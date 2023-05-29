All Puzzles and Survival Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: 37GAMES

With these Puzzles and Survival codes, you might just live to see the future.

Puzzles and Survival is an interesting beast, given its Candy Crush-like gameplay, survival aspects, and city building. There’s a lot to juggle, not to mention a wide variety of resources you need for upgrades. It can feel overwhelming at first, but with these Puzzles and Survival codes, you’ll have a much easier go at it.

All Working Puzzles and Survival Codes

As of May 28, 2022, the following codes can be redeemed in Puzzles and Survival for free resource:

pnsocean : x10 10-min Speedup, x10 Combat Manual II, x5 Combat Manual III, x20 100 Antiserum, 300 Diamonds

: x10 10-min Speedup, x10 Combat Manual II, x5 Combat Manual III, x20 100 Antiserum, 300 Diamonds BLUESTACKS : x10 10-min Speedup, x10 Combat Manual II, x5 Combat Manual III, x20 100 Antiserum, 300 Diamonds

: x10 10-min Speedup, x10 Combat Manual II, x5 Combat Manual III, x20 100 Antiserum, 300 Diamonds 1WFFB : x1 Fast March, 200 Diamonds, x1 10-min Build Speedup, x1 10-min Research Speedup, x1 10-min Training Speedup

: x1 Fast March, 200 Diamonds, x1 10-min Build Speedup, x1 10-min Research Speedup, x1 10-min Training Speedup FB5KF : 200 Diamonds, x1 10-min Build Speedup, x1 10-min Research Speedup, x1 10-min Training Speedup

: 200 Diamonds, x1 10-min Build Speedup, x1 10-min Research Speedup, x1 10-min Training Speedup PNS888 : x4 500 Antiserum, x10 10-min Speedup, x10 Combat Manual II, x5 Combat Manual III, 300 Diamonds

: x4 500 Antiserum, x10 10-min Speedup, x10 Combat Manual II, x5 Combat Manual III, 300 Diamonds poz777 : 200 diamonds, x1 Fast March, x3 10-min Speedup, x3 15-min Speedup, x30 100 Antiserum

: 200 diamonds, x1 Fast March, x3 10-min Speedup, x3 15-min Speedup, x30 100 Antiserum 1kcafe : 200 Diamonds

: 200 Diamonds pns777 : x10 10-min Speedup, x10 Combat Manual II, x5 Combat Manual III, 300 Diamonds, 2,000 Antiserum

: x10 10-min Speedup, x10 Combat Manual II, x5 Combat Manual III, 300 Diamonds, 2,000 Antiserum pns888 : x10 10-min Speedup, x10 Combat Manual II, x5 Combat Manual III, 300 Diamonds, 2,000 Antiserum

: x10 10-min Speedup, x10 Combat Manual II, x5 Combat Manual III, 300 Diamonds, 2,000 Antiserum END888 : x2 1K Antiserum, x10 10-min Speedup, x10, Combat Manual II, x5 Combat Manual III, 300 Diamonds

: x2 1K Antiserum, x10 10-min Speedup, x10, Combat Manual II, x5 Combat Manual III, 300 Diamonds PNS2ND : 200 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 12x 5-Min Speedup

: 200 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 12x 5-Min Speedup pnsamazon : 200 Diamonds, 3x 1,000 Antiserum, 3x 10-Min Training Speedup, 3x 10-Min Build Speedup, 3x 10-Min Research Speedup

: 200 Diamonds, 3x 1,000 Antiserum, 3x 10-Min Training Speedup, 3x 10-Min Build Speedup, 3x 10-Min Research Speedup pnssamsung: 200x Diamonds, 3x 1,000 Antiserum, 3x 10-Min Training Speedup, 3x 10-Min Build Speedup, 3x 10-Min Research Speedup

All Expired Puzzles and Survival Codes

As of May 28 2023, you can no longer collect these gifts in Puzzles and Survival:

WC2022

PNSREX

PNSJP2

pnsforest

POZPC

HALLOWEEN

PNSPC

autumnpns

HpbdPNS200

HpbdPNS300

HpbdPNS500

PNSHBD2022

pnscafe20k

PNSTWD

PNSNEGAN

discord1k

PNSDC100k

pnsrabbit

EASTER2023

PNSBH777

PNSRE4

PNSRE777

pnssakura

ZVDAY2023

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Before you can collect in-game gifts in Puzzles and Survival, you’ll need to complete the tutorial first. It’ll only take a couple minutes, then you’ll have access to the rest of the settings. When you do, here’s how it works:

Go to the main menu. Select ‘More’ in the bottom-right corner. In the pop-up menu, choose ‘Settings.’ From the Settings menu, choose ‘Box.’ Type in a working code. Codes are case-sensitive; in fact, you’ll see some codes that appear identical (pns777 and PNS777, for example) but are actually separate codes.

With these Puzzles and Survival codes redeemed in full, you can run away with a hefty sum of resources. It’s especially helpful if you just started playing. If you’re looking for more from 37GAMES, and love dinosaurs, go five Mecha Domination Rampage a try.

About the author

