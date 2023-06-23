All Idle Apocalypse Codes (June 2023)

Image Source: Grumpy Rhino Games

Idle Apocalypse is all about crushing the good guys and wreaking havoc on the world, right? That sounds like too much work to keep up, though. It’d be nice if you could get some free stuff for your time. Well, it just so happens there are plenty of Idle Apocalypse codes to take advantage of right here!

All Working Idle Apocalypse Codes in Roblox

As of June 23, 2023, you can still collect the following rewards in Idle Apocalypse using these codes:

BADIDEA : Use this code to grant 10 Soul Tokens

: Use this code to grant 10 Soul Tokens CHEATER : Redeem this code for 50 Gems

: Redeem this code for 50 Gems ENIDSUX : With this code, you’ll get 25 Gems

: With this code, you’ll get 25 Gems FINALLY : Use this code for another 50 Gems

: Use this code for another 50 Gems NORBERT : This code grants 3 Nether Tokens

: This code grants 3 Nether Tokens SPIDERS : You’ll receive 5 Wheel Tokens with this code

: You’ll receive 5 Wheel Tokens with this code WX6E9E3: Redeem this code for 3 Space Ore

Every Expired Roblox Code in Idle Apocalypse

Sadly, Idle Apocalypse has quite the graveyard when it comes to freebies. It’s important to redeem them ASAP; it only takes but a moment of your time.

12ROSES

BAUBLES

BESTSUB

CRACKED

CULTIST

ENDTIME

HAILSID

IDLEDEV

IDOLFUN

JACKPOT

KA-BOOM

KRINGLE

LOVEYOU

NEWYEAR

PARTYON

PRESENT

PUMPKIN

RETURNS

REVERSE

SNOWMAN

VAMPIRE

WITCHES

WX6E9E3

Keen eyes may have noticed “WX6E9E3” appears in both lists. No, it is not a type. The original version of the code granted a different award than what’s listed. It has since changed to Space Ore.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

To collect your free stuff in Idle Apocalypse, you don’t have to do a whole lot. Here are the steps to help you out:

Open Settings. It’s the gear icon at the main menu of the game. Tap on “Enter Code” at the top of the menu. Type in a working code. They are case-sensitive, so type them as they appear on our list.

And there you have it: all the Idle Apocalypse codes you’ll ever need, at until more come out. Don’t worry—we update as soon as they’re out. In the meantime, you’ll find a variety of content using the links below, even for mobile titles like Marvel Snap.

