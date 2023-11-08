All Golden Ball Locations in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Aside from the usual Locker Keys, Like a Dragon Also features some unique collectibles in the form of the Golden Balls. You might be struggling to locate them all though, so we’ve constructed this guide detailing where you can find all seven Golden Balls in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

Where to Find Every Golden Ball in Like a Dragon Gaiden

As stated above, there are seven Golden Balls you can track down in Like a Dragon Gaiden, and you’ll need all of them to earn a wish via the Gotta Catch ’em Balls! Request. Some can be bought, while others need to be grabbed from hard to reach places via the Spider Gadget.

We’ve detailed exactly where you can find each ball and what you need to do to collect them all down below.

Golden Ball #1 Location

The first Golden Ball is found at Ebisu Pawn Sotenbori. The owner will sell it to you for 77,777 Yen.

This is likely the first Ball you’ll stumble across, as you don’t need to have accepted the associated request for it to appear. You should also be able to get the Yen needed to purchase it by defeating some of the nearby street thugs.

Golden Ball #2 Location

The second Golden Ball in Like a Dragon Gaiden can be purchased from the Kiss Shot Billiards and Bar using 777 points earned by completing matches and challenges.

The easiest way to get said points is to complete the One-Shot Challenges or compete in matches against NPCs. Winning five matches and completing all of the Beginner One-Shot Challenges should leave you with more than enough points to purchase the collectible.

Golden Ball #3 Location

The third Golden Ball can be bought from Akane Shop via the Akane Network after upgrading it to the maximum level. It costs 777 Akane points, which you should be able to earn by finishing some of the easier Stroll ‘n Patrol missions.

If it’s not showing up in the Akame Shop inventory, make sure you’re invested in the Akame Network fully. This means that you’ve put money toward improving the shop four times by leveling up your bond with Akane through the completion of Requests and Stroll ‘n Patrol Missions.

Golden Ball #4 Location

The next ball is only accessible once you’ve gained access to the Coliseum in Like a Dragon Gaiden. Not only that, but you’ll need to have reached Silver rank and earned the right to enter the Fighter’s lounge.

Once you’ve done this, head down the stairs in the upper left corner of the area and proceed forward until you’re directly underneath one of the two golden Oni statues. Look all the way up, and you’ll discover the Golden Ball is hidden up the Oni’s skirt.

You can then use the Spider Gadget to grab it. If the prompt to do so doesn’t appear, adjust your positioning without breaking your line of sight.

Golden Ball #5 Location

After obtaining the fourth Golden Ball, head down to the main street of the Castle area. Then, head over to the railing to the left of the Casino entrance. There should be some dancers on a revolving platform in the distance, and one of them will have an item gleam on their lower abdomen.

Wait until he revolves toward you. So long as you’re at the point shown in the image above, the Spider Gadget prompt should appear and you can collect another gleaming sphere.

Golden Ball #6 Location

The final two Golden Balls are tied to completing specific Stroll ‘n Patrol missions in Like a Dragon Gaiden, and they won’t appear until you’ve triggered them. Both appear on the map so long as you’ve reached the fourth chapter of the main story, and shouldn’t be too hard to find.

The first mission is titled Solve the Mysterious Note. After speaking to a perplexed young man, you’ll learn that he found a scrap of paper saying that a treasure lies beyond the gaze of four turtles. This refers to the four golden turtle statues located along Shofukusho.

Head to the turtle statues, and then look for a wooden sign with red text in front of them. The Golden Ball should be grabbable as soon as you get within a few dozen feet of it.

Golden Ball #7 Location

The final Golden Ball is tied to the Photograph the Boat Guy mission. After speaking with the quest giver, you learn that a passenger on the tour boat which sails along the Sotenbori river has something odd about their appearance.

Go to the Sotenbori Footpath during the daytime, and then wait for the tour boat to pass. Once it does, you’ll see that there’s a man dancing at the front end of the boat with an item gleam on his lower abdomen. Wait for the Spider Gadget to prompt, and then nab the final Golden Ball.

What Should You Wish For With the Golden Balls? Wish Outcomes Explained

Once you have all seven Golden Balls in Like a Dragon Gaiden, you can return to Akame to see what the next step is. She tells you to take them to the client, Shen, directly, and his location is marked on your map.

After you reach him, he offers to grant any one wish you have. In typical Yakuza fashion though, the outcome isn’t exactly what you’d expect. We’ve listed what each wish nets you down below.

Wishing to return to your old life results in Shen saying it isn’t possible. You’re then given the chance to make another wish.

Wishing for endless riches nets you 1,000,000 Yen.

Wishing for eternal life earns you 100 Nourishment of the Sea King drinks.

Wishing for sexy panties leads Shen to give you the Shen-San’s Panties item, which can be sold for 1,500,000 Yen.

While the last one serves as icing on the cake of this Dragon Ball reference, the best option is to wish for eternal life. The maxed out stock of healing items will ensure you can take on any fight and never die, and any excess items can be sold for a sum comparable to what you’d get from the riches or panty wish.

Hopefully this helps you track down all of the Golden Balls in Like a Dragon Gaiden without issue.