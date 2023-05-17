All Merge Race Simulator Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

If there’s one genre on Roblox that challenges anime, it’s simulator games like Merge Race Simulator. Like the name suggests, you merge a bunch of cars together, over and over, resulting in faster and faster cars. It’s all in an effort to be the fastest on the track. You can keep yourself out of last place by redeeming as many Merge Race Simulator codes as you can.

All Working Merge Race Simulator Codes in Roblox

As of May 2023, you can collect a tidy sum with the following Roblox codes:

Release : Using this code awards $500 Cash

: Using this code awards $500 Cash p0z15m : Redeem this code for $2000 Cash

: Redeem this code for $2000 Cash 1a22cf : Use this code if you want an 11-minute 2x Cash boost

: Use this code if you want an 11-minute 2x Cash boost ef7yj1 : Redeem this code for an 11-minute 2x Speed boost

: Redeem this code for an 11-minute 2x Speed boost Join Merge Games Roblox group and play 15 minutes for a free supercar

The codes that award cash, use right away. As for the boosts, you’ll want to hold off until after you’ve merged all the cars you can and are ready to race.

All Expired Roblox Codes in Merge Race Simulator

In Merge Race Simulator, you won’t be able to collect the rewards for the following codes:

Hooray! There are no expired codes… yet.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

With a handful of codes are your disposal, redeeming them in-game is as easy as clicking a button, literally. Here’s how it works:

After hopping into the game, select Codes on the right-hand side. At the bottom of the redemption window, copy and paste or type a code. They are not case-sensitive. Select the Claim button and enjoy your free rewards!

Now that you have all the Merge Race Simulator codes you could ever need, you’re on your way. If you can’t get enough free stuff, there’s always more codes list using the links down below. You’ll find codes for popular Roblox games like RoTube Life or maybe you need help fixing error code 529.

