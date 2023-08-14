Guides

All Level 5 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Quite the cast(ing) list!

Image Source: Larian Studios
Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. They’re subdivided by levels, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are at each level and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Level 5 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Obtainable Level 5 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) & Their Uses

There are dozens of Level 5 Spells in all to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup. Knowing how to balance your spells with your other skills and abilities is key not only to your survival, but your entire party as well.

NameDescriptionLevel/SchoolCast TimeDurationClass/Race
Animate ObjectsAnimate up to 10 non-magic objects and control their actions up to 500 ft (+2 items/lvl).TransmutationOne ActionUnknown (Concentration)Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard
Antilife ShellPrevent creatures other than undead and constructs from entering in a 10-ft radius.AbjurationOne ActionUnknown (Concentration)Druid
AwakenGive a beast or plant (Intelligence 3 or less) the ability to speak and senses similar to a human’s for 30 days.TransmutationOne ActionUnknownBard, Druid
Banishing SmiteIf the weapon attack hits, deal an extra 5d10 force damage. Target reduced to 50 hp or fewer this way are banished.AbjurationBonus ActionUnknown (Concentration)Paladin
Bigby’s HandCreate a Large hand with a Strength of 26 that can strike (4d8 force damage), push, grapple, or protect (damage/lvl).EvocationOne ActionUnknown (Concentration)Wizard
Circle of PowerFriendly creatures in a 30-ft radius have advantage on saving throws against spells and other magical effects.AbjurationOne ActionUnknown (Concentration)Paladin
CloudkillCraft a large cloud that inflicts 5∼40 Poison damage per turn. You can reposition the cloud every turn.ConjurationOne Action1 Turn (Concentration)Sorcerer, Wizard
CommuneAllow to obtain from a divine entity the answers (yes or no) to 3 questions.DivinationOne ActionInstantaneousCleric
Commune With NatureThe caster gets 3 answers about the surrounding territory. Doesn’t function in dungeons or towns.DivinationOne ActionInstantaneousDruid, Ranger
Cone of ColdMake a flurry of frost, crisp air, and condensed snow crystals erupt from your hands.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousSorcerer, Wizard
Conjure ElementalBend the barrier between the Planes until they disgorge an elemental ally to follow and fight for you.ConjurationOne ActionUnknown (Concentration)Druid, Wizard
Conjure VolleyCreatures in a 40-ft-radius, 20-ft-high cylinder must succeed on a Dex. save or take 8d8 damage from the weapon/ammunition used.ConjurationOne ActionInstantaneousRanger
Contact Other PlaneContact an entity to ask it 5 questions if an Int. save is successful. Otherwise, 6d6 psychic damage.DivinationOne ActionInstantaneousWarlock, Wizard
ContagionChoose an enemy that is close enough to touch and make an attack roll with your spellcasting modifier. Upon a successful hit, inflict one of several diseases upon the target.NecromancyOne ActionUnknownCleric, Druid
CreationCreate a non-living object made of vegetable matter or mineral and no larger than a 5-ft cube (+5 ft/lvl).IllusionOne ActionUnknownSorcerer, Wizard
Destructive WaveTargets in a 30-ft radius must succeed on a Con. save or take 5d6 thunder damage and 5d6 radiant or necrotic damage.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousPaladin
Dispel Evil and GoodEnd a condition (charmed, frightened, or possessed) or banish a creature to its place of origin (Cha. save).AbjurationOne ActionUnknown (Concentration)Cleric, Paladin
Dominate PersonMake a humanoid fight alongside you. Every time the creature takes damage, it makes a Wisdom Saving Throw against your domination. Allies cannot be dominated.EnchantmentOne Action10 Turns (Concentration)Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard
DreamShape the dreams of a sleeping creature who can take 3d6 psychic damage if it fails on a Wis. save.IllusionOne ActionUnknownBard, Warlock, Wizard
Flame StrikeCreatures in a 10-ft-radius, 40-ft-high cylinder must succeed on a Dex. save or take 4d6 fire and 4d6 radiant (damage/lvl).EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousCleric
GeasThe target must succeed on a Wis. save or be charmed and take 5d10 psychic damage if it doesn’t obey.EnchantmentOne ActionUnknown (dependent on target)Bard, Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Wizard
Greater RestorationEnd one condition (charmed or petrified), one curse, any ability scores or hp reduction, or one exhaustion level.AbjurationOne ActionInstantaneousBard, Cleric, Druid
HallowPrevent celestials, elementals, fey, The Fiends, and undead to enter a 60-ft-radius area.EvocationOne ActionUnknownCleric
Hold MonsterParalyze a creature. It can’t move, act or react. Attacks from within 3m are always Critical Hits.EnchantmentOne Action10 Turns (Concentration)Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
Insect PlagueLocust attack everyone within range, make the area Difficult Terrain, and impose Disadvantage on Perception Checks.ConjurationOne Action10 Turns (Concentration)Cleric, Druid, Sorcerer
Legend LoreThe caster obtains information about a person, place, or object. The lore consist of tales or stories.DivinationOne ActionInstantaneousBard, Cleric, Wizard
Mass Cure WoundsUp to 6 creatures regain 3d8+Spell.Ability.Mod (+1d8 hp/lvl).EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousBard, Cleric, Druid
MisleadThe caster becomes invisible and creates a double that moves, acts and speaks. The caster can see and hear through this double.IllusionOne ActionUnknown (Concentration)Bard, Wizard
Modify MemoryThe target must succeed on a Wis. save or be charmed and its memory altered (seniority of memories/lvl).EnchantmentOne ActionInstantaneousBard, Wizard
PasswallOpen a 5-ft wide, 8-ft tall, 20-ft deep passage through stone, wood or plaster.TransmutationOne ActionInstantaneousWizard
Planar BindingTarget an otherworldly creature and attach its consciousness to your own. It will follow and fight for you as an ally.AbjurationOne Action10 Turns (Concentration)Bard, Cleric, Druid, Wizard
Raise DeadRevive a creature to 1 HP who hasn’t been dead longer than 10 days. Doesn’t restore missing body parts.NecromancyOne ActionUnknownBard, Cleric, Paladin
Rary’s Telepathic BondCreate a telepathic link between up to 8 people in a 30-ft radius for 1 Hour.DivinationOne ActionUnknownWizard
ReincarnateReincarnate the soul of an humanoid died for no longer than 10 days. The race of the new body is determined at random.TransmutationOne ActionUnknownDruid
ScryingAllow you to see and hear a specific creature (can also target a location) on the same plane (Wis. save).DivinationOne ActionUnknown (Concentration)Bard, Cleric, Druid, Warlock, Wizard
SeemingDisguise up to 4 members of your adventuring party.IllusionOne ActionUnknownBard, Sorcerer, Wizard
Swift QuiverMake a quiver to produce an endless supply of non-magical ammunition, allowing 2 attacks per round with a bonus actionTransmutationOne ActionUnknownRanger
TelekinesisThrow a creature or object up to 18m with a thought. Once per turn, you can use Telekinesis again without expending a spell slot. Heavier items deal more damage.TransmutationOne Action10 Turns (Concentration)Sorcerer, Wizard
Teleportation CircleCreate a circle that allows anyone to be teleported to another teleportation circle known to the caster.ConjurationOne ActionInstantaneousBard, Sorcerer, Wizard
Tree StrideThe caster can move from one tree to another tree of the same kind (500 ft max between both) using 5 ft.ConjurationOne ActionUnknown (Concentration)Druid, Ranger
Wall of ForceCreate a physically insurmountable wall of force (ten 10-ft panels) immune to all types of damage.EvocationOne ActionUnknown (Concentration)Wizard
Wall of StoneRaise a wall of non-magical, solid stone.EvocationOne ActionUnknown (Concentration)Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard

That concludes our guide for all Level 5 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as all Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3.

