All Mecha Domination Rampage Codes (May 2023)

Do you love dinosaurs and robots? What about post-apocalyptic worlds? Mecha Domination Rampage mashes together all of that, and more, into a top-down strategy game. You’ll be building useful outposts, recruiting soldiers, and being a general nuisance against mechanized dinosaurs. Charge straight into battle, but not before first using these Mecha Domination codes for an edge.

All Working Mecha Domination Rampage Codes

As of May 23, 2023, you can still collect these rewards in Mecha Domination Rampage:

There are no active codes at this time.

Link your account to Facebook, Game Center, or Google Play for x200 Diamonds.

Though there aren’t any fresh codes available right now, you can still earn some easy Diamonds for free. Go into the settings, and select the ‘Account’ option. In the pop-up window, choose ‘User Center’ to link your account to your preferred platform, then restart the game and those Diamonds are yours!

All Inactive Mecha Domination Rampage Codes

Sadly, you won’t be able to cash in these codes anymore, as of May 23, 2023:

MOTHER2023

MAY2023

It just goes to show that if you aren’t quick enough, you can lose out on some really nice freebies in Mecha Domination Rampage.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

To redeem and collect your goodies in-game, Mecha Domination Rampage makes it pretty straightforward. Here’s how you redeem codes:

Tap on your profile picture in the top-left corner. Now select Settings. Choose ‘Redeem Pack’ in the lower-left corner. Type in a working code, select ‘Exchange’ and profit!

Now, with your Mecha Domination Rampage codes in hand, it’ll be a lot easier to defend your turf from raging mechanical dinosaurs. Also, make sure you link your account if you haven’t already for some extra gifts. For more guides and related content, take a look at the links below for other interesting mobile games, like Marvel Snap.

