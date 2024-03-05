Category:
Angry Birds 2 Codes (March 2024)

Shoot the pigs!
Gabriela Jessica
Mar 5, 2024
A group of birds stood together in Angry Birds 2.
Image Source: Rovio Entertainment

Angry Birds 2 is the sequel to the iconic Rovio Entertainment’s Angry Birds mobile game. Before starting your journey to hunt pigs, you should prepare by claiming all the game’s free rewards from Angry Birds 2 codes.

All Angry Birds 2 Codes

Angry Birds 2 Codes (Working)

  • There are no working codes right now.

Angry Birds 2 Codes (Expired)

  • 0S0uHo
  • zIzAqh
  • DHzzEU
  • U0ykNw
  • l3awih
  • nJD5cA
  • B9ZRix
  • 1000likes
  • REDHAT
  • ANGRY777
  • 2500birbs
  • REDBIRD
  • BIRDS888
  • AB100M
  • BIRDLOVE22
  • THANKSBIRDS
  • ANGRY2022
  • X1kyXu0v
  • AjWBZXG7
  • 5uV839K6
  • 2FSLj8oD
  • ErOFYQSu
  • MvQIUXtb
  • LT0G3Hj7
  • sLeYreAd
  • Sr96kspu
  • gckMeumV
The code redemption screen in Angry Birds 2.
Image Source: Rovio Entertainment via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Angry Birds 2

You can redeem coupons in Angry Birds 2 by following these steps:

  1. Launch the Angry Birds 2 game.
  2. Complete the tutorial.
  3. Return to the main screen.
  4. Click the gear icon in the bottom left corner.
  5. Select the Promo Code option.
  6. Copy and paste one of the working codes.

How Can You Get More Angry Birds 2 Codes?

You can get more codes by bookmarking and regularly visiting this page. We will do the hard work for you and update the working code list whenever a new code pops up.

You could also follow Rovio Entertainment’s X account to get the latest updates about the game.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If your code does not work, the one you’ve tried to input might have expired. If this occurs, please consider informing us via the comment section below.

Another possible reason is that there is a typo in the code you insert into the game. To avoid this issue, you can copy and paste the Angry Birds 2 coupon directly from our list.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Angry Birds 2

Besides redeeming coupons, you can get more rewards in Angry Birds 2 by completing daily quests. Each mission will give you a fixed amount of Season Points, which you can accumulate to obtain free daily rewards like Gems. You can also claim one free Daily Treasure every day by clicking the chest icon at the bottom of the screen.

What is Angry Birds 2?

Angry Birds 2 is the direct sequel to the iconic Angry Birds game. The game introduces two new birds, Silver and Melody, and a playable pig, Leonard. Like the original title, you can launch birds at your enemies with a slingshot. However, you can now select your preferred birds from a deck.

That covers everything you need to know about Angry Birds 2 codes. For more interesting content, you can check out our post on the best mobile Gacha games.

Soul of Ring Codes (March 2024)
A devlish character in Soul of Ring
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Soul of Ring Codes (March 2024)
Luke Hinton Mar 5, 2024
All Anime Spirits Codes (March 2024)
all-roblox-codes-in-anime-spirits
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
All Anime Spirits Codes (March 2024)
Brady Klinger-Meyers Mar 5, 2024
Lethal Tower Defense Codes (March 2024)
Lethal Tower Defense Promo Image
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Lethal Tower Defense Codes (March 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Mar 5, 2024
Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.