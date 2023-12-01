All a Little to the Left Solutions: Complete Guide

A Little To The Left is one of the best cozy games to play on Steam, mobile, or Nintendo Switch.

The game has chapters full of fun puzzles where you get to tidy and rearrange objects but if you get a bit stuck we have every solution for you right here in our A Little Bit To The Left complete guide.

Chapter 1: Home Sweet Home

Nudge the picture frame until it is straight;

Place all cat toys in the basket;

Place all pencils in order: white, beige, pale pink, bright pink, and black;

Line up the squiggly line as shown below:

Straighten all the picture frames;

Stack the papers from largest to smallest;

Line up the books in order of height, and the replay to line them up in order of thickness;

Stack the video games until they are perfectly straight;

Place the stamps (some are hidden underneath) on the letters in this order: Goose, Ladybug, Goose, Ladybug, Goose; Key, Key, Crab Claw, Key, Key, Crab Claw; Pawn, Shell, Pawn, Shell, Pawn.

Rearrange the sticky-notes until they make this shape:

Place colored pins on the berries. There are enough pins for each bunch to have the same color;

Place the stickers in a repeating pattern as shown below:

Rearrange the books with the smallest in the middle and the rest in increasing lengths on either side then replay for two stars to arrange them in the pattern below:

Move the pictures until the subjects in the images are straight and the frames are not;

Rearrange the sticky-notes until they reveal an image as depicted below:

Arrange the pencils in three different ways: Order of sharpness: Green, Orange, Blue, Red, Yellow; Order of most used eraser: Green, Blue, Orange, Yellow, Red; Order of the rainbow: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue.

Arrange the papers until the entire screen is filled neatly with paper, like a jigsaw;

Line the books by color with the accent color leading to the next: Red, Pink, Yellow, Green, Light Blue, Dark Blue; 2nd solution: line them up to show the lines on the book spines decreasing in steps.

Line the pencils up smallest to biggest and throw away the shavings; Line up the pencils using the markings on the bottom showing zig-zags to swirls and going from 3 to 1 then a dash (-) then 1 to 3;

Turn the knobs so they both show red lights and move the vinyl needle to the second section.

Chapter 2: Lost Recipe

Move the can around until you see all three front labels; Move the cans around until you see the side of the label, the front, and then the back.

Place the jars shown in these orders: Color of liquid and food: Yellow/yellow, yellow/green, green/yellow/, green/green. Size of jar from tallest to smallest; By order of liquid amount from smallest to largest.

Stack the spoons inside one another largest to smallest; Line the spoons up largest to smallest.

Spin the bowls until the patterns line up; Spin the bowls until the cracks line up.

Order the boxes of sprinkles in color order: Light Pink to Blue to Yellow to Dark Pink; Order the boxes of sprinkles so the wave pattern lines up as shown below:



Line up the eggs so they are evenly distributed with the fewest no. of moves: move the top left egg to the 5th space in the bottom row and then move the egg in the top third space one space to the left.

Clip all the tags together in a line starting with red in the middle and throw away the crumbs;

Take all the stickers from the fruits and throw the away. Spin the fruit to check for hidden stickers; Put the orange sticker on the orange, the red sticker on the apple, and the green sticker on the pear.

Put the pasta in order: from straight to curly and from largest to smallest and then back to largest again;

Spin the glassed until they show the images below:

Set the plate and cutlery neatly with the fork on the right and the knife on the left;

Arrange the food so it fits in the pattern of the plate with the toast and egg in the middle;

Arrange the cans by color;

Place the fridge magnets in this order: Adventure Awaits, Home, Welcome, Greetings, Penko Park, Wish You Were Here as seen below:

Arrange the containers so the labels all match and line up starting with the pudding cups on the left;

Place the pictures in this order: Full glass, lamp, vase falling, wine glass, smashed vase.

Chapter 3: Nitty Gritty

Arrange the detergent so they all fit snugly together in a line in this order: blue bottle red lid, green bottle yellow pump, blue bottle green lid, yellow bottle blue lid, blue bottle yellow label, sponge rests between these, red bottle green lid, pink bottle, bucket.

Sort the batteries into the separate compartments so all the patterns match;

Stack the buttons in size order from largest to smallest; Line the buttons up from largest to smallest (or smallest to largest); Line them up from least amount of sides to most amount of sides.

Place the cutlery in the organizer so they fit snugly in place and keep all identical cutlery types together;

Fit all bulbs among the packing beans carefully;

Place all the objects in the drawer as shown in the image below:

Spin the paint cans until they make a pyramid pattern; Spin the paint cans until the colored drips match starting with green and red at the top.

Sort the buttons by color; Sort the buttons by number of holes.

Line keys up by length; Line keys up by number of holes in the top; Line keys up so the bottoms look like they represent 1 – 7;

Organize the toolbox until it looks like the image below:

Arrange the cabinet so every item matches, the Q-tips are in the top jar (remove the lid!) and the toothbrush and toothpaste are in the tooth cup;

Hang up all items as shown in the image below, starting with the set square in the top left corner;

Click the buttons until they are all dark; Clean the buttons until they are all clean; Clean only the first one, make all the rest as dark as possible, then clean each one individually until they line up in order of cleanliness from bright to dark.

Arrange items by genre: sports, gardening, electronics, shoes; Arrange items by color.



Sort the boxes so the arrows all flow from the start flag in the top left corner to the star in the top right; Sort the boxes until the tape lines all match up (see image above);

Polish the vase and straighten the flowers.

Chapter 4: Inner Nature

Spin the vase to find all the space to fit the broken shards;

Wipe up all the paw prints and clean up the spills, move the rug and leaves to find more!

Pull off leaves until the plant looks symmetrical as shown in the image below:

Arrange the leaves in color order fading from red to yellow to green; Arrange the leaves in order from spiky to smooth; Arrange the leaves until the holes match up perfectly.

Move the vases until the plant leaves all fit snugly;

Line up the crystals so the colors blend from black to orange to green to yellow to blue to red; Arrange the crystals in a line so they look like they could fit into each other; Line the crystals up in order of the number of facets they have from least to most.

Arrange the shells so it all looks symmetrical as shown below:

Pull off only the extra leaves until it is symmetrical;

Sort items into matching rows of three;

Arrange the items until they look symmetrical (start with lining up the solo items in the center);

Place the stones so each of the colors matches the ones next to it; Arrange the stones as above but with the gradient colors on the outside corners.

Put all the crystals into the puzzle so none of the same color touch;

Sort the clovers into pairs then place each clover down so they make a symmetrical pattern;

Create three snowflakes by turning the wheels. Use the outer ring to zoom out to find the right pattern and then zoom in to make it the right size for your snowflake;

Grab each fly and place it in the opposite side of the web to its matching color fly;

Chapter 5: Near Earth Organizer

Make sure the center picture frames are straight then tip the beach scene so the ball falls into the picture below. Guide the ball from one to another until it is a golf ball- tip gently to make the golf ball go into the hole;

Make the clock hands match the shadow on the clockface (3:04);

Swap the pieces around until they match the shadows the put them in size order largest to smallest;

Drag stars around slowly until they show a line and connect to each other;

Arrange all the desk items as they look on the laptop, when the cat messes it all up, rearrange the computer icons too. Tap the hourglass last to finish it;

Place a match in eacch of the boxes to create new colors: red+blue = purple etc. Place each individual color in the white box;

Light and extinguish each candle until the are the same height; Light and extinguish each candle until they are lined up decreasing in size;

Put the half lemon in the glass jug, place the whole lemon on the dish, the quarter lemon goes on the left, put the plant in the vase, stack the books neatly, move the mirror behind to see where it all goes, extinguish the candle, arrange everything so the reflection matches, you can open the small case by moving it left and tapping the clasp in the reflection and then place the skull inside;

Switch on the lights to make a heart then straighten the lamp shade again;

Pet the cat only when the color circle fills the space;

Spin the pencils, move the mouse, rotate the sticky-notes to form a pattern, spin to arrange the tins, move the fruits, show the fronts of the labels, put the bolts and nuts the right way round, tap the tools, tap the ladybugs in numerical order, match the shadows with the pieces, stack the plates, plate up the food, try all the lids, build a tower of containers so the cat can reach the moon!

Congratulations you have finished A Little To The Left!