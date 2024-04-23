All Trinket, Echoes, Reflections, & Spirit Ritual Locations in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Discovering secrets and getting powerful rewards are some of the great ways in which Tales of Kenzera: ZAU incentivizes players to immerse themselves fully in its colorful world. Naturally, not everything is going to be obvious for players to find, and sometimes, you’ll need more than a keen eye to discover everything the developers have hidden in Kenzera. To help you with this, this guide on all Trinket, Echoes, Reflections, and Spirit Ritual Locations in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU will certainly come in handy.

Recommended Videos

Every Trinket, Echoes, Reflections, & Spirit Ritual Location in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Before attempting to find everything straight from the off, it is important to remember that Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is a Metroidvania-type experience, meaning that certain things are gated by abilities and story progression. The easiest way to clean everything up is to go searching once Zau has all the required abilities and tools, but at the very least, you will know exactly where to go to complete each section of the map as we break things down.

Wanderer’s Pass

The first area of the game that players will explore is home to three different Echoes spots. These are represented by the skull-like icon on the map, and are large, blue crystalline structures that players can interact with.

Be sure to hit them up as you visit the area to learn more about the lore of the people who call Kenzera home.

Image Source: Electronic Arts

The Buluu Caverns

Located just below the Wanderer’s Pass, players will be able to find a total of three Echoes and one Trinket in the Buluu Caverns. The latter is represented by the triangle symbol on the map, and requires players to complete a platforming challenge before claiming their prize.

Image Source: Electronic Arts

The Great Cliffs

Now things get a little bigger and more confusing. The Great Cliffs contains many interesting sights, including one Trinket, three Echoes, one Reflection spot, and one Spirit Ritual location. Reflection spots are giant trees with an alcove beneath them, and visiting one will increase Zau’s maximum Health. Simply look for the giant trees as part of the background art on the map.

Image Source: Electronic Arts Image Source: Electronic Arts

As for Spirit Rituals, these are arena challenges that award players with plenty of Ulogi, as well as expanding their Trinket capacity. The location is represented by a leaf-like symbol, with a glowing version of the triangle symbol denoting their presence.

Ikakaramba

Following the Great Cliffs is Ikakaramba, which is home to one Trinket, four Echoes, and one Reflection spot.

Image Source: Electronic Arts Image Source: Electronic Arts

The Drowning Swamps

Before long, Kalunga will task Zau to head in the opposite direction towards the Drowning Swamps. Here, there are three Echoes, one Trinket, and one Reflection spot to be found.

Image Source: Electronic Arts

The Wildwood

Next up is The Wildwood, where three Echoes, one Trinket, one Reflection spot, and one Spirit Ritual location are lying in wait for Zau.

Image Source: Electronic Arts Image Source: Electronic Arts

Nature’s Crown

North of The Wildwood lies Nature’s Crown, and players can expect to discover three more Echoes and one Trinket in this biome.

Image Source: Electronic Arts Image Source: Electronic Arts

Ember Spring

The end is approaching fast, and in the Ember Spring location, there are two more Echoes and one Trinket to add to the collection.

Image Source: Electronic Arts

The Searing Sands

Another large area for exploration, The Searing Sands has three Echoes, one more Trinket, and one Reflection spot for players to visit.

Image Source: Electronic Arts

Mount Itshoka

The penultimate area in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, exploring Mount Itshoka fully will add another two Echoes, one Trinkey, one Reflection, and another Spirit Ritual to the list.

Image Source: Electronic Arts

The Enduring Rite

The homestretch in The Enduring Rite will see players seek out the final Trinket and three more Echoes to finish collecting all of the collectibles in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.

Image Source: Electronic Arts

And there you go, everything needed to locate all Trinket, Echoes, Reflections, and Spirit Ritual Locations in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our other guides or search Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more