All Game Pass Core Games, Listed

In a new change, Xbox has announced that it will eliminate the Xbox Live Gold brand entirely in September. This change will bring all subscriptions under the Game Pass umbrella. The new lowest tier, Game Pass Core, won’t give access to the full Game Pass library but will allow for a smaller set of titles. We have the full Game Pass Core games list if you’re considering updating your subscription.

At this moment, we only know 19 games that will be available to Game Pass Core subscribers. This tier will have more than 25 total at launch, but the rest won’t be revealed until closer to Sept. 14. Judging by the list, it will likely be more first-party titles. Xbox has also announced that new games will be added to the list two to three times a year.

Every Game Pass Core Game

These are the only free games players will get with their subscriptions (including higher tiers), as Games With Gold is being removed entirely.

That doesn’t mean any games you’ve previously redeemed on your account from Games with Gold are gone forever. Any Xbox One games you’ve previously redeemed through Games with Gold will be playable as long as you remain a Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate member. Xbox 360 titles redeemed via Games with Gold in the past will be kept in your library, regardless of your subscription status.

Game Pass Core Cost

Game Pass Core will take over the lowest Game Pass tier, meaning it will cost $9.99/month. However, if you choose to pay annually, it will cost you half of that at $59.99.

There are definitely going to be even more perks for subscribers, but those will probably be kept under wraps until closer to the release of Game Pass Core.