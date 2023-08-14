All Level 4 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. They’re subdivided by levels, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are at each level and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Level 4 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Obtainable Level 4 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) & Their Uses

There are several Level 4 Spells in all to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup. Knowing how to balance your spells with your other skills and abilities is key not only to your survival, but your entire party as well.

Name Description Level/School Cast Time Duration Class/Race Arcane Eye Create an invisible eye with darkvision that sends the caster the mental image of what it sees. Divination One Action Instantaneous Wizard, Seeker Aura of Life Creatures in a 30-ft radius gain resistance to necrotic damage and regain 1 hp when at 0 hp. Abjuration One Action Instantaneous Paladin Aura of Purity Creatures in a 30-ft radius can not become diseased, gain resistance to poison, and get advantage to various saving throws. Abjuration One Action Instantaneous Paladin Banishment Temporarily Banish your target to another plane of existence. Abjuration One Action 2 Turns (Concentration) Cleric, Paladin, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Blight Plants are more susceptible to this spell: they roll with Disadvantage, and still take half of all the damage if they succeed the roll. Necromancy One Action Unknown Druid, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Compulsion Targets within 30 ft must succeed on a Wis. save or move in a specified direction. Enchantment One Action Unknown (Concentration) Bard Confusion Befuddle a group of creatures, causing them to attack at random, wander around aimlessly, and occasionally skip turns. Enchantment One Action 3 Turns Bard, Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard Conjure Minor Elemental Conjure a minor elemental to fight alongside you. Conjuration One Action Unknown (Concentration) Druid, Wizard Conjure Woodland Beings Summon from 1 fey of CR 2 to 8 fey of CR 1/4, all friendly. Conjuration One Action Unknown (Concentration) Druid, Ranger Control Water Control the water in a 100-ft cube (cause a flood, part the water, redirect the flow, create a whirlpool). Transmutation One Action Unknown Cleric, Druid, Wizard Death Ward When the target drops to 0 hp for the first time, it automatically returns to 1 hp. Abjuration One Action Instantaneous Cleric, Paladin Dimension Door Teleport yourself and up to 1 adjacent ally to a place you can see. The ally cannot be larger than medium. Conjuration One Action Instantaneous Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Divination The caster gets a truthful reply to 1 question about an event to occur within 7 days. Divination One Action Instantaneous Cleric Dominate Beast Make a beast fight alongside you. Every time the beast takes damage, it makes a Wisdom Saving Throw against your domination. Enchantment One Action 10 Turns Druid, Sorcerer Dominate Person Make a humanoid fight alongside you. Every time the creature takes damage, it makes a Wisdom Saving Throw against your domination. Allies cannot be dominated. Enchantment One Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Evard’s Black Tentacles Tentacles sprout from the ground, turning the area into Difficult Terrain, attacking and Smothering creatures within. Conjuration One Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Warlock Fire Shield The caster gains resistance to cold or fire damage, and deals 2d8 damage to attackers who hit him within 5 ft. Evocation One Action Unknown Wizard Freedom of Movement Target’s movement is unaffected by difficult terrain, spells or water. Abjuration One Action Unknown Bard, Cleric, Druid, Ranger Giant Insect Transform insects (from 10 centipedes to 1 scorpion) into giant creatures that obey the caster’s orders. Transmutation One Action Unknown Druid Grasping Vine The target must succeed on a Dex. save or be pulled 20 ft toward the vine. Conjuration Bonus Action Unknown Druid, Ranger Greater Invisibility Turn a creature Invisible. Attack against it have Disadvantage. It attacks with Advantage. Illusion One Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard Guardian of Faith Hostiles creatures within a 10-ft radius of the created guardian must succeed on a Dex. save or take 20 radiant damage. Conjuration One Action Instantaneous Cleric Ice Storm Impel a storm of hail ice to crash from the sky, covering the ground and striking all objects and creatures within range. Evocation One Action 2 Turns Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard Leomund’s Secret Chest Hide a chest (3 x 2 x 2 ft) and its contents in the Ethereal Plane. Conjuration One Action Unknown Wizard Locate Creature The caster senses the direction in which a familiar creature is within a 1000-ft radius. Divination One Action Instantaneous Bard, Cleric, Druid, Ranger, Wizard Mordenkainen’s Faithful Hound Summon an invisible watchdog that barks when a creature approaches and attacks it (4d8 piercing damage). Conjuration One Action Unknown Wizard Phantasmal Killer The target must succeed on a Wis. save or be frightened then take 4d10 psychic damage (damage/lvl) each turn. Illusion One Action Unknown (Concentration) Wizard Polymorph Transform a creature into a harmless sheep. Transmutation One Action 5 Turns Bard, Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard Staggering Smite Strike your enemy with ferocious force, dealing damage and pushing them back. Evocation Bonus Action 10 Turns Paladin Stone Shape Give a stone no more than 5 ft in any dimension any shape, or create an opening in it. Transmutation One Action Instantaneous Cleric, Druid, Wizard Stoneskin Turn a creature’s flesh hard as stone. It takes only half the damage of all non-magical Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage. Abjuration One Action until Long Rest Druid, Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard Wall of Fire Create a blazing wall of fire, burning anyone for 5d8 who dares to stand too close. Evocation One Action Unknown (Concentration) Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard

That concludes our guide for all Level 4 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.

