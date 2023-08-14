All Level 4 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. They’re subdivided by levels, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are at each level and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Level 4 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3.
All Obtainable Level 4 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) & Their Uses
There are several Level 4 Spells in all to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup. Knowing how to balance your spells with your other skills and abilities is key not only to your survival, but your entire party as well.
|Name
|Description
|Level/School
|Cast Time
|Duration
|Class/Race
|Arcane Eye
|Create an invisible eye with darkvision that sends the caster the mental image of what it sees.
|Divination
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Wizard, Seeker
|Aura of Life
|Creatures in a 30-ft radius gain resistance to necrotic damage and regain 1 hp when at 0 hp.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Paladin
|Aura of Purity
|Creatures in a 30-ft radius can not become diseased, gain resistance to poison, and get advantage to various saving throws.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Paladin
|Banishment
|Temporarily Banish your target to another plane of existence.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|2 Turns (Concentration)
|Cleric, Paladin, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Blight
|Plants are more susceptible to this spell: they roll with Disadvantage, and still take half of all the damage if they succeed the roll.
|Necromancy
|One Action
|Unknown
|Druid, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Compulsion
|Targets within 30 ft must succeed on a Wis. save or move in a specified direction.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Bard
|Confusion
|Befuddle a group of creatures, causing them to attack at random, wander around aimlessly, and occasionally skip turns.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|3 Turns
|Bard, Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Conjure Minor Elemental
|Conjure a minor elemental to fight alongside you.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Druid, Wizard
|Conjure Woodland Beings
|Summon from 1 fey of CR 2 to 8 fey of CR 1/4, all friendly.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Druid, Ranger
|Control Water
|Control the water in a 100-ft cube (cause a flood, part the water, redirect the flow, create a whirlpool).
|Transmutation
|One Action
|Unknown
|Cleric, Druid, Wizard
|Death Ward
|When the target drops to 0 hp for the first time, it automatically returns to 1 hp.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Cleric, Paladin
|Dimension Door
|Teleport yourself and up to 1 adjacent ally to a place you can see. The ally cannot be larger than medium.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Divination
|The caster gets a truthful reply to 1 question about an event to occur within 7 days.
|Divination
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Cleric
|Dominate Beast
|Make a beast fight alongside you. Every time the beast takes damage, it makes a Wisdom Saving Throw against your domination.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Druid, Sorcerer
|Dominate Person
|Make a humanoid fight alongside you. Every time the creature takes damage, it makes a Wisdom Saving Throw against your domination. Allies cannot be dominated.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|10 Turns (Concentration)
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Evard’s Black Tentacles
|Tentacles sprout from the ground, turning the area into Difficult Terrain, attacking and Smothering creatures within.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|10 Turns (Concentration)
|Warlock
|Fire Shield
|The caster gains resistance to cold or fire damage, and deals 2d8 damage to attackers who hit him within 5 ft.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Unknown
|Wizard
|Freedom of Movement
|Target’s movement is unaffected by difficult terrain, spells or water.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|Unknown
|Bard, Cleric, Druid, Ranger
|Giant Insect
|Transform insects (from 10 centipedes to 1 scorpion) into giant creatures that obey the caster’s orders.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|Unknown
|Druid
|Grasping Vine
|The target must succeed on a Dex. save or be pulled 20 ft toward the vine.
|Conjuration
|Bonus Action
|Unknown
|Druid, Ranger
|Greater Invisibility
|Turn a creature Invisible. Attack against it have Disadvantage. It attacks with Advantage.
|Illusion
|One Action
|10 Turns (Concentration)
|Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Guardian of Faith
|Hostiles creatures within a 10-ft radius of the created guardian must succeed on a Dex. save or take 20 radiant damage.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Cleric
|Ice Storm
|Impel a storm of hail ice to crash from the sky, covering the ground and striking all objects and creatures within range.
|Evocation
|One Action
|2 Turns
|Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Leomund’s Secret Chest
|Hide a chest (3 x 2 x 2 ft) and its contents in the Ethereal Plane.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|Unknown
|Wizard
|Locate Creature
|The caster senses the direction in which a familiar creature is within a 1000-ft radius.
|Divination
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Bard, Cleric, Druid, Ranger, Wizard
|Mordenkainen’s Faithful Hound
|Summon an invisible watchdog that barks when a creature approaches and attacks it (4d8 piercing damage).
|Conjuration
|One Action
|Unknown
|Wizard
|Phantasmal Killer
|The target must succeed on a Wis. save or be frightened then take 4d10 psychic damage (damage/lvl) each turn.
|Illusion
|One Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Wizard
|Polymorph
|Transform a creature into a harmless sheep.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|5 Turns
|Bard, Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Staggering Smite
|Strike your enemy with ferocious force, dealing damage and pushing them back.
|Evocation
|Bonus Action
|10 Turns
|Paladin
|Stone Shape
|Give a stone no more than 5 ft in any dimension any shape, or create an opening in it.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Cleric, Druid, Wizard
|Stoneskin
|Turn a creature’s flesh hard as stone. It takes only half the damage of all non-magical Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Druid, Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Wall of Fire
|Create a blazing wall of fire, burning anyone for 5d8 who dares to stand too close.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard
That concludes our guide for all Level 4 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.
