All Layup & Dunk Animation Requirements in NBA 2K24

Player builds remain an all-important aspect of NBA 2K24, right down to the moves one brings to the paint. In keeping with the seemingly never-ending options available, and despite the fact that the modern NBA embraces three-point shooting from virtually every square inch of the court, getting points at the rim remains a valuable trait. That’s why we’re here to present all the requirements for layup and dunk animations in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 Layup & Dunk Animation Guide

Out of the gate and depending on your build, players will have a couple of free or unlocked layup styles available to them. But when we start dipping into real NBA players past and present, that’s where certain requirements enter the frame. Above all, the driving layup trait is most crucial here. Likewise, a player’s height can make all the difference. Just make sure you know which build you want to pursue, otherwise you may be left out in the cold with some of these animations.

Layup Animation Requirements in NBA 2K24

Type Required Traits & Height Default Small N/A Default Swing Height Under 6’10” Default Big Height At Least 6’10” Giannis Antetokounmpo Driving Layup 88+, Height At Least 6’10” LaMelo Ball Driving Layup 78+, Height Under 6’10” Bradley Beal Driving Layup 85+, Height Under 6’10” Jaylen Brown Driving Layup 84+, Height Under 6’10” Kobe Bryant Driving Layup 88+, Height Under 6’10” Jimmy Butler Driving Layup 79+, Height Under 6’10” J. Cole Driving Layup 65+, Height Under 6’5″ DeMar DeRozan Driving Layup 81+, Height Under 6’10” Luka Dončić Driving Layup 88+, Height Under 6’10” Kevin Durant Driving Layup 85+, Height At Least 6’5″ and Under 6’10” Anthony Edwards Driving Layup 84+, Height Under 6’10” Joel Embiid Driving Layup 78+, Height Under 6’10” De’Aaron Fox Driving Layup 84+, Height Under 6’5″ George Gervin Driving Layup 70+, Height At Least 6’5″ and Under 6’10” James Harden Driving Layup 82+, Height Under 6’10” LeBron James Driving Layup 87+, Height Under 6’10” Magic Johnson Driving Layup 76+, Height Under 6’10” Nikola Jokić Driving Layup 78+, Height At Least 6’10” Michael Jordan Driving Layup 83+, Height Under 6’10” Damian Lillard Driving Layup 86+, Height Under 6’5″ Ja Morant Driving Layup 87+, Height Under 6’5″ Dejounte Murray Driving Layup 83+, Height Under 6’10” Julius Randle Driving Layup 82+, Height At Least 6’10” Derrick Rose Driving Layup 77+, Height Under 6’5″ Ben Simmons Driving Layup 75+, Height At Least 6’5″ and Under 6’10” Jayson Tatum Driving Layup 85+, Height Under 6’10” John Wall Driving Layup 77+, Height Under 6’5″ Russell Westbrook Driving Layup 79+, Height Under 6’10” Jason Williams Driving Layup 75+, Height Under 6’5″ Zion Williamson Driving Layup 70+, Height At Least 6’5″ Trae Young Driving Layup 80+, Height Under 6’5″

Maybe a layup is too much finesse for you. Not to worry.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Dunk Animation Requirements in NBA 2K24

Some familiar faces return from NBA 2K23, but there are other options to uncover this year as well.

Similarly to the layup animations, there are plenty of dunk styles to strive towards. In addition to those, however, there are few different traits to keep in mind. Specifically, a player’s standing and driving dunk as well as their height. That’s why the following table looks a little different.

Type Standing Dunk Driving Dunk Vertical Min. Height Max Height Giannis Antetokounmpo 75+ 75+ 50+ 6’5″ — Kobe Bryant — 92+ 76+ — 6’9″ Vince Carter — 86+ 70+ — 6’9″ Darryl Dawkins 75+ 75+ 50+ 6’10 — DeMar DeRozan — 75+ 55+ — 6’9″ Dr. Disrespect — 85+ 70+ — 6’9″ Luka Dončić — 70+ 50+ — 6’9″ Clyde Drexler — 84+ 64+ — 6’9″ Anthony Edwards — 82+ 62+ — 6’9″ Julius Erving — 84+ 64+ — 6’9″ Paul George — 80+ 60+ 6’5″ 6’9″ Aaron Gordon — 80+ 60+ 6’5″ 6’9″ Manu Ginóbili — 50+ 35+ — 6’9″ Draymond Green 58+ 60+ 45+ 6’5″ — Blake Griffin 70+ 82+ 55+ 6’5″ — James Harden — 83+ 63+ — 6’9″ Dwight Howard 75+ 65+ 50+ 6’10” — LeBron James — 84+ 64+ 6’5″ — Zach LaVine — 88+ 73+ — 6’9″ Karl Malone 50+ 75+ 50+ 6’5″ — CJ McCollum — 40+ — — 6’9″ Tracy McGrady — 84+ 64+ — 6’9″ Ja Morant — 89+ 68+ — 6’9″ Shaquille O’Neal 80+ 55+ 50+ 6’10” — Scottie Pippen — 85+ 65+ 6’5″ — Glenn Robinson III — 80+ 60+ — 6’9″ Ben Simmons 65+ 75+ 45+ 6’5″ — Latrell Sprewell — 80+ 60+ — 6’9″ Klay Thompson — 55+ 35+ — 6’9″ Karl-Anthony Towns 75+ 70+ 40+ 6’10” — Russell Westbrook — 93+ 80+ — 6’9″ Andrew Wiggins — 92+ 75+ 6’5″ 6’9″ Dominique Wilkins — 88+ 65+ 6’5″ — Zion Williamson 60+ 86+ 60+ 6’5″ —

Overwhelmed by all of the options? Well your specific build cannot possibly have them all. Plus there’s nothing wrong with a little experimentation, especially if it eventually gives you an edge.

So you’re set with all the requirements for layup and dunk animations in NBA 2K24. What now? Well, be sure to check back here for further 2K coverage – be it guides, news updates, and even more.