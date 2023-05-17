All Final Sea Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Even the greatest pirate in Final Sea needs free codes every now and then.

How many One Piece-inspired Roblox games is too many? The answer is none. If you’ve been having a go at Final Sea lately, you know how much of a struggle starting out can be. Becoming the greatest pirate ever is hard work, but you do have an opportunity to make your journey easier. With the help of some Final Sea codes, it won’t feel like such a drag.

All Available Final Sea Codes in Roblox

Final Sea has some really nice freebies this time around. Here are the latest Roblox codes:

Final Sea : Using this code gives you 1000 Beli

: Using this code gives you 1000 Beli 1KLikes : Redeem this code to reset your stats

: Redeem this code to reset your stats 5KFavorites : Use this code for a 1-hour Devil Fruit Notifier

: Use this code for a 1-hour Devil Fruit Notifier Races!: With this code, you’ll be awarded 17 free Race Spins

Normally, you’d want to use codes as soon as possible, and that still applies to these. However, the free Devil Fruit Notifier and free stat reset should be used when needed.

Every Expired Code in Final Sea

As of May 2023, you won’t be able to redeem the following codes anymore:

Release : This code rewarded a free stat reset

: This code rewarded a free stat reset 100KVisits: Using this code provided a 1-hour double XP boost

How to Redeem Final Sea Codes In-Game

Now that you have some codes, it’s time to redeem them! Final Sea does hide the redemption page behind a couple menus. To find it, here’s what you do:

In the bottom-left corner of the UI, select the tiny Menu button. In the menu wheel, select Settings, which is the gear icon. At the bottom, type in a working code. Keep in mind they are case-sensitive. Press Enter to submit it.

That does it for Final Sea codes, but do stick around if you want more free stuff. You’ll find all sorts of codes lists from a variety of Roblox games using the links below. We highly suggest Weak Legacy if you’re a fan of Demon Slayer. Learning how to fix error code 529 is also pretty handy, too.

