All Layup & Dunk Animation Requirements in NBA 2K24

Will you live in the paint?

Player builds remain an all-important aspect of NBA 2K24, right down to the moves one brings to the paint. In keeping with the seemingly never-ending options available, and despite the fact that the modern NBA embraces three-point shooting from virtually every square inch of the court, getting points at the rim remains a valuable trait. That’s why we’re here to present all the requirements for layup and dunk animations in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 Layup & Dunk Animation Guide

Out of the gate and depending on your build, players will have a couple of free or unlocked layup styles available to them. But when we start dipping into real NBA players past and present, that’s where certain requirements enter the frame. Above all, the driving layup trait is most crucial here. Likewise, a player’s height can make all the difference. Just make sure you know which build you want to pursue, otherwise you may be left out in the cold with some of these animations.

Layup Animation Requirements in NBA 2K24

TypeRequired Traits & Height
Default SmallN/A
Default SwingHeight Under 6’10”
Default BigHeight At Least 6’10”
Giannis AntetokounmpoDriving Layup 88+, Height At Least 6’10”
LaMelo BallDriving Layup 78+, Height Under 6’10”
Bradley BealDriving Layup 85+, Height Under 6’10”
Jaylen BrownDriving Layup 84+, Height Under 6’10”
Kobe BryantDriving Layup 88+, Height Under 6’10”
Jimmy ButlerDriving Layup 79+, Height Under 6’10”
J. ColeDriving Layup 65+, Height Under 6’5″
DeMar DeRozanDriving Layup 81+, Height Under 6’10”
Luka DončićDriving Layup 88+, Height Under 6’10”
Kevin DurantDriving Layup 85+, Height At Least 6’5″ and Under 6’10”
Anthony EdwardsDriving Layup 84+, Height Under 6’10”
Joel EmbiidDriving Layup 78+, Height Under 6’10”
De’Aaron FoxDriving Layup 84+, Height Under 6’5″
George GervinDriving Layup 70+, Height At Least 6’5″ and Under 6’10”
James HardenDriving Layup 82+, Height Under 6’10”
LeBron JamesDriving Layup 87+, Height Under 6’10”
Magic JohnsonDriving Layup 76+, Height Under 6’10”
Nikola JokićDriving Layup 78+, Height At Least 6’10”
Michael JordanDriving Layup 83+, Height Under 6’10”
Damian LillardDriving Layup 86+, Height Under 6’5″
Ja MorantDriving Layup 87+, Height Under 6’5″
Dejounte MurrayDriving Layup 83+, Height Under 6’10”
Julius RandleDriving Layup 82+, Height At Least 6’10”
Derrick RoseDriving Layup 77+, Height Under 6’5″
Ben SimmonsDriving Layup 75+, Height At Least 6’5″ and Under 6’10”
Jayson TatumDriving Layup 85+, Height Under 6’10”
John WallDriving Layup 77+, Height Under 6’5″
Russell WestbrookDriving Layup 79+, Height Under 6’10”
Jason WilliamsDriving Layup 75+, Height Under 6’5″
Zion WilliamsonDriving Layup 70+, Height At Least 6’5″
Trae YoungDriving Layup 80+, Height Under 6’5″

Maybe a layup is too much finesse for you. Not to worry.

Dunk Animation Requirements in NBA 2K24

Some familiar faces return from NBA 2K23, but there are other options to uncover this year as well.

Similarly to the layup animations, there are plenty of dunk styles to strive towards. In addition to those, however, there are few different traits to keep in mind. Specifically, a player’s standing and driving dunk as well as their height. That’s why the following table looks a little different.

TypeStanding DunkDriving DunkVerticalMin. HeightMax Height
Giannis Antetokounmpo75+75+50+6’5″
Kobe Bryant92+76+6’9″
Vince Carter86+70+6’9″
Darryl Dawkins75+75+50+6’10
DeMar DeRozan75+55+6’9″
Dr. Disrespect85+70+6’9″
Luka Dončić70+50+6’9″
Clyde Drexler84+64+6’9″
Anthony Edwards82+62+6’9″
Julius Erving84+64+6’9″
Paul George80+60+6’5″6’9″
Aaron Gordon80+60+6’5″6’9″
Manu Ginóbili50+35+6’9″
Draymond Green58+60+45+6’5″
Blake Griffin70+82+55+6’5″
James Harden83+63+6’9″
Dwight Howard75+65+50+6’10”
LeBron James84+64+6’5″
Zach LaVine88+73+6’9″
Karl Malone50+75+50+6’5″
CJ McCollum40+6’9″
Tracy McGrady84+64+6’9″
Ja Morant89+68+6’9″
Shaquille O’Neal80+55+50+6’10”
Scottie Pippen85+65+6’5″
Glenn Robinson III80+60+6’9″
Ben Simmons65+75+45+6’5″
Latrell Sprewell80+60+6’9″
Klay Thompson55+35+6’9″
Karl-Anthony Towns75+70+40+6’10”
Russell Westbrook93+80+6’9″
Andrew Wiggins92+75+6’5″6’9″
Dominique Wilkins88+65+6’5″
Zion Williamson60+86+60+6’5″

Overwhelmed by all of the options? Well your specific build cannot possibly have them all. Plus there’s nothing wrong with a little experimentation, especially if it eventually gives you an edge.

So you’re set with all the requirements for layup and dunk animations in NBA 2K24. What now? Well, be sure to check back here for further 2K coverage – be it guides, news updates, and even more.

