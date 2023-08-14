All Level 5 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. They’re subdivided by levels, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are at each level and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Level 5 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3.
All Obtainable Level 5 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) & Their Uses
There are dozens of Level 5 Spells in all to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup. Knowing how to balance your spells with your other skills and abilities is key not only to your survival, but your entire party as well.
|Name
|Description
|Level/School
|Cast Time
|Duration
|Class/Race
|Animate Objects
|Animate up to 10 non-magic objects and control their actions up to 500 ft (+2 items/lvl).
|Transmutation
|One Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Antilife Shell
|Prevent creatures other than undead and constructs from entering in a 10-ft radius.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Druid
|Awaken
|Give a beast or plant (Intelligence 3 or less) the ability to speak and senses similar to a human’s for 30 days.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|Unknown
|Bard, Druid
|Banishing Smite
|If the weapon attack hits, deal an extra 5d10 force damage. Target reduced to 50 hp or fewer this way are banished.
|Abjuration
|Bonus Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Paladin
|Bigby’s Hand
|Create a Large hand with a Strength of 26 that can strike (4d8 force damage), push, grapple, or protect (damage/lvl).
|Evocation
|One Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Wizard
|Circle of Power
|Friendly creatures in a 30-ft radius have advantage on saving throws against spells and other magical effects.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Paladin
|Cloudkill
|Craft a large cloud that inflicts 5∼40 Poison damage per turn. You can reposition the cloud every turn.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|1 Turn (Concentration)
|Sorcerer, Wizard
|Commune
|Allow to obtain from a divine entity the answers (yes or no) to 3 questions.
|Divination
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Cleric
|Commune With Nature
|The caster gets 3 answers about the surrounding territory. Doesn’t function in dungeons or towns.
|Divination
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Druid, Ranger
|Cone of Cold
|Make a flurry of frost, crisp air, and condensed snow crystals erupt from your hands.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Sorcerer, Wizard
|Conjure Elemental
|Bend the barrier between the Planes until they disgorge an elemental ally to follow and fight for you.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Druid, Wizard
|Conjure Volley
|Creatures in a 40-ft-radius, 20-ft-high cylinder must succeed on a Dex. save or take 8d8 damage from the weapon/ammunition used.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Ranger
|Contact Other Plane
|Contact an entity to ask it 5 questions if an Int. save is successful. Otherwise, 6d6 psychic damage.
|Divination
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Warlock, Wizard
|Contagion
|Choose an enemy that is close enough to touch and make an attack roll with your spellcasting modifier. Upon a successful hit, inflict one of several diseases upon the target.
|Necromancy
|One Action
|Unknown
|Cleric, Druid
|Creation
|Create a non-living object made of vegetable matter or mineral and no larger than a 5-ft cube (+5 ft/lvl).
|Illusion
|One Action
|Unknown
|Sorcerer, Wizard
|Destructive Wave
|Targets in a 30-ft radius must succeed on a Con. save or take 5d6 thunder damage and 5d6 radiant or necrotic damage.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Paladin
|Dispel Evil and Good
|End a condition (charmed, frightened, or possessed) or banish a creature to its place of origin (Cha. save).
|Abjuration
|One Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Cleric, Paladin
|Dominate Person
|Make a humanoid fight alongside you. Every time the creature takes damage, it makes a Wisdom Saving Throw against your domination. Allies cannot be dominated.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|10 Turns (Concentration)
|Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Dream
|Shape the dreams of a sleeping creature who can take 3d6 psychic damage if it fails on a Wis. save.
|Illusion
|One Action
|Unknown
|Bard, Warlock, Wizard
|Flame Strike
|Creatures in a 10-ft-radius, 40-ft-high cylinder must succeed on a Dex. save or take 4d6 fire and 4d6 radiant (damage/lvl).
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Cleric
|Geas
|The target must succeed on a Wis. save or be charmed and take 5d10 psychic damage if it doesn’t obey.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|Unknown (dependent on target)
|Bard, Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Wizard
|Greater Restoration
|End one condition (charmed or petrified), one curse, any ability scores or hp reduction, or one exhaustion level.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Bard, Cleric, Druid
|Hallow
|Prevent celestials, elementals, fey, The Fiends, and undead to enter a 60-ft-radius area.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Unknown
|Cleric
|Hold Monster
|Paralyze a creature. It can’t move, act or react. Attacks from within 3m are always Critical Hits.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|10 Turns (Concentration)
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Insect Plague
|Locust attack everyone within range, make the area Difficult Terrain, and impose Disadvantage on Perception Checks.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|10 Turns (Concentration)
|Cleric, Druid, Sorcerer
|Legend Lore
|The caster obtains information about a person, place, or object. The lore consist of tales or stories.
|Divination
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Bard, Cleric, Wizard
|Mass Cure Wounds
|Up to 6 creatures regain 3d8+Spell.Ability.Mod (+1d8 hp/lvl).
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Bard, Cleric, Druid
|Mislead
|The caster becomes invisible and creates a double that moves, acts and speaks. The caster can see and hear through this double.
|Illusion
|One Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Bard, Wizard
|Modify Memory
|The target must succeed on a Wis. save or be charmed and its memory altered (seniority of memories/lvl).
|Enchantment
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Bard, Wizard
|Passwall
|Open a 5-ft wide, 8-ft tall, 20-ft deep passage through stone, wood or plaster.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Wizard
|Planar Binding
|Target an otherworldly creature and attach its consciousness to your own. It will follow and fight for you as an ally.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|10 Turns (Concentration)
|Bard, Cleric, Druid, Wizard
|Raise Dead
|Revive a creature to 1 HP who hasn’t been dead longer than 10 days. Doesn’t restore missing body parts.
|Necromancy
|One Action
|Unknown
|Bard, Cleric, Paladin
|Rary’s Telepathic Bond
|Create a telepathic link between up to 8 people in a 30-ft radius for 1 Hour.
|Divination
|One Action
|Unknown
|Wizard
|Reincarnate
|Reincarnate the soul of an humanoid died for no longer than 10 days. The race of the new body is determined at random.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|Unknown
|Druid
|Scrying
|Allow you to see and hear a specific creature (can also target a location) on the same plane (Wis. save).
|Divination
|One Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Bard, Cleric, Druid, Warlock, Wizard
|Seeming
|Disguise up to 4 members of your adventuring party.
|Illusion
|One Action
|Unknown
|Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Swift Quiver
|Make a quiver to produce an endless supply of non-magical ammunition, allowing 2 attacks per round with a bonus action
|Transmutation
|One Action
|Unknown
|Ranger
|Telekinesis
|Throw a creature or object up to 18m with a thought. Once per turn, you can use Telekinesis again without expending a spell slot. Heavier items deal more damage.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|10 Turns (Concentration)
|Sorcerer, Wizard
|Teleportation Circle
|Create a circle that allows anyone to be teleported to another teleportation circle known to the caster.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Tree Stride
|The caster can move from one tree to another tree of the same kind (500 ft max between both) using 5 ft.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Druid, Ranger
|Wall of Force
|Create a physically insurmountable wall of force (ten 10-ft panels) immune to all types of damage.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Wizard
|Wall of Stone
|Raise a wall of non-magical, solid stone.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard
That concludes our guide for all Level 5 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.
