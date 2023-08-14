All Level 5 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. They’re subdivided by levels, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are at each level and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Level 5 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Obtainable Level 5 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) & Their Uses

There are dozens of Level 5 Spells in all to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup. Knowing how to balance your spells with your other skills and abilities is key not only to your survival, but your entire party as well.

Name Description Level/School Cast Time Duration Class/Race Animate Objects Animate up to 10 non-magic objects and control their actions up to 500 ft (+2 items/lvl). Transmutation One Action Unknown (Concentration) Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard Antilife Shell Prevent creatures other than undead and constructs from entering in a 10-ft radius. Abjuration One Action Unknown (Concentration) Druid Awaken Give a beast or plant (Intelligence 3 or less) the ability to speak and senses similar to a human’s for 30 days. Transmutation One Action Unknown Bard, Druid Banishing Smite If the weapon attack hits, deal an extra 5d10 force damage. Target reduced to 50 hp or fewer this way are banished. Abjuration Bonus Action Unknown (Concentration) Paladin Bigby’s Hand Create a Large hand with a Strength of 26 that can strike (4d8 force damage), push, grapple, or protect (damage/lvl). Evocation One Action Unknown (Concentration) Wizard Circle of Power Friendly creatures in a 30-ft radius have advantage on saving throws against spells and other magical effects. Abjuration One Action Unknown (Concentration) Paladin Cloudkill Craft a large cloud that inflicts 5∼40 Poison damage per turn. You can reposition the cloud every turn. Conjuration One Action 1 Turn (Concentration) Sorcerer, Wizard Commune Allow to obtain from a divine entity the answers (yes or no) to 3 questions. Divination One Action Instantaneous Cleric Commune With Nature The caster gets 3 answers about the surrounding territory. Doesn’t function in dungeons or towns. Divination One Action Instantaneous Druid, Ranger Cone of Cold Make a flurry of frost, crisp air, and condensed snow crystals erupt from your hands. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Sorcerer, Wizard Conjure Elemental Bend the barrier between the Planes until they disgorge an elemental ally to follow and fight for you. Conjuration One Action Unknown (Concentration) Druid, Wizard Conjure Volley Creatures in a 40-ft-radius, 20-ft-high cylinder must succeed on a Dex. save or take 8d8 damage from the weapon/ammunition used. Conjuration One Action Instantaneous Ranger Contact Other Plane Contact an entity to ask it 5 questions if an Int. save is successful. Otherwise, 6d6 psychic damage. Divination One Action Instantaneous Warlock, Wizard Contagion Choose an enemy that is close enough to touch and make an attack roll with your spellcasting modifier. Upon a successful hit, inflict one of several diseases upon the target. Necromancy One Action Unknown Cleric, Druid Creation Create a non-living object made of vegetable matter or mineral and no larger than a 5-ft cube (+5 ft/lvl). Illusion One Action Unknown Sorcerer, Wizard Destructive Wave Targets in a 30-ft radius must succeed on a Con. save or take 5d6 thunder damage and 5d6 radiant or necrotic damage. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Paladin Dispel Evil and Good End a condition (charmed, frightened, or possessed) or banish a creature to its place of origin (Cha. save). Abjuration One Action Unknown (Concentration) Cleric, Paladin Dominate Person Make a humanoid fight alongside you. Every time the creature takes damage, it makes a Wisdom Saving Throw against your domination. Allies cannot be dominated. Enchantment One Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard Dream Shape the dreams of a sleeping creature who can take 3d6 psychic damage if it fails on a Wis. save. Illusion One Action Unknown Bard, Warlock, Wizard Flame Strike Creatures in a 10-ft-radius, 40-ft-high cylinder must succeed on a Dex. save or take 4d6 fire and 4d6 radiant (damage/lvl). Evocation One Action Instantaneous Cleric Geas The target must succeed on a Wis. save or be charmed and take 5d10 psychic damage if it doesn’t obey. Enchantment One Action Unknown (dependent on target) Bard, Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Wizard Greater Restoration End one condition (charmed or petrified), one curse, any ability scores or hp reduction, or one exhaustion level. Abjuration One Action Instantaneous Bard, Cleric, Druid Hallow Prevent celestials, elementals, fey, The Fiends, and undead to enter a 60-ft-radius area. Evocation One Action Unknown Cleric Hold Monster Paralyze a creature. It can’t move, act or react. Attacks from within 3m are always Critical Hits. Enchantment One Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Insect Plague Locust attack everyone within range, make the area Difficult Terrain, and impose Disadvantage on Perception Checks. Conjuration One Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Cleric, Druid, Sorcerer Legend Lore The caster obtains information about a person, place, or object. The lore consist of tales or stories. Divination One Action Instantaneous Bard, Cleric, Wizard Mass Cure Wounds Up to 6 creatures regain 3d8+Spell.Ability.Mod (+1d8 hp/lvl). Evocation One Action Instantaneous Bard, Cleric, Druid Mislead The caster becomes invisible and creates a double that moves, acts and speaks. The caster can see and hear through this double. Illusion One Action Unknown (Concentration) Bard, Wizard Modify Memory The target must succeed on a Wis. save or be charmed and its memory altered (seniority of memories/lvl). Enchantment One Action Instantaneous Bard, Wizard Passwall Open a 5-ft wide, 8-ft tall, 20-ft deep passage through stone, wood or plaster. Transmutation One Action Instantaneous Wizard Planar Binding Target an otherworldly creature and attach its consciousness to your own. It will follow and fight for you as an ally. Abjuration One Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Bard, Cleric, Druid, Wizard Raise Dead Revive a creature to 1 HP who hasn’t been dead longer than 10 days. Doesn’t restore missing body parts. Necromancy One Action Unknown Bard, Cleric, Paladin Rary’s Telepathic Bond Create a telepathic link between up to 8 people in a 30-ft radius for 1 Hour. Divination One Action Unknown Wizard Reincarnate Reincarnate the soul of an humanoid died for no longer than 10 days. The race of the new body is determined at random. Transmutation One Action Unknown Druid Scrying Allow you to see and hear a specific creature (can also target a location) on the same plane (Wis. save). Divination One Action Unknown (Concentration) Bard, Cleric, Druid, Warlock, Wizard Seeming Disguise up to 4 members of your adventuring party. Illusion One Action Unknown Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard Swift Quiver Make a quiver to produce an endless supply of non-magical ammunition, allowing 2 attacks per round with a bonus action Transmutation One Action Unknown Ranger Telekinesis Throw a creature or object up to 18m with a thought. Once per turn, you can use Telekinesis again without expending a spell slot. Heavier items deal more damage. Transmutation One Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Sorcerer, Wizard Teleportation Circle Create a circle that allows anyone to be teleported to another teleportation circle known to the caster. Conjuration One Action Instantaneous Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard Tree Stride The caster can move from one tree to another tree of the same kind (500 ft max between both) using 5 ft. Conjuration One Action Unknown (Concentration) Druid, Ranger Wall of Force Create a physically insurmountable wall of force (ten 10-ft panels) immune to all types of damage. Evocation One Action Unknown (Concentration) Wizard Wall of Stone Raise a wall of non-magical, solid stone. Evocation One Action Unknown (Concentration) Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard

That concludes our guide for all Level 5 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.

