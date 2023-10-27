Alan Wake 2 Shore Cult Stash Code Solution

In chapter three, the water at the shore of Caldron Lake will recede, letting Saga explore more than ever before. Going up the previously underwater area and ducking under fallen trees will get you to a Cult Stash. These are all fun boxes that take a small puzzle to solve before getting the goodies inside. This Cult Stash at the shore differs slightly from previous boxes but is still not too difficult.

Shore Cult Stash Code Solution

Shore Cult Stash Location

You won’t have to walk far from Casey and Alan to find the box, though it is slightly off the beaten path.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

The first Cult Stash by the mobile home had a typical combination lock, though it used symbols rather than money. This time, the shore Cult Stash is locked by a grid of buttons, and you must figure out the sequence.

Shore Cult Stash Code

I’m going to be honest and say that I don’t actually know how to figure this lock out the proper way. These Cult Stashes typically have a message/hint on the lid, but this one didn’t. I also didn’t see anything in the surrounding area that would give any idea. However, it is a three-key sequence and not that difficult to figure out. Think of it like a phone keypad when typing in this solution.

As soon as I figured out the first number, getting the rest was just a matter of trial and error. There aren’t too many solutions to prevent you from brute forcing it. Assuming these puzzles aren’t randomized (I’m still unsure if they are), the code I worked out was 172.

If they are randomized, all you need to do is figure out the first number, and then it’s pretty easy from there. The lock has no reset time, so you can keep trying things. The benefit of just about every combination in this game being three numbers is that it makes them extremely easy to figure out once you know the first digit/symbol/part.

Even if our code doesn’t work, this should still easily lead you to open the shore Cult Stash. Check out our link below for more Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash and puzzle guides.