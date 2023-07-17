All Alpha Variant Exosuits in Exoprimal (& What Their Differences Are)

As Capcom’s latest mechs-vs-dinos shooter is an online-centric games-as-a-service title, it may come as no surprise that plenty of new content is in the pipeline. For its first official update on Aug. 16, the game will add 10 new Alpha Variant suits. These suits will boast new weapons and new abilities for your roster of playable characters. So, if you’re after the details regarding all Alpha Variant Exosuits in Exoprimal, then we’ve got your back. Let’s begin!

Exoprimal – Alpha Variant Exosuits

There are 10 Alpha Variant suits coming in Season 1, and they are as follows:

Deadeye

Image Source: Twinfinite via Capcom

Replaces Deadeye’s Assault Rifle for a Shotgun, with a Burst Fire option. When fired from the hip, the Shotgun has a shorter range but good spread. Meanwhile, when aiming down the sights, Deadeye’s Shotgun will feature a five-shot burst, which can deal massive damage.

Zephyr

Image Source: Twinfinite via Capcom

Replaces Dual Swords with a throwable Chakram imbued with special energy power. Damage potential is increased when striking enemies at a mid-range distance.

Barrage

Image Source: Twinfinite via Capcom

Swaps out Barrage’s Grenade Launcher with a high-powered Rocket Launcher. Charging up a shot will deliver even more damage. Plus, when the Rocket Launcher is charged, Barrage can unleash rocket-jumps.

Vigilant

Image Source: Twinfinite via Capcom

Replaces Vigilant’s Sniper Rifle with a Semi-Automatic Rifle, which increases its damage output for every three shots fired. You’ll also net a boost to your manoeuvrability thanks to the Semi-Automatic Rifle’s extra agility bonus.

Roadblock

Image Source: Twinfinite via Capcom

In exchange for Roadblock’s huge shield, the Alpha Variant features a more powerful Fortress Shield that is energy-based and can be placed down in multiple locations. In addition, it also comes equipped with an arm-mounted Shotgun. While its defensive capabilities will get a boost, its damage potential will be improved as well.

Murasame

Image Source: Twinfinite via Capcom

This Alpha Variant swaps out the Katana for a Frost Glaive, which can freeze enemies when counterattacking. Additionally, when guarding an attack, the Frost Glaive will turn it into energy to unleash waves of area-of-attack damage that freezes groups of enemies.

Krieger

Image Source: Twinfinite via Capcom

Replaces its Mini Gun with a Chargeable Shotgun. This comes with two different fire modes: Scatter Shot or Compressed Fire. Scatter Shot gives players a bigger area of attack at the expense of damage potential, whereas the Compressed Fire knocks enemies back and deals damage to other enemies they collide with.

Witchdoctor

Image Source: Twinfinite via Capcom

The Witchdoctor’s Alpha Variant gets a Duality Beam. This can both heal allies and deal damage to enemies at the same time. Pretty cool, huh?

Skywave

Image Source: Twinfinite via Capcom

Skywave’s Alpha Variant boasts a special ability called Thunderclap, which calls down a bunch of lightning bolts that can paralyze foes.

Nimbus

Image Source: Twinfinite via Capcom

Replaces Dual Pistols with Dual Shotguns, which feature Spread Shots that can dole out damage at a much higher clip.

And, voila! That's everything you need to know about all the Alpha Variant Exosuits in Exoprimal. For more, here are the best suits for each class and an explainer discussing how much of the game can be played in single-player.