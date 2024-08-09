Anime Card Battle Trello Link (August 2024)

Ready to collect cards and engage in thrilling battles? Then you’ll definitely want the Anime Card Battle Trello link. On the board, you will find all the information you need to get your best deck ever, keep reading to find out how to access it!

Recommended Videos

Anime Card Battle Trello Link

Click here to access the Anime Card Battle Trello board. The board has been confirmed as online and working on August 9, 2024.

At the moment, the board is public so you can access it even without a Trello account and bookmark it in your favorite browser. Still, with a Trello account, you can add it directly to your dashboard and access it as often as you’d like.

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

What Is On The Anime Card Battle Trello Board?

The Anime Card Battle Trello board is rich with useful information if you are playing this Roblox experience. First, there is a column with cards detailing items and NPCs that you can find in the game, such as Luck Potion and Luck Sword, along with the Merchant and Luck Fountain NPC. At the moment, you will find some basic information about them, such as where to find and use them.

Naturally, the biggest columns are those about the cards. First, you will find singular cards such as Bandit and Green Fiend, with descriptions and details. Then the boss cards, which will help you in combat against such fiends as Madara and Rogue Ninja.

The board is relatively new, at the moment, and still being constantly updated with new information. So, if you can’t currently find the information you need, we recommend checking back soon.

That’s all we have for you on the Anime Card Battle Trello board. For more help with the game, also check out our article on its codes. Otherwise, also check out GPO Trello link, Type Soul Trello link, and Clover Retribution Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy