In true gacha fashion, Wuthering Waves has absolutely no shortage of places for Rovers to explore and quests to take on. Side quests in particular can be easy to miss if you don’t know where to look on the map, but we’ve got you covered there. Here’s our handy guide to all side quest locations in Wuthering Waves.
Where to Find All Side Quests in Wuthering Waves
Below we’ve listed all side quests currently found through each area of Wuthering Waves, along with their starting locations and the rewards provided for completion. Remember that side quests in the game are denoted by light blue markers. Also, some of them don’t simply pop up with story progression. Instead, you’ll need to uncover them yourself.
|Quest Name
|Location
|Reward
|A Free Meal? I
|Distribution Center (Huanglong Region)
|500 x Union EXP
20 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
2 x Advanced Energy Core
18,000 x Shell Credit
|A Free Meal? II
|Southeast of Distribution Center (Huanglong Region)
|500 x Union EXP
20 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
2 x Advanced Energy Core
12,000 x Shell Credit
|A Quest of Wits – I
|Wenye Beach (Huanglong Region)
|2 x Medium Resonance Potion
2 x Medium Energy Core
1 x Medium Sealed Tube
3,000 x Shell Credit
|A Quest of Wits – II
|Wenye Beach (Huanglong Region)
|2 x Medium Resonance Potion
2 x Medium Energy Core x
1 x Medium Sealed Tube
3,000 x Shell Credit
|A Quest of Wits – III
|Wenye Beach (Huanglong Region)
|100 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
1 x Advanced Energy Core
6,000 x Shell Credit
|A Taste of Everything
|Central Plains (Huanglong Region)
|250 x Union EXP
20 x Astrite
3 x Medium Resonance Potion
3 x Medium Energy Core
12,000 x Shell Credit
|A True Arena Champion
|Unmarked Island north of Remnant Residence (Huanglong Region)
|4 x Medium Resonance Potion
4 x Medium Energy Core
2 x Medium Sealed Tube
6,000 x Shell Credit
|Camp Raid
|Clouded Cliffs (Huanglong Region)
|500 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
2 x Advanced Energy Core
18,000 Shell Credit
|De-Hoochief
|Wenye Beach (Huanglong Region)
|100 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
1 x Advanced Energy Core
6,000 x Shell Credit
|Explosive Spear Tip Testing
|Donglu Research Station (Huanglong Region)
|500 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
1 x Advanced Sealed Tube
24,000 x Shell Credit
|
|Hero of the Leap
|Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)
|2 x Medium Energy Core
1 x Medium Sealed Tube
3,000 x Shell Credit
|Investigate the Theft of Camp Supplies
|Military Base North of Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)
|200 x Union EXP
30 x Astrite
1 x Advanced Resonance Potion
1 x Advanced Energy Core
10,000 x Shell Credit
|Journal of Jinzhou: Vol. 1
|Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)
|20 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
2 x Medium Sealed Tube
1 x Medium Energy Core
|Journal of Jinzhou: Vol 2
|Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)
|20 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
2 x Medium Resonance Potion
1 x Medium Energy Core
6,000 x Shell Credit
|Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Cat’s Language
|Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)
|20 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
2 x Medium Resonance Potion
1 x Medium Energy Core
6,000 x Shell Credit
|Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Dog’s Language
|Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)
|20 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
2 x Medium Sealed Tube
1 x Medium Energy Core
6,000 x Shell Credit
|Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Rabbit’s Language
|North of Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)
|20 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
2 x Medium Resonance Potion
1 x Medium Energy Core
6,000 x Shell Credit
|Lost History
|Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)
|2 x Medium Resonance Potion
2 x Medium Energy Core
1 x Medium Sealed Tube
3,000 x Shell Credit
|Lost Ranger
|Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)
|2 x Medium Resonance Potion
2 x Medium Energy Core
1 x Medium Sealed Tube
3,000 x Shell Credit
|Messenger
|Wenye Beach (Huanglong Region)
|100 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
1 x Advanced Energy Core
6,000 x Shell Credit
|
|No Response Tonight
|South of Violet Banyan (Huanglong Region)
|100 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
1 x Advanced Energy Core
6,000 x Shell Credit
|Photos of Jinzhou
|Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)
|150 x Union EXP
20 x Astrite
3 x Medium Resonance Potion
12,000 x Shell Credit
|Repair the Lighthouse at the Nameless Bay
|Nameless Bay (Huanglong Region)
|20 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
1 x Noctemint
3,000 x Shell Credit
|Repair the Lighthouse in Desorock Highland
|Desorock Highland (Huanglong Region)
|20 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
1 x Medium Sealed Tube
2 x Wood-Textured Shard
1 x Basic Energy Core
3,000 x Shell Credit
1 x Tyro Pistols
1 x Training Pistols
|Restart the Radar
|Rearguard Base (Huanglong Region)
|500 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
1 x Advanced Sealed Tube
24,000 x Shell Credit
|Save the World? Save the Cat!
|Central Plains (Huanglong Region)
|2 x Medium Resonance Potion
2 x Medium Energy Core
1 x Medium Sealed Tube
3,000 x Shell Credit
|Secret Investigation
|South of Lake Deerslumber (Huanglong Region)
|500 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
1 x Advanced Sealed Tube
24,000 x Shell Credit
|Shooting Party
|Settle Range (Huanglong Region)
|50 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
1 x Robot Engine
3 x Advanced Resonance Potion
5 x Wood Textured Shard
1 x Basic Resonance Potion
32,000 x Shell Credit
1 x Tyro Pistols
|Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – I
|Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)
|150 x Union EXP
3 x Advanced Sealed Tube
3 x Medium Resonance Potion
12,000 x Shell Credit
|Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – II
|Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)
|150 x Union EXP
3 x Advanced Sealed Tube
3 x Medium Resonance Potion
12,000 x Shell Credit
|
|Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – III
|Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)
|150 x Union EXP
20 x Astrite
3 x Advanced Sealed Tube
40 x Advanced Tuner
18,000 x Shell Credit
|Tacet Discord Hunter
|Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)
|250 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
3 x Advanced Energy Core
2 x Advanced Sealed Tube
16,000 x Shell Credit
|The Eternal Concert
|North of Donglu Research Station (Huanglong Region)
|500 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
1 x Advanced Sealed Tube
24,000 x Shell Credit
|The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics – I
|Tiger’s Maw Mine (Huanglong Region)
|100 x Union EXP
10 x Astrite
1 x Medium Resonance Potion
1 x Medium Sealed Tube
5,000 x Shell Credit
|The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics – II
|Tiger’s Maw Mine (Huanglong Region)
|200 x Union EXP
15 x Astrite
2 x Medium Resonance Potion
2 x Medium Energy Core
5,000 x Shell Credit
|The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics – III
|Tiger’s Maw Mine (Huanglong Region)
|200 x Union EXP
15 x Astrite
2 x Medium Resonance Potion
2 x Medium Energy Core
8,000 x Shell Credit
|The Past is the Future: Continued
|West Hill (Huanglong Region)
|500 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
2 x Advanced Energy Core
18,000 x Shell Credit
|The Past is the Future: Epilogue
|Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)
|1 x Jinzhou Sunrise Photo
|The Past is the Future: Introduction
|Jinzhou (Huanglong Region)
|500 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
2 x Advanced Energy Core
18,000 x Shell Credit
|Under the Moonlit Banyan
|Violet Banyan (Huanglong Region)
|20 x Astrite
10,000 x Shell Credit
|Wait for Godo
|Tower of Adversity (Huanglong Region)
|2 x Medium Resonance Potion
2 x Medium Energy Core
1 x Medium Sealed Tube
3,000 x Shell Credit
|When Moonlight Shines in the Forest
|Violet Banyan (Huanglong Region)
|500 x Union EXP
40 x Astrite
2 x Advanced Resonance Potion
2 x Advanced Energy Core
18,000 x Shell Credit
That concludes our guide for all sidequest locations in Wuthering Waves. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which of these quests you enjoyed doing the most.
Be sure to check out all of our guides and news for Wuthering Waves, such as how to get fish in the game.