All Dead Island 2 Achievements & Trophies
Shuffle your way to 100 percent, trophy hunters!
It’s been a long time coming, but Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios has finally launched its undead-slaying action-RPG, Dead Island 2. Taking place ten years after its predecessor and set in both Los Angeles and San Francisco, the long-awaited sequel sees players taking on herds of the shuffling menace, while battering ’em to a pulp with makeshift weaponry. But what if you’re on the hunt for those shiny virtual trinkets? Here are all the Dead Island 2 Achievements and Trophies for your reading pleasure. Let’s go!
Dead Island 2 Achievements & Trophies List
In total, there are 45 Dead Island 2 Achievements on Xbox and 46 Trophies on PlayStation (the latter includes the Platinum Trophy for getting 100 percent completion rate, hence the extra one). Just a heads up: there may be some *minor story spoilers* in the descriptions, so proceed with caution. With that out of the way, here’s the full list:
|Trophy/ Achievement Name
|Description
|Trophy Rarity/ Achievement Gamer Score
|Welcome to Hell-A
|Survive a plane crash, get bitten, and create your first zombie-free zone. (Secret)
|Bronze/ 10G
|Hotel California
|Fight through the Halperin Hotel to make contact with the authorities. (Secret)
|Bronze/ 10G
|Personal Assistant Personally Assisted
|Track down Michael and rescue him from the Terror at Monarch Studios. (Secret)
|Bronze/ 10G
|Git Gutte!
|Join forces with Sam B and get your hands on some firepower. (Secret)
|Bronze/ 10G
|Friends Like These
|Encounter a mysterious… benefactor? Well, that’s what she’d call herself, anyway. (Secret)
|Bronze/ 10G
|Dr. Reed, I Presume?
|Survive the many perils of Venice Beach and meet Dr. Reed at the Serling Hotel. (Secret)
|Bronze/ 10G
|But Doctor, I am Butcho
|Slay a killer clown and get your blood sample back to Dr. Reed. (Secret)
|Bronze/ 10G
|Can’t Handle the Truth
|Learn the truth about what you are as dark secrets are revealed. (Secret)
|Bronze/ 10G
|Like Riding a Bike
|Find Patton and convince him to fly out oh Hell-A. (Secret)
|Bronze/ 10G
|A Patton Emerges
|Survive the Metro system and get to Hollywood Boulevard. (Secret)
|Bronze/ 10G
|Our True Nature
|Give up your chance to be human again. (Secret)
|Gold/ 100G
|Go, Bobcats!
|Reunite all the VCLA Bobcats. (Secret)
|Bronze/ 10G
|Make it So
|Help Sarah and Sebastian light a beacon of hope. (Secret)
|Bronze/ 10G
|Gore Horse
|Help an artist complete their greatest (and grisliest) piece of art. (Secret)
|Bronze/ 10G
|Internet Famous
|Complete Amanda’s Clickbait quests. You won’t believe what happens next! (Secret)
|Bronze/ 10G
|Making Your Mark
|Complete 10 non-story Quests.
|Bronze/ 10G
|Rising Star
|Complete 20 non-story Quests.
|Silver/ 40G
|LA Influential
|Complete 40 non-story Quests.
|Gold/ 100G
|Ooh, Shiny!
|Find your first Legendary Weapon.
|Bronze/ 10G
|Zombologist
|Unlock every zombie type in the Zompedia.
|Bronze/ 10G
|On Safari
|Complete the first tier of every Zombie Challenge.
|Silver/ 50G
|Variety is the Spice of Death
|Complete the first tier of every Weapon Challenge.
|Silver/ 50G
|Zombicidal Maniac
|Complete the first tier of every Combat Challenge.
|Silver/ 50G
|Survival Skills
|Complete the first tier of every Survivor Challenge.
|Silver/ 50G
|Smorgasbord
|Complete the first tier of every Exploration Challenge.
|Silver/ 50G
|Sharpest Tool in the Box
|Complete 5 Lost and Found Weapon Quests.
|Silver/ 50G
|Sole Survivor
|Complete 9 Lost and Found Missing Persons Quests.
|Silver/ 50G
|Jumbo Keyring
|Unlock 10 Lockboxes
|Silver/ 20G
|Bookworm
|Collect 50 Journals.
|Silver/ 20G
|Stacking the Deck
|Collect 30 Skill Cards.
|Bronze/ 10G
|Humanity Distilled
|Equip your first Numen Skill Card.
|Bronze/ 10G
|Max Headroom
|Reach Level 30.
|Gold/ 50G
|Down with the Sickness
|Reach the highest tier of Autophage infection by equipping Autophage Skills. (Secret)
|Bronze/ 10G
|Anger Management
|Slay 50 zombies with Fury Attacks.
|Bronze/ 10G
|This is My Weapon
|Fully upgrade a superior weapon and customise it with a mod or perk in every slot.
|Bronze/ 10G
|Not Even My Final Form
|Slay a Mutator Before it Transforms. (Secret)
|Bronze/ 10G
|Hazardous Materials
|Slay 100 Zombies with Caustic, Fire, or Shock damage
|Bronze/ 10G
|Break a Leg
|Maim 100 limbs.
|Bronze/ 10G
|Slayer Squad
|Complete any 5 quests in co-op.
|Bronze/ 10G
|I Am the Resurrection
|Revive other Slayers 5 times.
|Bronze/ 10G
|Coup de Grâce
|Slay 25 zombies using finishing moves.
|Bronze/ 10G
|Perks of the Job
|Complete 5 blueprint challenges.
|Bronze/ 10G
|Donk!
|Throw a melee weapon and hit a zombie 35+ meters away.
|Bronze/ 10G
|Apex Predator
|Knock down 10 Apex Variants.
|Bronze/ 10G
|I Got a Zombie Army and You Can’t Harm Me
|Perform 25 perfect defensive moves.
|Bronze/ 10G
And with that, we’ve come to the end of our guide on all the Achievements and Trophies in Dead Island 2. For more, here’s how to get the Lockbox keys. Or if you’d prefer, feel free to explore the links below.
