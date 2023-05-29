All Wall Knife Simulator Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

On Roblox, you won’t find a shortage of clicking games, even when developers try to dress it up, like Wall Knife Simulator. The premise is simple: throw knives, get strong, and throw knives even harder. You can even train pets! It’s the kind of mindless fun you jump into when you want to burn time with friends. If you don’t want to start off as a weakling, take these Wall Knife Simulator codes for a boost.

All Working Wall Knife Simulator Codes in Roblox

You’ll find that the following Roblox codes, as of May 2023, are in working order:

1200LikesWoo : Use this code for x1 Speed Potion

: Use this code for x1 Speed Potion 300ThankYouSoMuch : This code grants another x1 Speed Potion

: This code grants another x1 Speed Potion 600Thanks : Here’s another code that rewards x1 Speed Potion

: Here’s another code that rewards x1 Speed Potion ThanksFor100 : And another x1 Speed Potion for good measure

: And another x1 Speed Potion for good measure Claim the in-game group chest by joining Knight Throwing Simulator Roblox group

Playing with friends will reward a temporary damage boost

Premium members get a 10% damage boost

Every Expired Roblox Code in Wall Knife Simulator

As of May 2023, the following codes have been removed from play. They’ll no longer reward anything other than disappointment:

Launch

100LikesThanks

ThanksFor300

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Collecting free gifts in Wall Knife Simulator is pretty simple. Once you’ve launched Roblox and joined the game, you’ll find the code redemption option on the right-hand side, under “Codes.”

When redeeming codes, keep in mind that they are not case-sensitive, but do make sure the spelling is correct. You can always copy and paste, too. If you’re successful, you’ll get a notification at the bottom.

There you have it: all working Wall Knife Simulator codes in Roblox and how to redeem them. We highly suggest taking advantage of the bonuses, though you’ll have to convince your friends to play. If you’re looking for more related content, you’ll find a plethora of codes lists down below.

