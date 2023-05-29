All Wall Knife Simulator Codes (May 2023)
Get a headstart in Wall Knife Simulator with these free Roblox codes.
On Roblox, you won’t find a shortage of clicking games, even when developers try to dress it up, like Wall Knife Simulator. The premise is simple: throw knives, get strong, and throw knives even harder. You can even train pets! It’s the kind of mindless fun you jump into when you want to burn time with friends. If you don’t want to start off as a weakling, take these Wall Knife Simulator codes for a boost.
All Working Wall Knife Simulator Codes in Roblox
You’ll find that the following Roblox codes, as of May 2023, are in working order:
- 1200LikesWoo: Use this code for x1 Speed Potion
- 300ThankYouSoMuch: This code grants another x1 Speed Potion
- 600Thanks: Here’s another code that rewards x1 Speed Potion
- ThanksFor100: And another x1 Speed Potion for good measure
- Claim the in-game group chest by joining Knight Throwing Simulator Roblox group
- Playing with friends will reward a temporary damage boost
- Premium members get a 10% damage boost
Every Expired Roblox Code in Wall Knife Simulator
As of May 2023, the following codes have been removed from play. They’ll no longer reward anything other than disappointment:
- Launch
- 100LikesThanks
- ThanksFor300
How to Redeem Codes In-Game
Collecting free gifts in Wall Knife Simulator is pretty simple. Once you’ve launched Roblox and joined the game, you’ll find the code redemption option on the right-hand side, under “Codes.”
When redeeming codes, keep in mind that they are not case-sensitive, but do make sure the spelling is correct. You can always copy and paste, too. If you’re successful, you’ll get a notification at the bottom.
There you have it: all working Wall Knife Simulator codes in Roblox and how to redeem them. We highly suggest taking advantage of the bonuses, though you’ll have to convince your friends to play. If you’re looking for more related content, you’ll find a plethora of codes lists down below.
