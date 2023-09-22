All 8 Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone Locations in Elden Ring

A simple step-by-step guide to getting the most elusive stones

Elden Ring is a game reliant on upgrading stats and equipment. If you want the best equipment in the game, you’ll need some truly rare materials. Thankfully, this guide is here to help with the rarest material required for special armaments.

Special armaments are a type of weapon in Elden Ring that require particularly rare somber smithing stones in order to upgrade, and you’ll want to because special armaments are some of the most powerful in the game (bleed weapons are OP). Here are all of the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations in Elden Ring.

How to Get All Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

There are a scant eight Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in all of Elden Ring. These legendary materials are used to max out special armaments from +9 to the max +10, and they’re not as difficult to grab as you might think.

Most of the locations in this guide are straightforward chest locations, though there are two stones that require the completion of two questlines. It should be noted that all locations on this list are late-game zones, there are no ways to obtain a somber ancient dragon smithing stone during the early part of Elden Ring.

Onward to the earliest opportunity get your first somber ancient dragon smithing stone.

1. First Consecrated Snowfield Location

To get this stone, you need to have completed Latenna’s quest.

The quest starts by speaking to Albus in Liurnia of the Lakes’ Village of the Albinaurics.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinte

Now, travel to the Slumbering Wolf Shack nearby and give the Haligtree Secret Medalian (right) that Albus gave you.

Dozens of hours later, go near the Ordina, Liturgical Town bonfire in the Consecrated Snowfield, in the area indicated below.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Head northwest toward the tip past the river. You’ll know you’re going in the right direction when you see a walking mausoleum shooting magic at you.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Keep going north and you’ll see a church, head in there.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Inside the church, interact with the glowing object at the altar and summon Latenna. She will give you the stone.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

2. Second Consecrated Snowfield Location

A little south of the Liturgical Town grace is a frozen river. Walk around the valley between the Liturgical Town on the southern river.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

An Invader by the name of Anastasia the Tarnished-Eater will spawn around the base of this frozen river. Kill the invader and obtain your second somber ancient dragon stone.

3. Mohgwyn’s Palace Location

Find the Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint site of grace in Mohgwyn’s Palace.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Now head past the cave to the frenzied worshippers in front of the giant statue. Clear them out (or sneak) and collect the somber ancient dragon stone inside the treasure chest at the foot of the statue.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

4. First Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree location

Starting at the Prayer Room site of grace, proceed forward to the end of the overhang

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Now, when you reach the end where the undead are gathered, drop down to the lotus gazebo with the Lotus Scarab.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Go straight up the support arm.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

You see that dark room up there? There’s a chest with a wonderful somber ancient dragon stone in it.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

5. Second Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree location

Here’s another simple one. Leave the Prayer Room site of grace again. Go to the second downward support and drop on to the tower.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Now, see that large enemy down on the walkway? That’s a Putrid Avatar and you’re gonna have to jump off the tower and run past it all the way to the southern end.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Once you defeat the Putrid Avatar or distract it enough, you’ll find a corpse at the end of the walkway holding the somber ancient dragon stone.

6. Third Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree location

Here’s the most complex one. You must complete Millicent’s expansive questline and defeat some of the hardest bosses in the game in order to be gifted the stone inside the Haligtree.

To save some time and space, here’s Twinfinite’s step-by-step guide to completing Millicent’s quest .

Now, once you’ve defeated Malenia and finished up all the steps of Millicent’s quest, go to Malenia’s Site of Grace where the giant scarlet flower is.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

You can insert the unalloyed gold needle quest item into the flower, which rewards you the hard-earned somber ancient dragon stone.

7. Leyndal, Ashen Capital location

Time to find the only somber dragon stone in the ruins of Leyndal. Note, that this version of Leyndal only unlocks after doing a plot-critical event in Mountaintop of the Giants.

Start off at the Leyndal, Ashen Capital site of grace.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Head for the right side of the dragon. Climb the wing.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Jump down and climb up the ladder.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

You will hear and see a giant gargoyle below you. Jump down below where there’s footing, and then down to the sand where the gargoyle is.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

There’s a shining corpse directly against the wall where the gargoyle is, that’s the somber ancient dragon stone.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

8. Crumbling Farum Azula Location

All right, here’s the final stone location, and it isn’t all that difficult. First go to the Dragon Temple Rooftop site of grace in Crumbling Farum Azula.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Head to your right where the low rooftops are. You’ll see a tower with enemies, turn right past it and onto another rooftop where birds are waiting for their prey.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Jump down past the bridge where the huge dragon is spewing lightning. Kill the dragon and walk behind where it was stationed.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Go under the gazebo to the left. The final somber ancient dragon stone is yours.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

And those are all of the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.