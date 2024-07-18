All Minecart Workshop Dungeon Puzzle Solutions in Dungeons of Hinterberg

The Minecart Workshop is a tier 3 dungeon in the Doberkogel region of Dungeons of Hinterberg. It’s a relatively short dungeon, but the final puzzle is quite confusing, so if you’re struggling with that, you have come to the right place. Continue reading to learn how to solve all the Minecart Workshop dungeon puzzles in Dungeons of Hinterberg.

How to Solve Minecart Workshop Dungeon Puzzles in Dungeons of Hinterberg

This is the funniest dungeon in the entire game, but I won’t spoil it for you. What I will tell you, however, is that all Minecart Workshop dungeon puzzles require you to tinker with minecarts to reach new areas.

As soon as you enter, you will notice three converging tracks and two minecarts, with one casually lying on its side without a care.

There’s nothing much to do here. Just sit on the one that’s working and enjoy the ride – but hold up a minute! – there’s a monster on another minecart trying to race you.

Ignore it for now since you are both headed to the same room full of other monsters. Once you have killed all the enemies, head upwards towards the closed gate.

There’s a small pressure plate at the bottom, but you have to drop the Wrecking Ball from the top so it slides down to the bottom and reaches the pressure plate. Once it does, cross the gate and climb on the minecart.

Enjoy the ride until three monsters join you in their own carts. (Dungeons of Hinterberg: Go Cart when?) As always, kill all the enemies when you reach the room and take a look around.

Take the cart on the right to reach a room with a chest. Loot it to get a Sword Enhancement. Come back and climb the ladder to reach a room with a Waystone. You can use that to save your progress.

Climb the mine cart to reach another room with a bunch of monsters. Clear them and use the stairs to reach the final room of the dungeon with an actual puzzle.

There are six movable platforms of three different colors in this room. These are blue, green, and yellow. The goal is to arrange the platforms in such a way that it makes a straight track for the minecart.

Firstly, use the Ball & Chain ability on the first blue platform to pull it right. Now, climb it and use the little space in between to go to the other side.

Next, use the Ball & Chain ability on the first green platform to pull it right.

Now, head back and pull the first blue platform to the left.

You can now see a path from the left that will take you through the first green platform to the other side of the room. Go there and use the Ball & Chain ability on the second green platform to pull it right.

You can squeeze in through the gap and reach the second blue platform at the far end of the room. Use it to cross to the left-hand side and loot the chest. Now, head back and squeeze through the little gap beyond the second blue platform.

From here, you can use the Ball & Chain ability on the second yellow platform. Use it to pull the platform to the right.

Now, you should be able to align all the tracks appropriately. Take the path back and pull the second green platform to the right to align the tracks. Now you can climb the minecart and reach the other side. That was something, eh?

That’s all the puzzles in the Minecart Workshop dungeon in Dungeons of Hinterberg.

