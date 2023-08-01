All Fire Force Online Codes (August 2023)

Roblox features a lot of anime games, so it’s no surprise that a couple of developers made Fire Force Online. It’s a thrilling experience, a combination of Fire Force and RPG elements, like learning new abilities and taking on quests. To make your journey a little easier, we’ve gathered all working Fire Force Online codes, just for you!

All Working Fire Force Online Codes

We went ahead and tried these Roblox codes out ourselves. As of Aug. 1, 2023, you can still redeem the following codes in Fire Force Online:

Sory4Bugs : Use this code for x1 Generation, x2 Clan, and x2 Ability Rerolls

Colors4You: With this code, you'll receive x2 Hair and x2 Eye Color Rerolls

Out of all the codes, the Generation, Clan, and Ability rerolls are definitely the most valuable. If you’re new to Fire Force Online, you might’ve ended up with a lesser loadout. At least with these rerolls, you have the chance to win something better.

All Expired Fire Force Online Codes

Unfortunately, these codes won’t work in-game anymore.

Hurray! No codes have expired yet!

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Redeeming free stuff in Fire Force Online isn’t hard, per say, but it isn’t immediately apparent. It’s been hidden behind a menu, which doesn’t have a dedicated button on the UI. Luckily, we figured it out for you:

Open the in-game menu by pressing M. Select Settings. It’s the gear icon all the way on the left side. At the bottom, you’ll see a text box for codes. They’re case-sensitive, so type them exactly how they appear on our list. Profit!

Well, that's everything you need to know on how to redeem all codes in Fire Force Online.