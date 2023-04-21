All Dead Island 2 Achievements & Trophies

Image Source: Dambuster Studios

It’s been a long time coming, but Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios has finally launched its undead-slaying action-RPG, Dead Island 2. Taking place ten years after its predecessor and set in both Los Angeles and San Francisco, the long-awaited sequel sees players taking on herds of the shuffling menace, while battering ’em to a pulp with makeshift weaponry. But what if you’re on the hunt for those shiny virtual trinkets? Here are all the Dead Island 2 Achievements and Trophies for your reading pleasure. Let’s go!

Dead Island 2 Achievements & Trophies List

In total, there are 45 Dead Island 2 Achievements on Xbox and 46 Trophies on PlayStation (the latter includes the Platinum Trophy for getting 100 percent completion rate, hence the extra one). Just a heads up: there may be some *minor story spoilers* in the descriptions, so proceed with caution. With that out of the way, here’s the full list:

Trophy/ Achievement Name Description Trophy Rarity/ Achievement Gamer Score Welcome to Hell-A Survive a plane crash, get bitten, and create your first zombie-free zone. (Secret) Bronze/ 10G Hotel California Fight through the Halperin Hotel to make contact with the authorities. (Secret) Bronze/ 10G Personal Assistant Personally Assisted Track down Michael and rescue him from the Terror at Monarch Studios. (Secret) Bronze/ 10G Git Gutte! Join forces with Sam B and get your hands on some firepower. (Secret) Bronze/ 10G Friends Like These Encounter a mysterious… benefactor? Well, that’s what she’d call herself, anyway. (Secret) Bronze/ 10G Dr. Reed, I Presume? Survive the many perils of Venice Beach and meet Dr. Reed at the Serling Hotel. (Secret) Bronze/ 10G But Doctor, I am Butcho Slay a killer clown and get your blood sample back to Dr. Reed. (Secret) Bronze/ 10G Can’t Handle the Truth Learn the truth about what you are as dark secrets are revealed. (Secret) Bronze/ 10G Like Riding a Bike Find Patton and convince him to fly out oh Hell-A. (Secret) Bronze/ 10G A Patton Emerges Survive the Metro system and get to Hollywood Boulevard. (Secret) Bronze/ 10G Our True Nature Give up your chance to be human again. (Secret) Gold/ 100G Go, Bobcats! Reunite all the VCLA Bobcats. (Secret) Bronze/ 10G Make it So Help Sarah and Sebastian light a beacon of hope. (Secret) Bronze/ 10G Gore Horse Help an artist complete their greatest (and grisliest) piece of art. (Secret) Bronze/ 10G Internet Famous Complete Amanda’s Clickbait quests. You won’t believe what happens next! (Secret) Bronze/ 10G Making Your Mark Complete 10 non-story Quests. Bronze/ 10G Rising Star Complete 20 non-story Quests. Silver/ 40G LA Influential Complete 40 non-story Quests. Gold/ 100G Ooh, Shiny! Find your first Legendary Weapon. Bronze/ 10G Zombologist Unlock every zombie type in the Zompedia. Bronze/ 10G On Safari Complete the first tier of every Zombie Challenge. Silver/ 50G Variety is the Spice of Death Complete the first tier of every Weapon Challenge. Silver/ 50G Zombicidal Maniac Complete the first tier of every Combat Challenge. Silver/ 50G Survival Skills Complete the first tier of every Survivor Challenge. Silver/ 50G Smorgasbord Complete the first tier of every Exploration Challenge. Silver/ 50G Sharpest Tool in the Box Complete 5 Lost and Found Weapon Quests. Silver/ 50G Sole Survivor Complete 9 Lost and Found Missing Persons Quests. Silver/ 50G Jumbo Keyring Unlock 10 Lockboxes Silver/ 20G Bookworm Collect 50 Journals. Silver/ 20G Stacking the Deck Collect 30 Skill Cards. Bronze/ 10G Humanity Distilled Equip your first Numen Skill Card. Bronze/ 10G Max Headroom Reach Level 30. Gold/ 50G Down with the Sickness Reach the highest tier of Autophage infection by equipping Autophage Skills. (Secret) Bronze/ 10G Anger Management Slay 50 zombies with Fury Attacks. Bronze/ 10G This is My Weapon Fully upgrade a superior weapon and customise it with a mod or perk in every slot. Bronze/ 10G Not Even My Final Form Slay a Mutator Before it Transforms. (Secret) Bronze/ 10G Hazardous Materials Slay 100 Zombies with Caustic, Fire, or Shock damage Bronze/ 10G Break a Leg Maim 100 limbs. Bronze/ 10G Slayer Squad Complete any 5 quests in co-op. Bronze/ 10G I Am the Resurrection Revive other Slayers 5 times. Bronze/ 10G Coup de Grâce Slay 25 zombies using finishing moves. Bronze/ 10G Perks of the Job Complete 5 blueprint challenges. Bronze/ 10G Donk! Throw a melee weapon and hit a zombie 35+ meters away. Bronze/ 10G Apex Predator Knock down 10 Apex Variants. Bronze/ 10G I Got a Zombie Army and You Can’t Harm Me Perform 25 perfect defensive moves. Bronze/ 10G

And with that, we’ve come to the end of our guide on all the Achievements and Trophies in Dead Island 2. For more, here’s how to get the Lockbox keys. Or if you’d prefer, feel free to explore the links below.

