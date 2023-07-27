All Zombie Business Codes (July 2023)

There are quite a few tycoon-like games on Roblox, but none are more stranger than Zombie Business. Instead of running around trying to survive a zombie attack, you are the one chasing and capturing them for the sake of making juice. Now they’re functioning members of society! To get your juice out ASAP, make use of the Zombie Business codes.

All Working Zombie Business Codes in Roblox

As of July 27, 2023, the following Zombie Business Roblox codes are still working order:

Hdmete00 : Using this code adds $10 Cash to your wallet

: Using this code adds $10 Cash to your wallet ZombiesHaveRightsToo: This code adds $4 Cash to your wallet

On top of these free codes, Zombie Business also has an official Roblox Group—Zero One And Two. By liking the game and joining the group, you can collect a cash reward from the code redemption window.

All Expired Zombie Business Roblox Codes

Unfortunately, these Roblox codes are no longer available, meaning the code can’t be redeemed for a reward anymore.

Hurray! There are no expired codes yet.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Yet another game that makes redeeming Roblox codes really easy, though it does hide the redemption window behind a menu. Once you’ve logged into Roblox and launched Zombie Business, you’ll see a series of options on the left-hand side.

Select the hamburger icon, the three horizontal lines, opening the in-game Shop. On the right-hand side of the shop menu, you’ll see more icons. Select the gift icon. In the code redemption window, type in a code in the bottom-right corner, then tap the checkmark.

Now, whether or not codes are case-sensitive comes down to the code itself. Some are, some aren’t. It’s best to type in the code exactly how we have it listed.

