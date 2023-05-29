All Puzzles and Survival Codes (May 2023)
With these Puzzles and Survival codes, you might just live to see the future.
Puzzles and Survival is an interesting beast, given its Candy Crush-like gameplay, survival aspects, and city building. There’s a lot to juggle, not to mention a wide variety of resources you need for upgrades. It can feel overwhelming at first, but with these Puzzles and Survival codes, you’ll have a much easier go at it.
All Working Puzzles and Survival Codes
As of May 28, 2022, the following codes can be redeemed in Puzzles and Survival for free resource:
- pnsocean: x10 10-min Speedup, x10 Combat Manual II, x5 Combat Manual III, x20 100 Antiserum, 300 Diamonds
- BLUESTACKS: x10 10-min Speedup, x10 Combat Manual II, x5 Combat Manual III, x20 100 Antiserum, 300 Diamonds
- 1WFFB: x1 Fast March, 200 Diamonds, x1 10-min Build Speedup, x1 10-min Research Speedup, x1 10-min Training Speedup
- FB5KF: 200 Diamonds, x1 10-min Build Speedup, x1 10-min Research Speedup, x1 10-min Training Speedup
- PNS888: x4 500 Antiserum, x10 10-min Speedup, x10 Combat Manual II, x5 Combat Manual III, 300 Diamonds
- poz777: 200 diamonds, x1 Fast March, x3 10-min Speedup, x3 15-min Speedup, x30 100 Antiserum
- 1kcafe: 200 Diamonds
- pns777: x10 10-min Speedup, x10 Combat Manual II, x5 Combat Manual III, 300 Diamonds, 2,000 Antiserum
- pns888: x10 10-min Speedup, x10 Combat Manual II, x5 Combat Manual III, 300 Diamonds, 2,000 Antiserum
- END888: x2 1K Antiserum, x10 10-min Speedup, x10, Combat Manual II, x5 Combat Manual III, 300 Diamonds
- PNS2ND: 200 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 12x 5-Min Speedup
- pnsamazon: 200 Diamonds, 3x 1,000 Antiserum, 3x 10-Min Training Speedup, 3x 10-Min Build Speedup, 3x 10-Min Research Speedup
- pnssamsung: 200x Diamonds, 3x 1,000 Antiserum, 3x 10-Min Training Speedup, 3x 10-Min Build Speedup, 3x 10-Min Research Speedup
All Expired Puzzles and Survival Codes
As of May 28 2023, you can no longer collect these gifts in Puzzles and Survival:
- WC2022
- PNSREX
- PNSJP2
- pnsforest
- POZPC
- HALLOWEEN
- PNSPC
- autumnpns
- HpbdPNS200
- HpbdPNS300
- HpbdPNS500
- PNSHBD2022
- pnscafe20k
- PNSTWD
- PNSNEGAN
- discord1k
- PNSDC100k
- pnsrabbit
- EASTER2023
- PNSBH777
- PNSRE4
- PNSRE777
- pnssakura
- ZVDAY2023
How to Redeem Codes In-Game
Before you can collect in-game gifts in Puzzles and Survival, you’ll need to complete the tutorial first. It’ll only take a couple minutes, then you’ll have access to the rest of the settings. When you do, here’s how it works:
- Go to the main menu. Select ‘More’ in the bottom-right corner. In the pop-up menu, choose ‘Settings.’
- From the Settings menu, choose ‘Box.’
- Type in a working code. Codes are case-sensitive; in fact, you’ll see some codes that appear identical (pns777 and PNS777, for example) but are actually separate codes.
With these Puzzles and Survival codes redeemed in full, you can run away with a hefty sum of resources. It’s especially helpful if you just started playing. If you’re looking for more from 37GAMES, and love dinosaurs, go five Mecha Domination Rampage a try.
