All Aether Gazer Codes (May 2023)

If you’ve had your fill of Genshin Impact and want to play something different, Aether Gazer is a feast for the eyes. Combat is fluid and fast, and science-fiction and anime go pretty well together. Gather your all-star team, jump into the fun, and take these Aether Gazer codes for good measure.

All Working Aether Gazer Codes in Roblox

At any point in May 2023, you can collect the following gifts in Aether Gazer with these codes:

There are no active codes yet.

Check your in-game mail for 2,000 Shifted Stars.

Since the game is still relatively new, it isn’t surprising that there aren’t any working codes just yet. Bookmark this page, so you’re up to date with the latest codes when they do drop.

With that said, you won’t walk away empty-handed. You’ll find some free in-game items in your mailbox. The mailbox is found at the main menu, on the left-hand side.

Every Expired Roblox Code in Aether Gazer

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to cash in these codes anymore in-game:

None of the codes have expired yet.

Given the nature of mobile games, codes do not last for very long. They generally have a shorter lifespan than codes you’d redeem in Roblox. For that reason, you should be redeeming codes whenever they appear.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Redeeming gifts in Aether Gazer isn’t immediately apparent. Instead of flipping through a bunch of menus, here’s what you do:

Select the Mimir icon. It’s the one to the right of the warning sign icon. In the pop-up menu, choose Redeem. Type in a working code, then select Confirm. They are case-sensitive. Go into your mailbox to retrieve your rewards.

With these Aether Gazer codes, you’re on your way to earning free rewards, but why stop there? If you frequently play mobile games, go give Outerplane a try. It’s a combination of anime, turn-based combat, and RPGs. And the best part is there are codes to redeem!

