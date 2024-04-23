All Papa’s Games in Order

We hope you have built up an appetite because we have some delicious web games for you to check out. The Papa’s Games series began in 2006 and has a total of 21 games from When Pizza’s Attack to Freezeria Deluxe. Here is a list of Papa’s Games in chronological order.

Image Source: Flipline Studio

Papa Louie: When Pizzas Attack! (2006)

Papa Louie: When Pizzas Attack! was the very first Papa title, but was before they delved into restaurant management sims. Players went on an adventure to rescue Papa Louie from possessed pizzas. If you want to start your Papa’s journey, then this is a great place to begin. In When Pizzas Attack, you are introduced to Papa and other recognizable characters you will see again in future titles.

Papa’s Pizzeria (2007)

Papa’s Pizzeria is the first Papa’s game to introduce players to the restaurant management sim aspect of the games. Here, players must help run a busy pizza shop by taking orders, prepping the food, and serving customers their meals. It is a fast-paced game that increases in difficulty, just as you would expect from any sim of this kind.

Papa’s Burgeria (2011)

After a few years wait, we were finally treated to the next instalment of Papa’s Games. This time around, it is a Burgeria where players must make burgers and sides, and serve customers. It sounds easy enough but you have to make sure the timings are perfect when grilling each burger to keep the customer happy. This title was the first in what became a long list of regularly released Papa’s titles.

Papa’s Taco Mia! (2011)

Taco Mia brings Mexican food to the Papa’s Games series. Papa has a new taco shop and this new food brings a new challenge. Tacos must be built in layers according to what the customer wants and this means a whole range of customizations! There is also a salsa station and a new way to upgrade each area as you progress.

Papa’s Freezeria (2011)

The last of 2011’s Papa Games offerings in Papa’s Freezeria where players must create ice cream sundaes for customers. The introduction of a blending station, mixes and syrups gives you more control over more complicated recipes for each customer.

Papa’s Pancakeria (2012)

It is breakfast time in Papa’s world and this restaurant management sim is based in a pancake house. It’s the most important meal of the day, so you will want to get it right for these busy customers. Players must serve customers all kinds of breakfast items, including pancakes and waffles, in the manic morning rush.

Papa’s Wingeria (2012)

We are getting saucy with this new Papa’s Game: Papa’s Wingeria. Customers line up around the block for some tender fried chicken. Each piece of chicken must be cooked to absolute precision! This game has a sauce station where you concoct the best sauces for each customer to smother all over their wings and chicken strips.

Papa’s Hot Doggeria (2012)

Next up, we have the new hot dog stand run by Papa, and managed by you! Customers can order every kind of hot dog, including veggie dogs, with popcorn or soda. Each dish has multiple toppings or customizable elements to keep you on your toes.

Papa Louie 2: When Burgers Attack! (2013)

When Burgers Attack! brings us back to the original Papa’s Games format. Now players must rescue Papa and others who have been kidnapped by mutated burgers. This is a great alternative to the restaurant sims, bringing players various levels full of color and fun.

Papa’s Cupcakeria (2013)

Papa’s Cupcakeria brings us back to the sim-style Papa game, and tasks players with running a cupcake store. This time, it is up to you to precisely and carefully bake and decorate cupcakes for every customer. Players get to use a build station to add delicious toppings to each of your creations.

Papa’s Pastaria (2013)

Next up, we have the chance to run an Italian restaurant in the town of Portallini. Keep a close eye on how long to boil each pasta noodle and craft the dish to the customer’s requirement. Papa’s Pastaria introduces the Sauce Station where you make delicious sauces perfect for each dish. This is also the first game in the series where players are introduced to seasonal produce to stay true to the delightful freshness of Italian cuisine.

Papa’s Donuteria (2014)

We head back to the sweetness with Papa’s Donuteria! Moving away from cake to fried dough, Papa’s Donuteria gives you a dough station to create some donut shapes before frying them in oil. You then make sure you give each one the right fillings, drizzles, and toppings. There is so much to add that you can create endless different combinations for each customer!

Papa Louie 3: When Sundaes Attack! (2015)

When Sundaes Attack! brings us back to the adventure Papa’s Games series. This instalment sees players journey to Munchmore to battle with terrible sundaes. This title brings recognizable colorful graphics and fun levels with a large map to explore. Beat the boss battles to bring peace to Munchmore!

Papa’s Cheeseria (2015)

Cheese takes center stage in Papa’s Cheeseria as players take orders and serve customers. This time around, players must craft the perfect grilled cheese, panini, and so much more. If you can put cheese on it, you can craft it in Papa’s Cheeseria.

Papa’s Bakeria (2016)

Dough is back and better than ever in Papa’s Bakeria, but this time it takes the form of pastry! The humble pie is the main character here with multiple fillings and toppings to choose from. Sweet pies will be crafted for each of the hungry customers as they wish to keep them happy.

Papa’s Sushiria (2017)

We are travelling to Japan with this Papa’s instalment. Make sure you boil the rice to perfection before crafting the perfect hand rolls for each customer. Players must make sushi by rolling and cutting up sushi rolls, then adding other amazing ingredients in every order.

Papa’s Scooperia (2018)

We head back to the ice cream parlor, but this time cookies are involved! In Papa’s Scooperia, there are ice cream sandwiches to make, cookies to bake, and brand-new cookie doughs to make and sell. Get ready to double your dessert-making skills!

Papa’s Mocharia to Go! (2021)

Papa’s Mocharia is where players get another taste of Italy, except this new coffee shop is set in New Pepperton. Here you play as a barista, crafting coffees and snacks for busy customers. Players get to create delicious coffees (or Pappachinos!) and cannoli, delicate Italian pastries for every demanding customer.

Papa’s Cluckeria to Go! (2022)

The latest restaurant management sim in the Papa’s Games series, Cluckeria to Go! sees players manage a new chicken sandwich shop. Set in Oilseed Springs, this game pits talented chefs against each other as they try to create the best fried chicken and slushies in town.

Papa’s Freezeria Deluxe (2023)

This is the first Papa’s title to be released solely on PC and sees the return of ice cream as the main course. In Papa’s Freezeria Deluxe, you manage an ice cream shop on the beach of Calypso Island. This is a busy shop with a constant stream of customers, all demanding a specific ice cream sundae combo. Papa’s Freezeria Deluxe also introduces a free-play mode where you get to run a food truck and make custom ice cream as you go.

As and when more Papa’s games are released, we’ll update this list.

