual downsides like expense, poor speed, or range limitations offer a little more pause for thought. B tier – These units offer great mid-game and support options. Due to their shortcomings or lack of powerful abilities, though, they’re limited in their utility once you’re in the late game of a match or higher difficulty activities.

– These units offer great mid-game and support options. Due to their shortcomings or lack of powerful abilities, though, they’re limited in their utility once you’re in the late game of a match or higher difficulty activities. C tier – These units simply lack the necessary power to outweigh their downsides. That doesn’t mean they’re useless, though. During the early game, their relatively cheap costs and varied movesets make them highly cost-effective units.

Image Source: Fish Bean Studios via Twinfinite

How To Get More Units in Anime Crossover Defense

At the moment, we don’t have any information on when we can expect a fresh infusion of new units to the game. Given that Fish Bean Studios only recently released the title, it seems fairly likely that we’ll be waiting a while before more characters land in the game.

