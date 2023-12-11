All Wisteria Codes in Roblox (December 2023)

Updated December 11, 2023 Searched for more codes!

There are enough anime-influenced games on Roblox to make your head spin, and Wisteria is no exception. Loosely based on Shueisha’s Demon Slayer manga series, Wisteria is a fun action-packed brawler that sees you going toe-to-toe with other players as well as plenty of monsters. If you’re here, you’re likely on the hunt for one thing: What are all the Wisteria codes in Roblox? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

All Working Codes in Wisteria on Roblox

These are all the active codes that you can use to redeem free items in Wisteria right now:

!BreathReset – Breath Reset

– Breath Reset !BDAReset – BDA Reset

– BDA Reset !NichirinReroll – Reroll

– Reroll !RaceReset – Race Reset

– Race Reset !ChristmasBDA – BDA Reset

– BDA Reset !SetYourBlazer – Demon Art Reroll

– Demon Art Reroll !DemonAppearance – Demon Appearance reset

– Demon Appearance reset !HaoriReset – Haori reroll

– Haori reroll !NichirinColor – Nichirin color reroll

– Nichirin color reroll !HairDrip – Hair and Eye Reroll

– Hair and Eye Reroll !ChristmasClan – Clan Reroll

– Clan Reroll !ChristmasClan2 – Clan Reroll

– Clan Reroll !ChristmasBreathe – Breath Reset

All Expired Codes in Wisteria on Roblox

Here’s a list of all the expired codes in Wisteria that no longer work in the game:

!100KBreath – Breath reset

– Breath reset !NICHIRIN80K – Free reward

– Free reward !100KDEMONAPP – Demon Appearance reset

– Demon Appearance reset !TWEETBDA – Blood Demon Art reset

– Blood Demon Art reset !TWEETBREATH – Breath reset

– Breath reset !100KBDA – Blood Demon Art reset

– Blood Demon Art reset !80000LIKESHAORI – Slayer Haori Reset

– Slayer Haori Reset !80000LIKESDEMON – Demon appearance reroll

– Demon appearance reroll !DemonAppearance – Appearance reroll

– Appearance reroll !Demon80K – Demon appearance reroll

– Demon appearance reroll !2021DemonArt – Blood Demon art reset

– Blood Demon art reset !2021Breath – Breath reset

– Breath reset !Christmas – Nichirin color/appearance reroll

– Nichirin color/appearance reroll !BDAReroll – Blood Demon art reroll

– Blood Demon art reroll !10000WISHES – Haori reroll

– Haori reroll !30000LIKES – Face reroll

– Face reroll !1000FOLLOWS – Nichirin color reset

– Nichirin color reset !20000LIKES – Haori reroll

– Haori reroll !SUBTOINFERNASU – Blood Demon art reset

– Blood Demon art reset !SUBTOIBEMAINE – Breath reset

– Breath reset !25000LIKES – Face, Eye, and Hair reroll

– Face, Eye, and Hair reroll !SUBTOSAGEE – Face reroll

– Face reroll !SUBTOVALEKIS – Face reroll

How to Redeem Codes in Wisteria

Fortunately, redeeming codes in Wisteria is pretty straightforward. If you’re having trouble, simply follow these steps:

Tap on the chat button on the top-left side of your screen.

In the chat box, type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure it’s typed exactly as it appears on the list.

Press Enter and the new items will be added to your account. Enjoy!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite