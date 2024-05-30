Rover glides in Wuthering Waves
Image via Kuro Game Studio
Category:
Guides

All Side Quest Locations in Wuthering Waves

Plenty of quests to keep a Rover busy!
Image of Stephanie Watel
Stephanie Watel
|
Published: May 30, 2024 04:56 am

In true gacha fashion, Wuthering Waves has absolutely no shortage of places for Rovers to explore and quests to take on. Side quests in particular can be easy to miss if you don’t know where to look on the map, but we’ve got you covered there. Here’s our handy guide to all side quest locations in Wuthering Waves.

Where to Find All Side Quests in Wuthering Waves

Jiyan in trailer for Wuthering Waves
Image Source: Kuro Game Studios

Below we’ve listed all side quests currently found through each area of Wuthering Waves, along with their starting locations and the rewards provided for completion. Remember that side quests in the game are denoted by light blue markers. Also, some of them don’t simply pop up with story progression. Instead, you’ll need to uncover them yourself.

Quest NameLocationReward
A Free Meal? IDistribution Center (Huanglong Region)500 x Union EXP
20 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
2 x Advanced Energy Core
18,000 x Shell Credit
A Free Meal? IISoutheast of Distribution Center (Huanglong Region)500 x Union EXP
20 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
2 x Advanced Energy Core
12,000 x Shell Credit
A Quest of Wits – IWenye Beach (Huanglong Region)2 x Medium Resonance Potion
2 x Medium Energy Core
1 x Medium Sealed Tube
3,000 x Shell Credit
A Quest of Wits – IIWenye Beach (Huanglong Region)2 x Medium Resonance Potion
2 x Medium Energy Core x
1 x Medium Sealed Tube
3,000 x Shell Credit
A Quest of Wits – IIIWenye Beach (Huanglong Region)100 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
1 x Advanced Energy Core
6,000 x Shell Credit
A Taste of EverythingCentral Plains (Huanglong Region)250 x Union EXP
20 x Astrite
3 x Medium Resonance Potion
3 x Medium Energy Core
12,000 x Shell Credit
A True Arena ChampionUnmarked Island north of Remnant Residence (Huanglong Region)4 x Medium Resonance Potion
4 x Medium Energy Core
2 x Medium Sealed Tube
6,000 x Shell Credit
Camp RaidClouded Cliffs (Huanglong Region)500 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
2 x Advanced Energy Core
18,000 Shell Credit
De-HoochiefWenye Beach (Huanglong Region)100 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
1 x Advanced Energy Core
6,000 x Shell Credit
Explosive Spear Tip TestingDonglu Research Station (Huanglong Region)500 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
1 x Advanced Sealed Tube
24,000 x Shell Credit
Hero of the LeapJinzhou (Huanglong Region)2 x Medium Energy Core
1 x Medium Sealed Tube
3,000 x Shell Credit
Investigate the Theft of Camp SuppliesMilitary Base North of Jinzhou (Huanglong Region) 200 x Union EXP
30 x Astrite
1 x Advanced Resonance Potion
1 x Advanced Energy Core
10,000 x Shell Credit
Journal of Jinzhou: Vol. 1Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)20 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
2 x Medium Sealed Tube
1 x Medium Energy Core
Journal of Jinzhou: Vol 2Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)20 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
2 x Medium Resonance Potion
1 x Medium Energy Core
6,000 x Shell Credit
Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Cat’s LanguageJinzhou (Huanglong Region)20 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
2 x Medium Resonance Potion
1 x Medium Energy Core
6,000 x Shell Credit
Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Dog’s LanguageJinzhou (Huanglong Region)20 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
2 x Medium Sealed Tube
1 x Medium Energy Core
6,000 x Shell Credit
Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Rabbit’s LanguageNorth of Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)20 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
2 x Medium Resonance Potion
1 x Medium Energy Core
6,000 x Shell Credit
Lost HistoryJinzhou (Huanglong Region) 2 x Medium Resonance Potion
2 x Medium Energy Core
1 x Medium Sealed Tube
3,000 x Shell Credit
Lost RangerJinzhou (Huanglong Region)2 x Medium Resonance Potion
2 x Medium Energy Core
1 x Medium Sealed Tube
3,000 x Shell Credit
MessengerWenye Beach (Huanglong Region) 100 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
1 x Advanced Energy Core
6,000 x Shell Credit
No Response TonightSouth of Violet Banyan (Huanglong Region)100 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
1 x Advanced Energy Core
6,000 x Shell Credit
Photos of JinzhouJinzhou (Huanglong Region)150 x Union EXP
20 x Astrite
3 x Medium Resonance Potion
12,000 x Shell Credit
Repair the Lighthouse at the Nameless BayNameless Bay (Huanglong Region)20 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
1 x Noctemint
3,000 x Shell Credit
Repair the Lighthouse in Desorock HighlandDesorock Highland (Huanglong Region)20 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
1 x Medium Sealed Tube
2 x Wood-Textured Shard
1 x Basic Energy Core
3,000 x Shell Credit
1 x Tyro Pistols
1 x Training Pistols
Restart the RadarRearguard Base (Huanglong Region)500 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
1 x Advanced Sealed Tube
24,000 x Shell Credit
Save the World? Save the Cat!Central Plains (Huanglong Region)2 x Medium Resonance Potion
2 x Medium Energy Core
1 x Medium Sealed Tube
3,000 x Shell Credit
Secret InvestigationSouth of Lake Deerslumber (Huanglong Region)500 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
1 x Advanced Sealed Tube
24,000 x Shell Credit
Shooting PartySettle Range (Huanglong Region)50 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
1 x Robot Engine
3 x Advanced Resonance Potion
5 x Wood Textured Shard
1 x Basic Resonance Potion
32,000 x Shell Credit
1 x Tyro Pistols
Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – IJinzhou (Huanglong Region)150 x Union EXP
3 x Advanced Sealed Tube
3 x Medium Resonance Potion
12,000 x Shell Credit
Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – IIJinzhou (Huanglong Region)150 x Union EXP
3 x Advanced Sealed Tube
3 x Medium Resonance Potion
12,000 x Shell Credit
Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – IIIJinzhou (Huanglong Region)150 x Union EXP
20 x Astrite
3 x Advanced Sealed Tube
40 x Advanced Tuner
18,000 x Shell Credit
Tacet Discord HunterJinzhou (Huanglong Region)250 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
3 x Advanced Energy Core
2 x Advanced Sealed Tube
16,000 x Shell Credit
The Eternal ConcertNorth of Donglu Research Station (Huanglong Region)500 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
1 x Advanced Sealed Tube
24,000 x Shell Credit
The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics – ITiger’s Maw Mine (Huanglong Region)100 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
1 x Medium Resonance Potion
1 x Medium Sealed Tube
5,000 x Shell Credit
The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics – IITiger’s Maw Mine (Huanglong Region)200 x Union EXP
15 x Astrite
2 x Medium Resonance Potion
2 x Medium Energy Core
5,000 x Shell Credit
The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics – IIITiger’s Maw Mine (Huanglong Region)200 x Union EXP
15 x Astrite
2 x Medium Resonance Potion
2 x Medium Energy Core
8,000 x Shell Credit
The Past is the Future: ContinuedWest Hill (Huanglong Region)500 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
2 x Advanced Energy Core
18,000 x Shell Credit
The Past is the Future: EpilogueJinzhou (Huanglong Region)1 x Jinzhou Sunrise Photo
The Past is the Future: IntroductionJinzhou (Huanglong Region)500 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
2 x Advanced Energy Core
18,000 x Shell Credit
Under the Moonlit BanyanViolet Banyan (Huanglong Region)20 x Astrite
10,000 x Shell Credit
Wait for GodoTower of Adversity (Huanglong Region)2 x Medium Resonance Potion
2 x Medium Energy Core
1 x Medium Sealed Tube
3,000 x Shell Credit
When Moonlight Shines in the ForestViolet Banyan (Huanglong Region)500 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
2 x Advanced Energy Core
18,000 x Shell Credit

That concludes our guide for all sidequest locations in Wuthering Waves. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which of these quests you enjoyed doing the most.

Be sure to check out all of our guides and news for Wuthering Waves, such as how to get fish in the game.

Author
Stephanie Watel
Stephanie Watel is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. Stephanie has been with the site for a few months, and in the games media industry for about a year. Stephanie typically covers the latest news and a variety of gaming guides for the site, and loves gardening and being the bird lady of the neighborhood. She has a BA in Writing from Pace University in NY.