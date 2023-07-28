All Layup & Dunk Animation Requirements in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 presents an array of new options to personalize your player in your relentless pursuit of achieving superstar status. However, amidst this vast array of choices, it’s crucial to remember that the most significant aspects of your build can also be the most foundational. Rest assured, though fundamental in nature, this does not imply the exclusion of style. Below, I present my comprehensive guide on all the animation requirements for layup and dunk animations in NBA 2K23.

Guide for Layup & Dunk Requirements in NBA 2K23

Like with most animation choices, there are some basic ones that are available to all players right out of the gate. After a while, though, you may feel as though a change is needed. Whether through unlocking them via quest objectives or purchasing some with Virtual Currency, there are plenty of layup and dunk animations in NBA 2K23 that require certain ratings.

All Layup Animation Requirements in NBA 2K23

Most layups require a specific combination of height and the driving layup skill, so let’s dig in with this extensive table:

Animation Driving Layup Min. Height Max. Height Default Small — — 6’9″ Default Swing — — 6’9″ Default Big — 6’10” — Circus 80+ — 6’9″ Dominant Big 70+ 6’10” — Floater Specialist 70 — 6’9″ Fundamental — — 6’9″ Jelly 80+ — 6’9″ Long Athlete 88+ — — Devin Booker 82+ — 6’9″ J. Cole 70+ — 6’4″ Steph Curry 85+ — 6’4″ Joel Embiid 70+ 6’10” — George Gervin 70+ — — James Harden 80+ — 6’9″ Kyrie Irving 85+ — 6’4″ Allen Iverson 85+ — 6’4″ LeBron James 80+ — 6’9″ Magic Johnson 80+ — 6’9″ Nikola Jokić 70+ 6’10” — Michael Jordan 85+ — 6’9″ Zach LaVine 80+ — 6’9″ Damian Lillard 80+ — 6’9″ Ja Morant 82+ — 6’9″ Ben Simmons 60+ — — John Wall 80+ — 6’9″ Russell Westbrook 82+ — 6’9″ Jason Williams 75+ — 6’9″

All Dunk Animation Requirements in NBA 2K23

If you prefer a more smashmouth approach, then dunking is certainly for you. Just know that you’re going to need the right combination of height, standing and driving dunk, and vertical leap. Fortunately, there’s this nice little table here to make things easier:

Animation Standing Dunk Driving Dunk Vertical Min. Height Max. Height Giannis Antetokounmpo 75+ 75+ 50+ 6’5″ — Kobe Bryant — 82+ 62+ — 6’9″ Vince Carter — 86+ 70+ — 6’9″ Darryl Dawkins 75+ 75+ 50+ 6’10” — DeMar DeRozan — 75+ 55+ — 6’9″ Luka Dončić — 70+ 50+ — 6’9″ Clyde Drexler — 80+ 60+ — 6’9″ Julius Erving — 84+ 64+ — 6’9″ Paul George — 80+ 60+ 6’5″ 6’9″ Manu Ginóbili — 50+ 35+ — 6’9″ Draymond Green 50+ 50+ 35+ 6’5″ — Blake Griffin 70+ 82+ 55+ 6’5″ — James Harden — 80+ 60+ — 6’9″ Dwight Howard 75+ 65+ 50+ 6’10” — LeBron James — 84+ 64+ 6’5″ — Michael Jordan — 88+ 70+ — 6’9″ Zach LaVine — 84+ 64+ — 6’9″ Karl Malone 50+ 75+ 50+ 6’5″ — CJ McCollum — 40+ — — 6’9″ Tracy McGrady — 84+ 64+ — 6’10” Ja Morant — 82+ 62+ — 6’9″ Shawn Kemp 70+ 82+ 55+ 6’10” — Shaquille O’Neal 80+ 55+ 50+ 6’10” — Scottie Pippen — 80+ 60+ 6’5″ — Glenn Robinson III — 80+ 60+ — 6’9″ Ben Simmons 65+ 75+ 45+ 6’5″ — Klay Thompson — 55+ 35+ — 6’9″ Karl-Anthony Towns 75+ 70+ 40+ 6’10” — Russell Westbrook — 85+ 65+ — 6’10” Dominique Wilkins — 84+ 60+ 6’5″ —

Which of those stand out to you? Any preferences? If so, that’s perfectly splendid, as players have plenty of options depending on their build. And if you’re uncertain, experimentation is always a possibility. For now, though, these are all of the layup and dunk animation requirements in NBA 2K23.

And hey, if you’re liking what you’re seeing and want to check out even more NBA 2K23-related content, Twinfinite has got you covered—from guides like how to use 2K’s jump shot creator and how to buy and change animations—as well as countless links below.