All Level 6 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. They’re subdivided by levels, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are at each level and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Level 6 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Obtainable Level 6 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) & Their Uses

There are dozens of Level 6 Spells in all to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup. Knowing how to balance your spells with your other skills and abilities is key not only to your survival, but your entire party as well.

Name Description Level/School Cast Time Duration Class/Race Arcane Gate Open two portals, one in front of you and one within the maximum spell radius. Any creature that walks in one portal, walks out of the other. Conjuration One Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Blade Barrier Create a wall of razor-sharp blades, creating cover and also difficult terrain for anyone moving through. Those who want to move through the barrier must make a saving throw or take slashing damage. Evocation One Action Unknown (Concentration) Cleric Chain Lightning Strike an enemy with lightning. Three more bolts will leap from the target, electrifying as many as three other enemies within 18m. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Sorcerer, Wizard Circle of Death Create a sphere of negative energy within range to force every creature within the sphere’s radius to make a Constitution saving throw. Upon a fail, deal necrotic damage. Necromancy One Action Instantaneous Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Create Undead Raise up to three ghouls to fight by your side. Use bonus action to command them. Can only be cast at night. Necromancy One Action until Long Rest Cleric, Warlock, Wizard Disintegrate Shoot a thin green ray from your finger. If the 50-100 Force damage reduces the target to 0 hit points, it disintegrates into a crumbly ash. Transmutation One Action Instantaneous Sorcerer, Wizard Eyebite Your eyes become black corridors walled in teeth, your gaze capable of inflicting dread, sickness, or putting creatures to sleep.

While Concentrating, you may cast Eyebite without expending a spell slot. Necromancy One Action Unknown (Concentration) Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Flesh to Stone Atrophy a foe, Restraining them until they temporarity turn to stone.

Target will Petrify if it does not succed its Saving Thorw within 3 turns. Transmutation One Action 3 Turns (Concentration) Warlock, Wizard Globe of Invulnerability Creates a barrier that makes creatures and objects inside it Immune to all damage. Abjuration One Action 3 Turns (Concentration) Sorcerer, Wizard Harm The target must succeed on a Con. save or take 14d6 necrotic damage. The spell can’t kill it however. Necromancy One Action Instantaneous Cleric Heal Your target recovers up to 70 hit points, and the spell also removes blindness, deafness, and diseases. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Cleric, Druid Heroes’ Feast Produce a feast for up to 12 creatures that cures diseases, immunizes to poison and increases hp by 2d10 for 24 hours. Conjuration One Action Instantaneous Cleric, Druid Otiluke’s Freezing Sphere Launch a sphere of ice energy that explodes upon impact, dealing damage and freezing the area. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Wizard Otto’s Irresistible Dance Charm a creature, forcing them to dance on the spot. The creature is unable to move while dancing and has disadvantages to its saving throws. Enchantment One Action Unknown (Concentration) Bard, Wizard Planar Ally Summon an otherworldly creature in the hope that it will assist you. The creature is not predetermined and is under no obligation to help you or your party – it must be convinced, or paid, to help. Conjuration One Action Instantaneous Cleric Sunbeam A beam of brilliant light sears and Blinds all creatures in its path.

Until the spell ends, you can recast Sunbeam without expending a spell slot. Evocation One Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard Wall of Ice Raise a wall of solid ice that deals 10-60 Cold Damage to anyone standing in its way.

When the ice is broken, it leaves behind a cloud of frigid air that deals 10-60 Cold damage per turn to creatures within. Evocation One Action 1 Turn Wizard Wall of Thorns Create a meter-thick wall of thorny vines that deals piercing damage to an enemy if used at their current location. Enemies can travel through the Wall of Thorns but will take damage if they fail a dexterity saving throw. Conjuration One Action 1 Turn Druid Wind Walk Transform yourself into a wisp, and fly up to 10 meters almost instantaneously. Transmutation One Action Unknown Druid

That concludes our guide for all Level 6 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.

