After the resounding success of Dragonflight, World of Warcraft’s upcoming expansion The War Within is kicking off the Worldsoul Saga by taking players beneath the surface of Azeroth. Along with Anduin’s epic return, there will be several new zones to discover and explore in the subterranean realm of Khaz Algar. Each of them will stand out in its own way, and if you’re wondering what to expect from each of them, here’s our handy guide to all new zones in World of Warcraft The War Within.

Where Will World of Warcraft’s The War Within Take Place?

Image Source: Blizzard

While previous expansions in World of Warcraft have taken players all over the planet of Azeroth, none have dared to dive deep beneath the surface, at least until now. A titan’s world-soul has long dwelled and slumbered at the planet’s core, hence the name of the new trilogy called the Worldsoul Saga.

This trilogy will begin with The War Within, and be followed by two more expansions currently named ‘Midnight’ and ‘The Last Titan’. Those names alone give a pretty good hint of where our noble adventurers will end up in the years to come.

For now though, The War Within will introduce players to a variety of new underground zones beneath Azeroth, all of which make up an area known as Khaz Algar. Some are home to a new allied race called the Earthens, while one will bring us to the web-filled lair of the Nerubians, another ancient race with a long history.

All New Zones in The War Within & What They Entail

The War Within will be based in the subterranean land of Khaz Algar, which is subdivided into four different zones. Despite being underground, these zones are impressively expansive and vibrant, so players won’t have to worry about feeling the slightest bit claustrophobic.

Isle of Dorn

Image Source: Blizzard

The Isle of Dorn is found off the western coast of Pandaria, and this zone is where players will land first in The War Within. Welcoming and full of lush greenery, this area is home to the Earthen, an ancient, titan-forged race that essentially led to the creation of Dwarves in Azeroth. The capital of Dornogal will be the newest city hub for players as they make their way further into the depths of the expansion.

The Ringing Deeps

Image Source: Blizzard

The Ringing Deeps is a massive zone full of caverns, some lush and aquatic while others are volcanic. It also serves as the home of the Machine Speakers, a sub-class of the Earthens who maintain the magnificent Titan machines stored deep beneath the ground.

Hallowfall

Image Source: Blizzard

One of the most visually striking areas in The War Within, Hallowfall is a miraculously bright underground zone kept alight by a gigantic crystal at the center. The Arathi reside here, and they’re engaged in an ongoing conflict with the Nerubians as well.

Azj-Kahet

Image Source: Blizzard

Last but not least, Azj-Kahet is the dark and ominous home of the Nerubians, the primary antagonist of The War Within. After formerly being vanquished long ago by the Lich King, the remnants of the Nerubians gradually congregated here under the Harbinger of the Void known as Xal’atath. As their numbers grow into a truly formidable army, players must journey here to stop them from taking over Dornogal and beyond.

That concludes our guide to all new zones coming to World of Warcraft’s The War Within. Be sure to let us know what you think of the upcoming expansion and its new explorable areas.

