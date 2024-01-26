All Substories and Locations in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

1. Radio Active Near Ichiban’s House Triggers automatically as part of the story. Beat the thugs harassing the radio host, and then learn more about the radio/podcast mechanic.

2. Sujimon, Generation 2 Near Ichiban’s house Triggers automatically before Ichiban leaves for Hawaii. Listen to the Professor talk about how he wants you to gather info on the Sujimon out there, and that there’s a tournament for Sujimon Trainers to consider.

3. Crazy Money Aloha Street Triggers automatically when you call the delivery app to find ways to make money. Complete the Crazy Eats mini game one time to complete the side story.

4. Busted! Near Jeff’s Taco Truck Triggers Automatically after you speak to Jeff, and introduces you to the game’s Poundmates mechanic.

5. Welcome to Hawaii, MFer! Near Revolve Bar After you leave Revolve Bar, this Substory Triggers to introduce you to the Friending mechanic in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

6. Surfin’ the Streets! Near Pigeon Family Market As you approach the Family Pigeon Market, you find a man trying to market the Street Surfer. You can then get a street Surfer to use yourself via the Street Surfer points scattered around the map.

7. Miss Match Park near Corner of Waikiki Street and Seaside Ave. While walking through a park, a woman stops you thinking you’re her blind date from a dating app. After clearing up the misunderstanding, you meet the app’s creator and help her by matching with another user.

8. Snap Those Sickos! The Trolley via the stop on Aloha Street When you get on, Ichiban notices a man photographing Sickos. he then teaches you about the Sicko Snap mini game. Complete a round to finish the Substory.

9. A Love as Sweet as Lemons Lemonade Stand on Waikiki Street Talk to the boy at the Lemonade Stand. After you agree to help him, return sporadically and hand out samples of his Lemonade as best you can. There are customers around his stand, across the street, and back in the parking lot. Eventually, the Substory will progress and you can follow the map markers from there.

10. Coming Out of Her Shell Aloha Beach After you complete the Busted! Substory, go to Aloha Beach. Take Nancy to see the Hermit Crab she likes, and then pick a flower to help her woo the Crab with. Return sporadically until you find people harassing the Crab, and then hurl Nancy with medium force when prompted. After that, defeat the people who stole the Crab’s shell to close out the Substory.

11. Wait for Me! Tropical restaurant on Sakura Street When you approach the Tropical Restaurant, the owner will ask for Ichiban to stand in as a waiter. Agree, and then respond to the customers with half meter, low meter, and half meter intensity. After that, report back with orders for Ahi Poke, 3 Taupias, an Acai Bowl, Lau Lau, and Mahi Mahi. After that, the Lau Lau is on the left and Kalua Pig is in the middle. Finally, the owner’s name is Obispo.

12. Saved by Kindness East Waikiki ABC Store Speak to the man kneeling next to the store. Help him find the Seaside Hotel, and then keep an eye out for the Substory marker as it appears to advance the storyline.

13. Rock and Roll Near Aloha Beach Juicery Talk to the men flapping fans at a rockstar on the beach. Then, head to Mahelona Mall to find and help a shaman. Tell him you need his help summoning the wind, and then return to the beach to help the rockstar. After that, follow the button prompts to complete the storyline.

14. Neck-Deep in Love Western side of Aloha Beach Talk to the girl next to the surfboards to learn she has a crush on a boy nearby. His name is Tanabe, and he has a shaved head and glasses. After speaking to the other buried boys, you can find him in the second row, spot four next to the red umbrella.

15. Samurai, May We Walk Together? Western Side of Aloha Beach Head toward the Substory Marker to trigger it. After speaking with a TV show director, agree to appear in his show and choose the cold rice, basket helmet, and shuriken when prompted. After that, fight off his attackers to round out the task.

16. Beach Guardian: water, Water Everywhere In the Ocean near Aloha Beach After reaching Substory Marker, agree to help the lifeguard hand out water. Talk to anyone who says they’re dizzy, hot, etc.

17. Beach Guardian: No Kidding Around On Aloha Beach near the Lifeguard Station Talk to the lifeguard, and agree to help him find some missing children. Emmy is by the tree on the eastern half of the beach. Billy is next to the blue and yellow umbrella on the western side of the beach.

18. Heroes of the Sand On Aloha Beach next to the Lifeguard Station Talk to the Lifeguard again to trigger a chase mini game. After you catch the thief, return to the lifeguard and he’ll go to grab drinks. Check on him and fight off the enemies for him to finish up the Substory.

19. Home to Roost West side of Aloha Beach Rest in the red chair at the Task marker and a bird will nest in Ichiban’s hair. From there, follow the quest markers to get the bird food, save its mother, and then make them a new home a Revolve.

20. A Better Bat Near Revolve in Little Japan Triggers automatically near the start of Chapter 4. Go to the Weapon Crafting shop and upgrade your weapon to wrap it up.

21. Playing With Fire Harbor Street Walk along Harbor Street to discover the Ounabara Vocational School. After that, take the Hawaii Proficiency 2 test and select the following answers:



Sugarcane

Jumping flea

Lei

Malasada

Pacific Bluefin Tuna

22. Rise and Grind At Coffee Shop Along Anaconda Blvd. Gelp the man being harassed outside the coffee shop. Then, return sporadically to advance the plotline until you pursue the journalist to an alley near Night Street. Confront him and his men, and then select Sorata. The Substory finishes up after that.

23. The More the Plumeria Sunset Park Examine the trees in Sunset Park and Anaconda Harbor Park. After that, talk to the couple on Waikiki near the Substory’s map marker and follow the girl after they get into a fight. Agree to help her make a Plumeria lei, and then fight the Sumo wrestlers at the first tree. Follow the quest markers from there to complete the storyline.

24. Let it Snow? Monala Shaved Ice on Aloha Street Available after Chapter 3. After you reach the map marker, watch the scene that plays out and then follow the Substory markers to learn about the man trying to make it snow for his dying wife. Afterward, head to the Anaconda Shopping center and chase the stroller across town. Fight off the Yakuza, and then convince them to help you make it look like it’s snowing using torn up diapers. Go to the quest marker to trigger a final scene and complete the story.

25. Embrace Your Wild Side Upper Level of Anaconda Shopping Center Speak to the Ukulele Player. Follow the quest markers as they appear, and fight off the men who try to attack him. Keep following the quest markers after that until he holds the show at Aloha Beach to close out the task.

26. Anaconda Escape Upper Anaconda Shopping Center Talk to the TV producer and agree to take part in Anaconda Escape. Win or lose the mini game to complete the task.

27. The Pursuit of Realism Southwest end of River Street Talk to the men in suits and the movie director. After fighting off the men in suits, agree to do their stunts and complete the following mini game.

28. An Authentic Blockbuster Sunset Park Available after completing Substories 15 and 27. Talk to James and tell him you know someone who can help. Call Bony Kashiwa, and then complete the stuntman mini game again.

29. Litterbugged West End of Anaconda Blvd. Best to do this mission after reaching at least level 25. After a scene showing a man littering, Ichiban encounters Professor Okita and Sojimaru. Invest $3,000 in Sojimaru’s development, and then select all of the Trash items for its reference materials. Return shortly after, and then fight Sojimaru when it goes haywire.

30. Close Encounters of the Bird Kind Corner of River Street and Kaku Ave. Must complete Substory 29 before this one will appear. Talk to the woman reporting her missing chicken to a police officer. Follow the Substory map marker to talk with her again, and then agree to help her find the UFO that abducted her chicken. Wait until a night time segment (End of Chapter 5 is best) and then meet up with her to stake out the next potential abduction sight. when the UFO appears, select the rocket launcher and use medium intensity so that it’ll hit. After that, defeat the new and improved Sojimaru.

31. Let’s Get Alo-Happy! Worldwide Market Village Triggers automatically as part of the story in Chapter 5.

32. Tropical Photo Rally Worldwide Market Village Triggers Automatically when you leave Alo-Happy for the first time.

33. The Island at Rock Bottom Aloha Beach Triggers automatically when Ichiban splits off from the party in Chapter 6.

34. Legend of the Labyrith North Riverside Walk Triggers as part of the Patrol section of Chapter 5’s story. Save the hostage and complete a partial Labyrinth run.

35. Love and Punishment In Alley along Night Street Talk to the woman collapsed in the alley. Agree to stay with her that night, and respond or act however you like at the bar. From there, try to find her again and then follow the quest markers as they appear to finish the story.

36. Relics of the Past West Side of Aloha Beach Available from Chapter 9 onward. Speak to the excavators at the Substory map marker, and then return sporadically to find new markers. Progress the story until you fight the excavators, and then defeat then to conclude the task.

37. Choosing Your Starter Anaconda Shopping Center Triggers automatically after you go to the Anaconda Shopping Center for the first time. Clear the tutorial for the Sujimon battle mini game and then select a starter Sujimon.

38. The CEO of Suji East of Aloha Bridge Reach Sujimon Trainer Rank 10. After the Professor sends you a message, go to the marked location to enter the first gym. Defeat the two trainers inside, and then beat the gym leader.

39. The Queen’s Subilee West of Aloha Beach (need to swim around edge of resort) Reach Sujimon Trainer Rank 20. After the Professor sends you a message, go to the marked location to enter the second gym. Defeat the two trainers inside, and then beat the gym leader Queen.

40. A True Gym Battle On Fuji Street Reach Sujimon Trainer Rank 30. After the Professor sends you a message, go to the marked location to enter the third gym. Defeat the two trainers inside, and then beat the gym leader Queen.

41. Sodachi’s Revenge Ace’s Gym on Fuji Street Reach rank 35 as a Sujimon Trainer. After you receive Joker’s message, go back to Ace’s gym to discover he kidnapped your Sujimon. Leave Sodachi to train, and then continue battling until you reach Rank 40. After that, go to Joker’s Gym in the far left harbor and defeat him.

42. Atop the Plateau Anaconda Shopping Center Should be at least level 26 before attempting this Substory in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. Enter the hidden Sujimon Stadium and defeat King. Afterward, fight off the Sujimon Committee Members.

43. A Man Named Asakura Corner of Aloha Bridge and River Street Available starting in Chapter 4. Defeat Asakura in a battle.

44. A Changed Man Docks in bottom left corner of map Fight Asakura again with just Ichiban. You should be at least level 26 in order to get through the fight without issue.

45. The Final Showdown For Real Docks in bottom left corner of map Fight Asakura a third time with only Ichiban. Aim to be at least level 33 before you attempt the fight.

46. A Man Facing the Future Docks in bottom left corner of map Fight the thugs trying to ambush Ichiban and Asakura. Aim to be at least Level 44 before attempting this Substory, as the enemies are very high level and Ichiban is on his own.

47. Certifiable Lover Ounabara Vocational School Only appears after you complete all 21 courses at Ounabara Vocational school. Speak with Maeda and give her enough gifts to max out your relationship with her. After that, speak with her to trigger a scene that finishes the Substory.

48. The Ultimate Alo-Happy Activity! Worldwide Market Village Only appears after you complete every Alo-Happy Activity. Speak with Elizabeth and give her enough gifts to max out your relationship with her. Speak to her again to trigger and complete the Substory.

49. She Never Misses Corner of Waikiki Street and Seaside Ave. Only available after you meet all 10 matches for Miss Match. Afterward, give Miss Match enough gifts to max out your relationship. then, talk to her again to trigger a special scene.

50. Together Forever… Oahu Burger on Corner of Makani Ave, and Aloha Street Only triggers after you reach the second spending level for Poundmates. Give Chitose enough gifts to max out her relationship with you and then talk with her again to get the final scene to her romance storyline.

51. Experimental Procedures Weapon Upgrade Shop on Corner of Resort Blvd. and Hula Ave. Only Available after you invest/spend enough on the weapon upgrade shop to reach rank 4. Give Julie enough gifts to max out your relationship and then speak with her again for the conclusion to her romance storyline.