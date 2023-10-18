All Dead by Daylight Haunted by Daylight 2023 Event Rewards

Dead By Daylight’s 2023 Halloween event has arrived, and The Entity is rewarding players with plenty of treats this year. Throughout this event, players will get the chance to unlock various Halloween-themed rewards by cashing in your Dark Trinkets. But what are these strange trinkets, and how do we get some? Let’s explore how to get all of the Dead By Daylight Haunted By Daylight 2023 event rewards!

Image Credit: Behaviour Interactive

How to Get Dark Trinkets in Haunted By Daylight 2023

Dark Trinkets are earned by completing themed challenges during the Haunted By Daylight 2023 event.

The more tasks you complete, the more Dark Trinkets you will have to spend. If you end up with some Dark Trinkets left over at the end of the event, then they will be converted into Bloodpoints, so it’s worth collecting them even after you have collected every available cosmetic. We all know how precious those BP are!

There are six Survivor cosmetics and six Killer cosmetics available to unlock during Haunted By Daylight 2023. There are also six adorably creepy Charms to hang from your clothing or Hooks. And as always, there is a special Haunted By Daylight Event Tome to work through too, with Meg and The Knight cosmetic rewards unlocked throughout. This totals 20 cosmetic rewards altogether!

As an extra bonus, players are also rewarded with the final pieces for their Meg and The Knight outfits by claiming other rewards:

Gain The Knight’s Burning Sight head cosmetic after collecting 6 rewards.

Gain Meg’s Smokey Eyes head cosmetic after collecting 12 rewards .

. Gain the Void Pumpkin charm after collecting 21 rewards.

All Cosmetics to Unlock in Haunted By Daylight 2023

This year’s array of treats include skeleton design t-shirts for Survivors and candy-themed weapons for the Killers, plus gorgeous Halloween styles for Meg and The Knight. First up, let’s have a look at what we can unlock for our Survivors.

Image Credit: Behaviour Interactive

Each of the six chosen Survivors has their own skeleton design shirts to unlock, including:

Painted Skeleton Shirt for Nea .

. Musical Ribcage Shirt for Kate .

. Bone Handlebar Shirt for Yui .

. Celestial Skeleton Shirt for Mikaela .

. Card Reader Shirt for Haddie .

. Carved Bones Shirt for Vittorio.

Six lucky Killers have also been chosen to receive a candy cosmetic as their treat this Halloween. Here’s what you can expect to see for your Haunted By Daylight Killer rewards.

Image Credit: Behaviour Interactive

Each of the chosen Killers will be rewarded with the following weapon designs:

The Sweet Blade for Wraith .

. The Jaw Slasher for Huntress .

. The Syrupy Knife for Legion .

. The Chocolate Spike for Deathslinger .

. The Chewing Blade for Dredge .

. The Candy Breaker Blade for Skull Merchant.

Charms aren’t every player’s favorite reward, but these spooky charms are actually really cute. Here’s what you can spend your Dark Trinkets on during this event:

Buried Candy.

Little Scoundrel.

Little Sweetie.

Scarecrow Jake.

Huntress Wolf.

Void Pumpkin (unlocked after claiming 21 other cosmetic rewards).

Don’t forget — the Haunted By Daylight tome also includes most of the Meg and The Knight cosmetics, with the head of each unlocked after you have claimed the rest of the event rewards.

That’s all we have to share regarding all of the Dead By Daylight Haunted By Daylight 2023 event rewards. With so many amazing features and rewards this year, we are really excited to jump back into the Fog! For more Dead By Daylight information and tips, check out the rest of our guides below.