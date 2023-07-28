All Layup & Dunk Animation Requirements in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 presents an array of new options to personalize your player in your relentless pursuit of achieving superstar status. However, amidst this vast array of choices, it’s crucial to remember that the most significant aspects of your build can also be the most foundational. Rest assured, though fundamental in nature, this does not imply the exclusion of style. Below, I present my comprehensive guide on all the animation requirements for layup and dunk animations in NBA 2K23.
Guide for Layup & Dunk Requirements in NBA 2K23
Like with most animation choices, there are some basic ones that are available to all players right out of the gate. After a while, though, you may feel as though a change is needed. Whether through unlocking them via quest objectives or purchasing some with Virtual Currency, there are plenty of layup and dunk animations in NBA 2K23 that require certain ratings.
All Layup Animation Requirements in NBA 2K23
Most layups require a specific combination of height and the driving layup skill, so let’s dig in with this extensive table:
|Animation
|Driving Layup
|Min. Height
|Max. Height
|Default Small
|—
|—
|6’9″
|Default Swing
|—
|—
|6’9″
|Default Big
|—
|6’10”
|—
|Circus
|80+
|—
|6’9″
|Dominant Big
|70+
|6’10”
|—
|Floater Specialist
|70
|—
|6’9″
|Fundamental
|—
|—
|6’9″
|Jelly
|80+
|—
|6’9″
|Long Athlete
|88+
|—
|—
|Devin Booker
|82+
|—
|6’9″
|J. Cole
|70+
|—
|6’4″
|Steph Curry
|85+
|—
|6’4″
|Joel Embiid
|70+
|6’10”
|—
|George Gervin
|70+
|—
|—
|James Harden
|80+
|—
|6’9″
|Kyrie Irving
|85+
|—
|6’4″
|Allen Iverson
|85+
|—
|6’4″
|LeBron James
|80+
|—
|6’9″
|Magic Johnson
|80+
|—
|6’9″
|Nikola Jokić
|70+
|6’10”
|—
|Michael Jordan
|85+
|—
|6’9″
|Zach LaVine
|80+
|—
|6’9″
|Damian Lillard
|80+
|—
|6’9″
|Ja Morant
|82+
|—
|6’9″
|Ben Simmons
|60+
|—
|—
|John Wall
|80+
|—
|6’9″
|Russell Westbrook
|82+
|—
|6’9″
|Jason Williams
|75+
|—
|6’9″
All Dunk Animation Requirements in NBA 2K23
If you prefer a more smashmouth approach, then dunking is certainly for you. Just know that you’re going to need the right combination of height, standing and driving dunk, and vertical leap. Fortunately, there’s this nice little table here to make things easier:
|Animation
|Standing Dunk
|Driving Dunk
|Vertical
|Min. Height
|Max. Height
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|75+
|75+
|50+
|6’5″
|—
|Kobe Bryant
|—
|82+
|62+
|—
|6’9″
|Vince Carter
|—
|86+
|70+
|—
|6’9″
|Darryl Dawkins
|75+
|75+
|50+
|6’10”
|—
|DeMar DeRozan
|—
|75+
|55+
|—
|6’9″
|Luka Dončić
|—
|70+
|50+
|—
|6’9″
|Clyde Drexler
|—
|80+
|60+
|—
|6’9″
|Julius Erving
|—
|84+
|64+
|—
|6’9″
|Paul George
|—
|80+
|60+
|6’5″
|6’9″
|Manu Ginóbili
|—
|50+
|35+
|—
|6’9″
|Draymond Green
|50+
|50+
|35+
|6’5″
|—
|Blake Griffin
|70+
|82+
|55+
|6’5″
|—
|James Harden
|—
|80+
|60+
|—
|6’9″
|Dwight Howard
|75+
|65+
|50+
|6’10”
|—
|LeBron James
|—
|84+
|64+
|6’5″
|—
|Michael Jordan
|—
|88+
|70+
|—
|6’9″
|Zach LaVine
|—
|84+
|64+
|—
|6’9″
|Karl Malone
|50+
|75+
|50+
|6’5″
|—
|CJ McCollum
|—
|40+
|—
|—
|6’9″
|Tracy McGrady
|—
|84+
|64+
|—
|6’10”
|Ja Morant
|—
|82+
|62+
|—
|6’9″
|Shawn Kemp
|70+
|82+
|55+
|6’10”
|—
|Shaquille O’Neal
|80+
|55+
|50+
|6’10”
|—
|Scottie Pippen
|—
|80+
|60+
|6’5″
|—
|Glenn Robinson III
|—
|80+
|60+
|—
|6’9″
|Ben Simmons
|65+
|75+
|45+
|6’5″
|—
|Klay Thompson
|—
|55+
|35+
|—
|6’9″
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|75+
|70+
|40+
|6’10”
|—
|Russell Westbrook
|—
|85+
|65+
|—
|6’10”
|Dominique Wilkins
|—
|84+
|60+
|6’5″
|—
Which of those stand out to you? Any preferences? If so, that’s perfectly splendid, as players have plenty of options depending on their build. And if you’re uncertain, experimentation is always a possibility. For now, though, these are all of the layup and dunk animation requirements in NBA 2K23.
