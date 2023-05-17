All Pet Capsules Simulator Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Pet Capsules Simulator is far easier with a few codes under your belt.

If you can’t get enough of simulator games on Roblox, give Pet Capsules Simulator a try. It takes the simple act of earning coins and wraps it up with some collectible pets. In addition to helping you battle those mean piles of gold, you can train them up. To start off on the right foot, take these Pet Capsules Simulator codes on your journey.

All Working Pet Capsules Simulator Codes in Roblox

The following Roblox codes are in working order as of May 2023:

PET : Using this code awards you 250 free Coins

: Using this code awards you 250 free Coins LIKED : Hand this code in and you can net yourself another 250 free Coins (you don’t have to like the game on Roblox)

: Hand this code in and you can net yourself another 250 free Coins (you don’t have to like the game on Roblox) Release : This code redeems for yet another 250 free Coins

: This code redeems for yet another 250 free Coins Gain a 20% Coin boost for every friend that joins you (up to 5)

Coins are easy to come by in Pet Capsules Simulator, but who doesn’t love a handout? As a new player, though, those free Coins make the starting area that much easier.

All Expired Roblox Codes in Pet Capsules Simulator

Sadly, these codes won’t work anymore, as of May 2023:

There aren’t any expired codes just yet.

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Capsules Simulator

Unlike, say, RoTube Life, Pet Capsules Simulator goes about redeeming codes quite differently. You won’t find a redemption menu in the settings, instead it works like this:

After launching Pet Capsules Simulator, go to the capsules shop. Standing in front of the shop, turn to your left and you’ll see a blue circle labeled “Have a Code?”. Stand inside the circle. Type in a working code and select Submit. Codes aren’t case-sensitive.

And that’s all there is to Pet Simulator codes and how to redeem them in-game. It isn’t much but it’ll get you a decent start if you’re a new player. For more related content, we have a thorough guide on fixing error code 769. Alternatively, you can find more codes list using the links down below.

