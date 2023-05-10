All Eat Blobs Simulator Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

If there’s one aspect of Roblox you can count on, it’s for bizarre games like Eat Blobs Simulator to gain popularity. You aren’t taking on anime characters or clicking, but roaming endlessly for blobs to it. Even other players are fair game, especially when they’re smaller than you. It’s tough for a new blob, though; the bigger ones take you for granted. To even the odds, take these Eat Blobs Simulator codes with you.

All Working Eat Blobs Simulator Codes in Roblox (May 2023)

As of May 2023, you can still redeem the following freebies in Eat Blobs Simulator:

FIRSTCODE : Redeeming this code increases your size by 5000

: Redeeming this code increases your size by 5000 THANKYOU4 : Redeem this code to increase your size by 5000

: Redeem this code to increase your size by 5000 50PERCENT : Using this code will increase your size by 50% (use this one last)

: Using this code will increase your size by 50% (use this one last) Like and join Strategic Studio’s Roblox group for 2x Blob Collecting Boost

Follow SplashStudio on Twitter and use the Verify button for another 2x Blob Collecting Boost

Keep in mind some of these codes are removed when you log out.

All Expired Codes in Eat Blobs Simulator

Unfortunately, the following Roblox codes have expired for good. If you try redeeming them in Eat Blobs Simulator, you’ll just get an error.

Hurray! There isn’t a single expired code… yet.

How to Redeem Eat Blobs Simulator Codes in Roblox

Eat Blobs Simulator makes it really easy to collect freebies in game, but make sure you’re far from other players. Here’s how it works:

Launch Eat Blobs Simulator in Roblox. On the left-hand side, select the Codes button. Either copy and paste one of the codes from our list or type it out and select Submit. Codes are case-sensitive.

Now with all the Eat Blobs Simulator codes under your belt, you can start off on the right foot. You can find equally useful codes by checking out the links down below, such as Legacy Piece and Shindo Life. There’s plenty more where that came from!

Related Posts