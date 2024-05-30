In true gacha fashion, Wuthering Waves has absolutely no shortage of places for Rovers to explore and quests to take on. Side quests in particular can be easy to miss if you don’t know where to look on the map, but we’ve got you covered there. Here’s our handy guide to all side quest locations in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find All Side Quests in Wuthering Waves

Image Source: Kuro Game Studios

Below we’ve listed all side quests currently found through each area of Wuthering Waves, along with their starting locations and the rewards provided for completion. Remember that side quests in the game are denoted by light blue markers. Also, some of them don’t simply pop up with story progression. Instead, you’ll need to uncover them yourself.

Quest Name Location Reward A Free Meal? I Distribution Center (Huanglong Region) 500 x Union EXP

20 x Astrite

2 x Advanced Resonance Potion

2 x Advanced Energy Core

18,000 x Shell Credit A Free Meal? II Southeast of Distribution Center (Huanglong Region) 500 x Union EXP

20 x Astrite

2 x Advanced Resonance Potion

2 x Advanced Energy Core

12,000 x Shell Credit A Quest of Wits – I Wenye Beach (Huanglong Region) 2 x Medium Resonance Potion

2 x Medium Energy Core

1 x Medium Sealed Tube

3,000 x Shell Credit A Quest of Wits – II Wenye Beach (Huanglong Region) 2 x Medium Resonance Potion

2 x Medium Energy Core x

1 x Medium Sealed Tube

3,000 x Shell Credit A Quest of Wits – III Wenye Beach (Huanglong Region) 100 x Union EXP

10 x Astrite

2 x Advanced Resonance Potion

1 x Advanced Energy Core

6,000 x Shell Credit A Taste of Everything Central Plains (Huanglong Region) 250 x Union EXP

20 x Astrite

3 x Medium Resonance Potion

3 x Medium Energy Core

12,000 x Shell Credit A True Arena Champion Unmarked Island north of Remnant Residence (Huanglong Region) 4 x Medium Resonance Potion

4 x Medium Energy Core

2 x Medium Sealed Tube

6,000 x Shell Credit Camp Raid Clouded Cliffs (Huanglong Region) 500 x Union EXP

40 x Astrite

2 x Advanced Resonance Potion

2 x Advanced Energy Core

18,000 Shell Credit De-Hoochief Wenye Beach (Huanglong Region) 100 x Union EXP

10 x Astrite

2 x Advanced Resonance Potion

1 x Advanced Energy Core

6,000 x Shell Credit Explosive Spear Tip Testing Donglu Research Station (Huanglong Region) 500 x Union EXP

40 x Astrite

2 x Advanced Resonance Potion

1 x Advanced Sealed Tube

24,000 x Shell Credit Hero of the Leap Jinzhou (Huanglong Region) 2 x Medium Energy Core

1 x Medium Sealed Tube

3,000 x Shell Credit Investigate the Theft of Camp Supplies Military Base North of Jinzhou (Huanglong Region) 200 x Union EXP

30 x Astrite

1 x Advanced Resonance Potion

1 x Advanced Energy Core

10,000 x Shell Credit Journal of Jinzhou: Vol. 1 Jinzhou (Huanglong Region) 20 x Union EXP

10 x Astrite

2 x Medium Sealed Tube

1 x Medium Energy Core Journal of Jinzhou: Vol 2 Jinzhou (Huanglong Region) 20 x Union EXP

10 x Astrite

2 x Medium Resonance Potion

1 x Medium Energy Core

6,000 x Shell Credit Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Cat’s Language Jinzhou (Huanglong Region) 20 x Union EXP

10 x Astrite

2 x Medium Resonance Potion

1 x Medium Energy Core

6,000 x Shell Credit Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Dog’s Language Jinzhou (Huanglong Region) 20 x Union EXP

10 x Astrite

2 x Medium Sealed Tube

1 x Medium Energy Core

6,000 x Shell Credit Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Rabbit’s Language North of Jinzhou (Huanglong Region) 20 x Union EXP

10 x Astrite

2 x Medium Resonance Potion

1 x Medium Energy Core

6,000 x Shell Credit Lost History Jinzhou (Huanglong Region) 2 x Medium Resonance Potion

2 x Medium Energy Core

1 x Medium Sealed Tube

3,000 x Shell Credit Lost Ranger Jinzhou (Huanglong Region) 2 x Medium Resonance Potion

2 x Medium Energy Core

1 x Medium Sealed Tube

3,000 x Shell Credit Messenger Wenye Beach (Huanglong Region) 100 x Union EXP

10 x Astrite

2 x Advanced Resonance Potion

1 x Advanced Energy Core

6,000 x Shell Credit No Response Tonight South of Violet Banyan (Huanglong Region) 100 x Union EXP

10 x Astrite

2 x Advanced Resonance Potion

1 x Advanced Energy Core

6,000 x Shell Credit Photos of Jinzhou Jinzhou (Huanglong Region) 150 x Union EXP

20 x Astrite

3 x Medium Resonance Potion

12,000 x Shell Credit Repair the Lighthouse at the Nameless Bay Nameless Bay (Huanglong Region) 20 x Union EXP

10 x Astrite

1 x Noctemint

3,000 x Shell Credit Repair the Lighthouse in Desorock Highland Desorock Highland (Huanglong Region) 20 x Union EXP

10 x Astrite

1 x Medium Sealed Tube

2 x Wood-Textured Shard

1 x Basic Energy Core

3,000 x Shell Credit

1 x Tyro Pistols

1 x Training Pistols Restart the Radar Rearguard Base (Huanglong Region) 500 x Union EXP

40 x Astrite

2 x Advanced Resonance Potion

1 x Advanced Sealed Tube

24,000 x Shell Credit Save the World? Save the Cat! Central Plains (Huanglong Region) 2 x Medium Resonance Potion

2 x Medium Energy Core

1 x Medium Sealed Tube

3,000 x Shell Credit Secret Investigation South of Lake Deerslumber (Huanglong Region) 500 x Union EXP

40 x Astrite

2 x Advanced Resonance Potion

1 x Advanced Sealed Tube

24,000 x Shell Credit Shooting Party Settle Range (Huanglong Region) 50 x Union EXP

40 x Astrite

1 x Robot Engine

3 x Advanced Resonance Potion

5 x Wood Textured Shard

1 x Basic Resonance Potion

32,000 x Shell Credit

1 x Tyro Pistols Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – I Jinzhou (Huanglong Region) 150 x Union EXP

3 x Advanced Sealed Tube

3 x Medium Resonance Potion

12,000 x Shell Credit Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – II Jinzhou (Huanglong Region) 150 x Union EXP

3 x Advanced Sealed Tube

3 x Medium Resonance Potion

12,000 x Shell Credit Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – III Jinzhou (Huanglong Region) 150 x Union EXP

20 x Astrite

3 x Advanced Sealed Tube

40 x Advanced Tuner

18,000 x Shell Credit Tacet Discord Hunter Jinzhou (Huanglong Region) 250 x Union EXP

40 x Astrite

3 x Advanced Energy Core

2 x Advanced Sealed Tube

16,000 x Shell Credit The Eternal Concert North of Donglu Research Station (Huanglong Region) 500 x Union EXP

40 x Astrite

2 x Advanced Resonance Potion

1 x Advanced Sealed Tube

24,000 x Shell Credit The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics – I Tiger’s Maw Mine (Huanglong Region) 100 x Union EXP

10 x Astrite

1 x Medium Resonance Potion

1 x Medium Sealed Tube

5,000 x Shell Credit The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics – II Tiger’s Maw Mine (Huanglong Region) 200 x Union EXP

15 x Astrite

2 x Medium Resonance Potion

2 x Medium Energy Core

5,000 x Shell Credit The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics – III Tiger’s Maw Mine (Huanglong Region) 200 x Union EXP

15 x Astrite

2 x Medium Resonance Potion

2 x Medium Energy Core

8,000 x Shell Credit The Past is the Future: Continued West Hill (Huanglong Region) 500 x Union EXP

40 x Astrite

2 x Advanced Resonance Potion

2 x Advanced Energy Core

18,000 x Shell Credit The Past is the Future: Epilogue Jinzhou (Huanglong Region) 1 x Jinzhou Sunrise Photo The Past is the Future: Introduction Jinzhou (Huanglong Region) 500 x Union EXP

40 x Astrite

2 x Advanced Resonance Potion

2 x Advanced Energy Core

18,000 x Shell Credit Under the Moonlit Banyan Violet Banyan (Huanglong Region) 20 x Astrite

10,000 x Shell Credit Wait for Godo Tower of Adversity (Huanglong Region) 2 x Medium Resonance Potion

2 x Medium Energy Core

1 x Medium Sealed Tube

3,000 x Shell Credit When Moonlight Shines in the Forest Violet Banyan (Huanglong Region) 500 x Union EXP

40 x Astrite

2 x Advanced Resonance Potion

2 x Advanced Energy Core

18,000 x Shell Credit

That concludes our guide for all sidequest locations in Wuthering Waves. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which of these quests you enjoyed doing the most.

Be sure to check out all of our guides and news for Wuthering Waves, such as how to get fish in the game.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more