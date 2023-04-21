Connect with us

All Dead Island 2 Achievements & Trophies

Dead Island 2 achievements
Image Source: Dambuster Studios
Guides

All Dead Island 2 Achievements & Trophies

Shuffle your way to 100 percent, trophy hunters!
Published on

It’s been a long time coming, but Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios has finally launched its undead-slaying action-RPG, Dead Island 2. Taking place ten years after its predecessor and set in both Los Angeles and San Francisco, the long-awaited sequel sees players taking on herds of the shuffling menace, while battering ’em to a pulp with makeshift weaponry. But what if you’re on the hunt for those shiny virtual trinkets? Here are all the Dead Island 2 Achievements and Trophies for your reading pleasure. Let’s go!

Dead Island 2 Achievements & Trophies List

In total, there are 45 Dead Island 2 Achievements on Xbox and 46 Trophies on PlayStation (the latter includes the Platinum Trophy for getting 100 percent completion rate, hence the extra one). Just a heads up: there may be some *minor story spoilers* in the descriptions, so proceed with caution. With that out of the way, here’s the full list:

Trophy/ Achievement NameDescriptionTrophy Rarity/ Achievement Gamer Score
Welcome to Hell-ASurvive a plane crash, get bitten, and create your first zombie-free zone. (Secret)Bronze/ 10G
Hotel CaliforniaFight through the Halperin Hotel to make contact with the authorities. (Secret)Bronze/ 10G
Personal Assistant Personally AssistedTrack down Michael and rescue him from the Terror at Monarch Studios. (Secret)Bronze/ 10G
Git Gutte!Join forces with Sam B and get your hands on some firepower. (Secret)Bronze/ 10G
Friends Like TheseEncounter a mysterious… benefactor? Well, that’s what she’d call herself, anyway. (Secret)Bronze/ 10G
Dr. Reed, I Presume?Survive the many perils of Venice Beach and meet Dr. Reed at the Serling Hotel. (Secret)Bronze/ 10G
But Doctor, I am ButchoSlay a killer clown and get your blood sample back to Dr. Reed. (Secret)Bronze/ 10G
Can’t Handle the TruthLearn the truth about what you are as dark secrets are revealed. (Secret)Bronze/ 10G
Like Riding a BikeFind Patton and convince him to fly out oh Hell-A. (Secret)Bronze/ 10G
A Patton EmergesSurvive the Metro system and get to Hollywood Boulevard. (Secret)Bronze/ 10G
Our True NatureGive up your chance to be human again. (Secret)Gold/ 100G
Go, Bobcats!Reunite all the VCLA Bobcats. (Secret)Bronze/ 10G
Make it SoHelp Sarah and Sebastian light a beacon of hope. (Secret)Bronze/ 10G
Gore HorseHelp an artist complete their greatest (and grisliest) piece of art. (Secret)Bronze/ 10G
Internet Famous Complete Amanda’s Clickbait quests. You won’t believe what happens next! (Secret)Bronze/ 10G
Making Your MarkComplete 10 non-story Quests.Bronze/ 10G
Rising StarComplete 20 non-story Quests. Silver/ 40G
LA InfluentialComplete 40 non-story Quests. Gold/ 100G
Ooh, Shiny!Find your first Legendary Weapon.Bronze/ 10G
ZombologistUnlock every zombie type in the Zompedia. Bronze/ 10G
On SafariComplete the first tier of every Zombie Challenge.Silver/ 50G
Variety is the Spice of DeathComplete the first tier of every Weapon Challenge.Silver/ 50G
Zombicidal ManiacComplete the first tier of every Combat Challenge.Silver/ 50G
Survival Skills Complete the first tier of every Survivor Challenge. Silver/ 50G
SmorgasbordComplete the first tier of every Exploration Challenge.Silver/ 50G
Sharpest Tool in the BoxComplete 5 Lost and Found Weapon Quests.Silver/ 50G
Sole SurvivorComplete 9 Lost and Found Missing Persons Quests.Silver/ 50G
Jumbo KeyringUnlock 10 LockboxesSilver/ 20G
BookwormCollect 50 Journals. Silver/ 20G
Stacking the DeckCollect 30 Skill Cards.Bronze/ 10G
Humanity DistilledEquip your first Numen Skill Card.Bronze/ 10G
Max HeadroomReach Level 30.Gold/ 50G
Down with the SicknessReach the highest tier of Autophage infection by equipping Autophage Skills. (Secret)Bronze/ 10G
Anger ManagementSlay 50 zombies with Fury Attacks.Bronze/ 10G
This is My WeaponFully upgrade a superior weapon and customise it with a mod or perk in every slot.Bronze/ 10G
Not Even My Final FormSlay a Mutator Before it Transforms. (Secret)Bronze/ 10G
Hazardous MaterialsSlay 100 Zombies with Caustic, Fire, or Shock damageBronze/ 10G
Break a LegMaim 100 limbs.Bronze/ 10G
Slayer SquadComplete any 5 quests in co-op.Bronze/ 10G
I Am the ResurrectionRevive other Slayers 5 times.Bronze/ 10G
Coup de GrâceSlay 25 zombies using finishing moves.Bronze/ 10G
Perks of the JobComplete 5 blueprint challenges.Bronze/ 10G
Donk!Throw a melee weapon and hit a zombie 35+ meters away.Bronze/ 10G
Apex PredatorKnock down 10 Apex Variants.Bronze/ 10G
I Got a Zombie Army and You Can’t Harm MePerform 25 perfect defensive moves.Bronze/ 10G

And with that, we’ve come to the end of our guide on all the Achievements and Trophies in Dead Island 2. For more, here’s how to get the Lockbox keys. Or if you’d prefer, feel free to explore the links below.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,
To Top