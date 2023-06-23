All Idle Apocalypse Codes (June 2023)
You can’t spell ‘Idle Apocalypse” without ‘codes.’
Idle Apocalypse is all about crushing the good guys and wreaking havoc on the world, right? That sounds like too much work to keep up, though. It’d be nice if you could get some free stuff for your time. Well, it just so happens there are plenty of Idle Apocalypse codes to take advantage of right here!
All Working Idle Apocalypse Codes in Roblox
As of June 23, 2023, you can still collect the following rewards in Idle Apocalypse using these codes:
- BADIDEA: Use this code to grant 10 Soul Tokens
- CHEATER: Redeem this code for 50 Gems
- ENIDSUX: With this code, you’ll get 25 Gems
- FINALLY: Use this code for another 50 Gems
- NORBERT: This code grants 3 Nether Tokens
- SPIDERS: You’ll receive 5 Wheel Tokens with this code
- WX6E9E3: Redeem this code for 3 Space Ore
Every Expired Roblox Code in Idle Apocalypse
Sadly, Idle Apocalypse has quite the graveyard when it comes to freebies. It’s important to redeem them ASAP; it only takes but a moment of your time.
- 12ROSES
- BAUBLES
- BESTSUB
- CRACKED
- CULTIST
- ENDTIME
- HAILSID
- IDLEDEV
- IDOLFUN
- JACKPOT
- KA-BOOM
- KRINGLE
- LOVEYOU
- NEWYEAR
- PARTYON
- PRESENT
- PUMPKIN
- RETURNS
- REVERSE
- SNOWMAN
- VAMPIRE
- WITCHES
- WX6E9E3
Keen eyes may have noticed “WX6E9E3” appears in both lists. No, it is not a type. The original version of the code granted a different award than what’s listed. It has since changed to Space Ore.
How to Redeem Codes In-Game
To collect your free stuff in Idle Apocalypse, you don’t have to do a whole lot. Here are the steps to help you out:
- Open Settings. It’s the gear icon at the main menu of the game.
- Tap on “Enter Code” at the top of the menu.
- Type in a working code. They are case-sensitive, so type them as they appear on our list.
And there you have it: all the Idle Apocalypse codes you’ll ever need, at until more come out. Don’t worry—we update as soon as they’re out. In the meantime, you’ll find a variety of content using the links below, even for mobile titles like Marvel Snap.
About the author
- All Flying Simulator Codes in Roblox (June 2023)
- Today’s Digits Answers (June 23, 2023)
- All Project Slayers Codes in Roblox (June 2023)
- Should You Choose Graphics vs Frame Rate Mode in Final Fantasy XVI? Answered
- Today’s Wordle #734 Hint & Answer (June 23)