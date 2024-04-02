To say that Roblox is home to a ton of anime-inspired games would be an absolute understatement. Really, there are so many experiences inspired by manga, it’s almost hard to keep track. A textbook example of this is Anime Weapon Simulator, which is loosely based on popular anime shows like My Hero Academia, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Demon Slayer. For those who’ve arrived here, chances are you’re on your own adventure to find one thing: What are all Anime Weapon Simulator codes in Roblox? Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

All Working Anime Weapon Simulator Codes in Roblox

Here’s a rundown of all the active codes that you can redeem in Anime Weapon Simulator to net you some freebies:

AWSIMULATER – Free 15-minute Coin Boost

– Free 15-minute Coin Boost 5000LIKES – Free Temar Hero

– Free Temar Hero NINJAWORLD – Free 15-minute Lucky Boost

All Expired Anime Weapon Simulator Codes in Roblox

At the time of writing, there are currently no expired codes in Anime Weapon Simulator.

How to Redeem Anime Weapon Simulator Codes in Roblox

Fortunately, like many other Roblox games, redeeming codes in Anime Weapon Simulator is easy as ABC. If you’re having trouble, simply follow these steps:

Firstly, launch Anime Weapon Simulator on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Cog’ icon on the left-hand side of the screen (as highlighted in the image below).

In the text box, type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure that the code is exactly as it appears on the list.

Finally, hit the purple ‘Tick’ icon and the new items will be added to your account. Enjoy!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, what do you know: That should hopefully have clued you in on all Anime Weapon Simulator codes in Roblox. For more, here’s the latest rundown of all the Adopt Me pet trade values. Or, in the meantime, feel free to browse the links below.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more