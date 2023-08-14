Guides

All Level 4 Spells in Baldur's Gate 3 (BG3)

Make sure you spell them correctly!

Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. They’re subdivided by levels, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are at each level and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Level 4 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Obtainable Level 4 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) & Their Uses

There are several Level 4 Spells in all to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup. Knowing how to balance your spells with your other skills and abilities is key not only to your survival, but your entire party as well.

NameDescriptionLevel/SchoolCast TimeDurationClass/Race
Arcane EyeCreate an invisible eye with darkvision that sends the caster the mental image of what it sees.DivinationOne ActionInstantaneousWizard, Seeker
Aura of LifeCreatures in a 30-ft radius gain resistance to necrotic damage and regain 1 hp when at 0 hp.AbjurationOne ActionInstantaneousPaladin
Aura of PurityCreatures in a 30-ft radius can not become diseased, gain resistance to poison, and get advantage to various saving throws.AbjurationOne ActionInstantaneousPaladin
BanishmentTemporarily Banish your target to another plane of existence.AbjurationOne Action2 Turns (Concentration)Cleric, Paladin, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
BlightPlants are more susceptible to this spell: they roll with Disadvantage, and still take half of all the damage if they succeed the roll.NecromancyOne ActionUnknownDruid, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
CompulsionTargets within 30 ft must succeed on a Wis. save or move in a specified direction.EnchantmentOne ActionUnknown (Concentration)Bard
ConfusionBefuddle a group of creatures, causing them to attack at random, wander around aimlessly, and occasionally skip turns.EnchantmentOne Action3 TurnsBard, Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard
Conjure Minor ElementalConjure a minor elemental to fight alongside you.ConjurationOne ActionUnknown (Concentration)Druid, Wizard
Conjure Woodland BeingsSummon from 1 fey of CR 2 to 8 fey of CR 1/4, all friendly.ConjurationOne ActionUnknown (Concentration)Druid, Ranger
Control WaterControl the water in a 100-ft cube (cause a flood, part the water, redirect the flow, create a whirlpool).TransmutationOne ActionUnknownCleric, Druid, Wizard
Death WardWhen the target drops to 0 hp for the first time, it automatically returns to 1 hp.AbjurationOne ActionInstantaneousCleric, Paladin
Dimension DoorTeleport yourself and up to 1 adjacent ally to a place you can see. The ally cannot be larger than medium.ConjurationOne ActionInstantaneousBard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
DivinationThe caster gets a truthful reply to 1 question about an event to occur within 7 days.DivinationOne ActionInstantaneousCleric
Dominate BeastMake a beast fight alongside you. Every time the beast takes damage, it makes a Wisdom Saving Throw against your domination.EnchantmentOne Action10 TurnsDruid, Sorcerer
Dominate PersonMake a humanoid fight alongside you. Every time the creature takes damage, it makes a Wisdom Saving Throw against your domination. Allies cannot be dominated.EnchantmentOne Action10 Turns (Concentration)Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
Evard’s Black TentaclesTentacles sprout from the ground, turning the area into Difficult Terrain, attacking and Smothering creatures within.ConjurationOne Action10 Turns (Concentration)Warlock
Fire ShieldThe caster gains resistance to cold or fire damage, and deals 2d8 damage to attackers who hit him within 5 ft.EvocationOne ActionUnknownWizard
Freedom of MovementTarget’s movement is unaffected by difficult terrain, spells or water.AbjurationOne ActionUnknownBard, Cleric, Druid, Ranger
Giant InsectTransform insects (from 10 centipedes to 1 scorpion) into giant creatures that obey the caster’s orders.TransmutationOne ActionUnknownDruid
Grasping VineThe target must succeed on a Dex. save or be pulled 20 ft toward the vine.ConjurationBonus ActionUnknownDruid, Ranger
Greater InvisibilityTurn a creature Invisible. Attack against it have Disadvantage. It attacks with Advantage.IllusionOne Action10 Turns (Concentration)Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard
Guardian of FaithHostiles creatures within a 10-ft radius of the created guardian must succeed on a Dex. save or take 20 radiant damage.ConjurationOne ActionInstantaneousCleric
Ice StormImpel a storm of hail ice to crash from the sky, covering the ground and striking all objects and creatures within range.EvocationOne Action2 TurnsDruid, Sorcerer, Wizard
Leomund’s Secret ChestHide a chest (3 x 2 x 2 ft) and its contents in the Ethereal Plane.ConjurationOne ActionUnknownWizard
Locate CreatureThe caster senses the direction in which a familiar creature is within a 1000-ft radius.DivinationOne ActionInstantaneousBard, Cleric, Druid, Ranger, Wizard
Mordenkainen’s Faithful HoundSummon an invisible watchdog that barks when a creature approaches and attacks it (4d8 piercing damage).ConjurationOne ActionUnknownWizard
Phantasmal KillerThe target must succeed on a Wis. save or be frightened then take 4d10 psychic damage (damage/lvl) each turn.IllusionOne ActionUnknown (Concentration)Wizard
PolymorphTransform a creature into a harmless sheep.TransmutationOne Action5 TurnsBard, Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard
Staggering SmiteStrike your enemy with ferocious force, dealing damage and pushing them back.EvocationBonus Action10 TurnsPaladin
Stone ShapeGive a stone no more than 5 ft in any dimension any shape, or create an opening in it.TransmutationOne ActionInstantaneousCleric, Druid, Wizard
StoneskinTurn a creature’s flesh hard as stone. It takes only half the damage of all non-magical Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage.AbjurationOne Actionuntil Long RestDruid, Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard
Wall of FireCreate a blazing wall of fire, burning anyone for 5d8 who dares to stand too close.EvocationOne ActionUnknown (Concentration)Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard

That concludes our guide for all Level 4 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as all Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3.

